Global Water Resources Joins National Association of Water Companies

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has joined the National Association of Water Companies (NAWC).



NAWC’s membership includes regulated drinking water and wastewater utilities that collectively provide safe and reliable water services to more than 73 million Americans nationwide. Every year its members invest more than $3 billion in infrastructure investments designed to maintain an exceptional level of service and a strong record of compliance with health and environmental regulations.

“We proudly welcome Global Water Resources to our organization of the nation’s leading water service providers,” said Robert F. Powelson, president and CEO of NAWC. “We recognize that Global Water has long championed our shared mission of ensuring reliable water and wastewater services with a focus on efficiency, quality and conservation. We look forward to working together with their team of dedicated professionals, innovative thinkers and inspired leaders to further advance this mission for the communities they serve.”

Global Water has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area which maximizes the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth.

“Joining NAWC represents a valuable opportunity to connect with and learn from the organization’s experienced leadership and its other members, as we strive to remain at the forefront of the water management industry,” commented Global Water president and CEO, Ron Fleming. “We believe this access will help us advance our goals around environmental stewardship, enhancing water quality and services, and investing in infrastructure. We also see our NAWC membership as a resource to help us successfully execute upon the many growth opportunities ahead.”

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 12 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com .

