Novan to Host Live Audio Webcast of 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq: NOVN), today announced that it will host a live audio webcast of the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders ("ASM") on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Considering the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for the safety and health of Novan’s stockholders, employees and the broader community, the Company has determined that its 2020 Annual Meeting will be held solely via the Internet. To be admitted to the 2020 ASM webcast, stockholders need to visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NOVN2020 and enter the control number included on the proxy form or voting instruction form, as applicable. During the virtual annual meeting, stockholders of record as of June 11, 2020 will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to ask questions via the web portal, as time permits.

Guests may listen to the 2020 ASM by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NOVN2020 and completing the guest login section of the web portal. If you are not a stockholder of record, you may still access and listen to the meeting, however, guests will be unable to submit questions during the webcast.

Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior, at 9:15 a.m. ET. The ASM will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. ET on July 28, 2020.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide’s naturally occurring anti-microbial and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs. We believe that our ability to deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to improve patient outcomes in a variety of dermatology, women’s health and gastrointestinal diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to pharmaceutical development of nitric oxide-releasing product candidates and our intention to advance development of certain product candidates. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties in the clinical development process, including, among others, length, expense, ability to enroll patients, reliance on third parties, potential for delays and that results of earlier research and preclinical or clinical trials may not be predictive of results, conclusions or interpretations of later research activities or additional trials; risks related to the regulatory approval process, which is lengthy, time-consuming and inherently unpredictable, including the risk that our product candidates may not be approved or that additional studies may be required for approval or other delays may occur and that we may not obtain funding sufficient to complete the regulatory or development process; our ability to obtain additional funding or enter into strategic or other business relationships necessary or useful for the further development of our product candidates; and other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report filed with the SEC on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Novan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as may be required by law.

