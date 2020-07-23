Salarius Pharmaceuticals Names Nadeem Mirza, M.D., M.P.H., as Senior Vice President Clinical Development

Veteran Biopharmaceutical Executive and Cancer Researcher Brings Extensive Clinical Development and Medical Affairs Experience to Salarius’ Seclidemstat Program

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, today announced that Nadeem Q. Mirza, M.D., M.P.H., has joined Salarius as Senior Vice President Clinical Development. With 28-years of industry and cancer research experience, Dr. Mirza will head the company’s clinical development and regulatory teams. He joins Salarius as the company advances its lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, towards important clinical milestones in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials now underway for Ewing sarcoma and advanced solid tumors (AST).



“Dr. Mirza’s extensive experience in all phases of clinical development, as well as medical and regulatory affairs makes him an ideal addition to Salarius’ executive team,” stated David Arthur, Chief Executive of Salarius Pharmaceuticals. “We believe Nadeem’s expertise, which includes IND filings, clinical trial protocols and early- and late-stage clinical programs, will prove invaluable as we continue to advance our clinical programs for seclidemstat and explore other indications. Salarius’ aim is to maximize the potential of seclidemstat, currently one of the only reversible LSD1 inhibitors in clinical trials, and we look forward to working with Nadeem to advance its development.”

Over the past 16 years, Dr. Mirza has brought his clinical development and medical affairs expertise to multiple companies and development opportunities in the oncology space, spanning emerging to globally established companies and early-stage to commercial-stage drug programs.

Prior to joining Salarius, Dr. Mirza served as Chief Medical Advisor at TRIGR Therapeutics, Inc. and before that as Senior Vice President, Corporate Medical Affairs at Verastem Oncology, where he oversaw the launch of Copiktra®, an oral medication for relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and follicular lymphoma.

Previously, Dr. Mirza held senior positions at several major biopharmaceutical companies and participated in launch activities for seven other cancer and leukemia medications, including Campath®, Abraxane®, Nexavar®, Clolar®, Zaltrap®, Jevtana®, and Venclexta®. He served as Global Head Hematology and Solid Tumors at AbbVie Oncology and Vice President, Head of Oncology, North America Medical Affairs at Sanofi Oncology. Dr. Mirza also held leadership roles in medical affairs and clinical development at Genzyme/Sanofi, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abraxis Oncology, and Berlex Oncology.

“The commitment of the Salarius team to developing treatments for rare and hard to treat cancers and its focus on addressing patients’ unmet needs were driving forces behind my decision to join the company,” said Dr. Mirza. “I look forward to contributing my clinical and medical affairs expertise to the continued advance of the seclidemstat program and, ultimately, making a difference in the lives of patients most in need.”

In addition to his significant industry accomplishments, Dr. Mirza spent 12 years as a researcher at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston where he participated in research in infectious disease, bone marrow transplantation and breast cancer that led to 59 peer-reviewed publications on clinical outcomes. From 1987 to 1991, he served as a primary care physician in Pakistan after earning a medical degree from the University of Punjab in Lahore, Pakistan.

Dr. Mirza received a Master of Public Health from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, or epigenetic causes of cancers, and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is currently in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma, for which it has Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for a number of cancers, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will,” “could,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “target,” “continue,” “to,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Dr. Mirza’s experience, and potential contributions thereof, to the Company and the advancement of its clinical programs and exploration of additional indications for seclidemstat; Salarius’ aim is to maximize the potential of Seclidemstat; the development and potential of seclidemstat for treating Ewing sarcoma and/or advanced solid tumors; the existence of competing therapies including other reversible LSD1 inhibitors; and our plans to explore additional indications for seclidemstat. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our ability to raise additional capital to meet its business operational needs and to achieve its business objectives and strategy; our ability to project future capital needs and cash utilization; available sources of cash, including from CPRIT and its equity line; future clinical trial results; that the results of studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results; the sufficiency of our intellectual property protection; risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process; the competitive landscape and other industry-related risks; market conditions which may impact our ability to access capital under our equity line; the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic may have on our operations and capital resources; the possibility of unexpected expenses or other uses of our cash resources; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those under the heading “Risk Factors.” The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

