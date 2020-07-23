Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported that second quarter 2020 net income was $8.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2019 net income of $6.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share. For the first six months of 2020, net income was $16.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted common share, compared to $13.6 million, or $0.83 per diluted common share, for the first six months of 2019. On July 22, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, the same amount as in the previous five quarters. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 5, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our customers, employees and communities,” commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “The long-term economic impact of the pandemic is still uncertain and highly dependent on variables that are extremely difficult to predict. Throughout the pandemic, West Bank has continued to deliver all of our banking services and respond to our customers’ needs in a timely and efficient manner, as demonstrated by the implementation of the Paycheck Protection Program and prudent loan modifications. We remain committed to supporting the recovery of the communities we serve.”

Dave Nelson also commented, “We are pleased with our continued strong financial performance in the first six months of 2020. Although the inherent stress on credit quality and reduced demand for new lending caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may impact our growth and earnings in future periods, we believe our history of strong capital, earnings and credit quality has put us in a position to support our customers, employees and communities during this period of unprecedented challenges.”

For the past several years, the Company has increased the amount of the quarterly dividend during the second quarter of each year. Although the Company had strong earnings in the first and second quarters of 2020, due to the uncertainty facing the economy, the Board of Directors of the Company decided to maintain the dividend at the current level of $0.21 per share. The Board will continue to evaluate the dividend on a quarterly basis based on the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has on the Company and its customers.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of its financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time tomorrow, Friday, July 24, 2020. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until August 7, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529.  The replay passcode is 10137423.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company’s business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are “forward-looking statements” within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “future,” “confident,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “strategy,” “plan,” “opportunity,” “will be,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: the effects of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, including its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as any changes to federal, state or local government laws, regulations or orders in connection with the pandemic; interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company’s loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions, accounting standards (including as a result of the future implementation of the current expected credit loss (CECL) accounting standard) or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and nonbank competitors; changes in local, national and international economic conditions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers’ acceptance of the Company’s products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism, widespread disease or pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or other adverse external events; and any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Financial Information (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
         
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 54,175     $ 45,286  
Federal funds sold   62,494     47,278  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   342,017     398,534  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   12,307     10,826  
Loans   2,199,688     1,792,718  
Allowance for loan losses   (21,363 )   (16,737 )
Loans, net   2,178,325     1,775,981  
Premises and equipment, net   28,655     30,447  
Bank-owned life insurance   35,187     34,563  
Other assets   27,163     19,961  
Total assets   $ 2,740,323     $ 2,362,876  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 590,487     $ 373,627  
Interest-bearing:        
Demand   378,931     321,747  
Savings   1,081,743     974,769  
Time of $250 or more   61,456     50,980  
Other time   143,092     244,664  
Total deposits   2,255,709     1,965,787  
Federal funds purchased   5,755     2,280  
Other borrowings   223,181     172,035  
Other liabilities   46,991     20,839  
Stockholders’ equity   208,687     201,935  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 2,740,323     $ 2,362,876  



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)                
(in thousands)                
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   2020   2019   2020   2019
Interest income                
Loans, including fees   $ 22,332     $ 21,108     $ 44,643     $ 41,496  
Investment securities   2,313     3,117     4,993     6,282  
Other   12     110     241     208  
Total interest income   24,657     24,335     49,877     47,986  
Interest expense                
Deposits   2,351     6,670     7,397     12,634  
Federal funds purchased   3     115     19     202  
Other borrowings   1,556     1,512     3,250     3,223  
Total interest expense   3,910     8,297     10,666     16,059  
Net interest income   20,747     16,038     39,211     31,927  
Provision for loan losses   3,000         4,000      
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   17,747     16,038     35,211     31,927  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   531     600     1,134     1,211  
Debit card usage fees   391     434     773     809  
Trust services   461     481     924     964  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance   136     162     294     314  
Loan swap fees   3     —      589      
Realized investment securities gains (losses), net   (69 )   23     (75 )   (65 )
Other income   322     299     656     885  
Total noninterest income   1,775     1,999     4,295     4,118  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   5,318     5,424     10,602     10,884  
Occupancy   1,349     1,344     2,709     2,577  
Data processing   596     716     1,268     1,396  
FDIC insurance   292     185     529     404  
Other expenses   1,862     2,081     3,972     4,033  
Total noninterest expense   9,417     9,750     19,080     19,294  
Income before income taxes   10,105     8,287     20,426     16,751  
Income taxes   2,136     1,629     4,368     3,194  
Net income   $ 7,969     $ 6,658     $ 16,058     $ 13,557  



WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)                
             
    PER COMMON SHARE   MARKET INFORMATION (1)
    Net Income            
    Basic   Diluted   Dividends   High   Low
2020                    
2nd Quarter   $ 0.48     $ 0.48     $ 0.21     $ 20.67     $ 14.50  
1st Quarter   0.49     0.49     0.21     25.68     13.74  
                     
2019                    
4th Quarter   $ 0.46     $ 0.46     $ 0.21     $ 25.93     $ 21.01  
3rd Quarter   0.46     0.46     0.21     22.47     19.63  
2nd Quarter   0.41     0.41     0.21     22.32     20.14  
1st Quarter   0.42     0.42     0.20     23.74     19.02  

(1)  The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company’s common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES   2020   2019   2020   2019
Return on average assets   1.19 %   1.14 %   1.23 %   1.18 %
Return on average equity   15.68 %   13.49 %   15.61 %   13.98 %
Net interest margin (1)   3.27 %   2.93 %   3.19 %   2.96 %
Efficiency ratio * (1)   41.33 %   53.53 %   43.41 %   53.19 %
                 
        As of June 30,
            2020   2019
Texas ratio*           0.17 %   0.72 %
Allowance for loan losses ratio           0.97 %   0.93 %
Allowance for loan losses ratio (excluding PPP loans)       1.08 %   0.93 %
Tangible common equity ratio           7.62 %   8.55 %

* A lower ratio is more desirable.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below.

 Definitions of ratios:

  • Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.
  • Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
  • Net interest margin - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
  • Efficiency ratio - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
  • Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.
  • Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.
  • Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis to GAAP.

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2020   2019   2020   2019
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP:                
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 20,747     $ 16,038     $ 39,211     $ 31,927  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)   194     200     372     472  
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)   20,941     16,238     39,583     32,399  
Average interest-earning assets   2,572,211     2,224,024     2,496,354     2,206,394  
Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)   3.27 %   2.93 %   3.19 %   2.96 %
                 
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP:                
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 20,941     $ 16,238     $ 39,583     $ 32,399  
Noninterest income   1,775     1,999     4,295     4,118  
Adjustment for realized investment securities (gains) losses, net   69     (23 )   75     65  
Adjustment for (gain) loss on sale of fixed assets           2     (307 )
Adjusted income   22,785     18,214     43,955     36,275  
Noninterest expense   9,417     9,750     19,080     19,294  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)   41.33 %   53.53 %   43.41 %   53.19 %

(1)  Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2)  The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company’s financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.

For more information contact:
Doug Gulling, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-2309

