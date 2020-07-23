Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 752 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,868 in the last 365 days.

TransMedics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransMedics Group, Inc. (“TransMedics”) (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart and liver failure, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter after market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The TransMedics management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (866) 221-1172 for domestic callers or (270) 215-9603 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 9858896. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the TransMedics website at https://investors.transmedics.com/

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world’s leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung and liver failure.

Investor Contact:
Brian Johnston
631-807-1986
Investors@transmedics.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

TransMedics to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.