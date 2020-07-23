Hobo Cannabis Company Opens New Retail Location in Brampton, Ontario

Hobo expands its national presence with today’s store opening, swiftly working towards cementing its 15-store Ontario expansion plan

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hobo Cannabis Company (“Hobo”), today announces the opening of its twelfth Canadian retail location in Brampton’s suburban district, Bramalea (14 Lisa Street, near Dixie Road and Queen Street). At 2,000 square feet, Hobo’s newest retail store will echo the same brand and design elements seen across its other stores, with the persistent aim of making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate, and human. Today’s store opening announcement brings Hobo one step closer to achieving its ambitious 15-store expansion plan in the province of Ontario.



“Brampton’s retail cannabis scene, while not as saturated as other cities in Ontario, is an important market to be present in,” said Harrison Stoker, Vice President at Donnelly Group. “Across the country, legal cannabis retailers like Hobo are working tirelessly to expand their footprints and reduce the market share of illicit operators. We feel quite lucky to be the second cannabis retailer entering the Brampton market, and to have the opportunity to increase the local cannabis community’s access to safe, legal cannabis products and accessories, some of which they’re already familiar with and love.”

Located at 14 Lisa Street, Hobo’s newest retail store is open for business in Brampton, Ontario. Today’s store opening markets Hobo’s fifth retail location in the province of Ontario, and twelfth Canadian store, overall.

About Hobo Cannabis Company

Hobo Cannabis Company, a Donnelly Group venture, is a Canadian collection of twelve privately-owned retail cannabis stores with locations in B.C., Ontario, and Alberta. As a testament to Hobo’s commitment to the consumer experience and making the cannabis buying experience disarming, compassionate and human, Hobo will employ a contemporary aesthetic rooted in simple, functional design and feature a well-considered product range and frictionless technology.

Hobo Cannabis Company offers consumers a selection of five cannabis intents: Move (THC dominant), Lift (THC leaning), Balance (equal parts THC to CBD), Calm (CBD dominant), and Rest (THC dominant). For more information, visit https://hobo.ca .