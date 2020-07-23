Aerami Therapeutics to Present at the LifeSci Partners Summer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- DURHAM, N.C., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerami Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that Anne Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the Private Healthcare Company Virtual Summer Symposium, hosted by LifeSci Partners, on August 4 and 5, 2020. Please click the following link to register: https://lifesci.events/SummerSymposium



Presentation Details: Date: August 5, 2020 Time: 9:00 am Eastern Time

Aerami Therapeutics is developing a new generation of inhaled therapies for the treatment of severe respiratory diseases. Our lead product candidate is an inhaled formulation of imatinib (AER-901) delivered via a proprietary handheld nebulizer for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a progressive and currently incurable lung disease. AER-901 has the potential to advance the treatment paradigm for patients with PAH by slowing the progression of the disease. In addition to PAH, we plan to explore additional indications for AER-901 based on imatinib’s mechanism of action. We believe respiratory drugs that are specifically designed for inhalation can offer significant benefits compared to other routes of administration. Our product development approach pairs inhaled formulations of existing drugs with proven therapeutic benefit with device technology that optimizes delivery through the lungs to improve safety and clinical outcomes for diseases with high unmet needs. For more information, please visit www.aerami.com .

