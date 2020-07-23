Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,869 in the last 365 days.

Aerami Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerami Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that Anne Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium

Presentation Details:
Date: August 5, 2020
Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

About Aerami Therapeutics
Aerami Therapeutics is developing a new generation of inhaled therapies for the treatment of severe respiratory diseases. Our lead product candidate is an inhaled formulation of imatinib (AER-901) delivered via a proprietary handheld nebulizer for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressive and currently incurable lung disease. AER-901 has the potential to advance the treatment paradigm for patients with PAH by slowing the progression of the disease. In addition to PAH, we plan to explore additional indications for AER-901 based on imatinib’s mechanism of action. We believe respiratory drugs that are specifically designed for inhalation can offer significant benefits compared to other routes of administration. Our product development approach pairs inhaled formulations of existing drugs with proven therapeutic benefit with device technology that optimizes delivery through the lungs to improve safety and clinical outcomes for diseases with high unmet needs. For more information, please visit www.aerami.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
T: + 1-212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Relations
Mónica Rouco Molina
Account Executive
LifeSci Communications
T: +1-929-469-3850
mroucomolina@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Aerami Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.