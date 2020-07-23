Nate Morris to Address Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs

Rubicon Founder and CEO gives back to organization devoted to advancing the careers of Kentucky students

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Ky., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are pleased to announce that Nate Morris will address the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) on Friday, July 24 at 10 a.m. EDT.



Morris, a Kentucky native and public school graduate, is the founder of Morris Industries, a Lexington, Kentucky-based conglomerate that is reimagining the industrial economy. Morris’s passion to solve the environmental threats posed by global waste was pivotal in his founding of Rubicon, a software company focused on waste and recycling, and the signature asset of Morris Industries. A ninth-generation Kentuckian, Morris was born in Lexington and raised by a single mother with help from his grandmother and grandfather, an Army veteran and former President of United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 862.

“I am honored to participate in this program to teach the brightest young Kentuckians the value of entrepreneurship,” said Morris. “My hope is during this challenging time of the COVID-19 pandemic we can empower young people to harness their innate creativity to tackle society’s biggest challenges.”

Morris’s digital address will cover his experience as a Kentucky entrepreneur, and the challenges and opportunities of building a mission-based business.

“I know that Nate’s story will really resonate with our teens,” said GSE executive director, Tasha Sams. “Not only has he financially supported GSE, but he is also making an effort to be a mentor and role model for our teens.”

About the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs

The Governor's School for Entrepreneurs (GSE) identifies and enables Kentucky high school students to become the Commonwealth's next generation of entrepreneurs. Through its three-week residential experience, GSE participants from throughout the Commonwealth are 1) introduced to Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs and fastest growing businesses, 2) equipped with the tools and skills to create and build their own businesses, and 3) matched with complementary skilled peers to develop business plans and product or service prototypes.

The annual GSE Intensive program culminates in a pitch competition attended by a large audience representing Kentucky's entrepreneurial ecosystem. In addition, as a direct result of their participation in GSE, participants qualify for some $3 million of scholarships from Kentucky's universities and colleges. Over 400 young Kentuckians have graduated from GSE since its inception in 2013. Find out more at KentuckyGSE.com .

About the Morris Foundation

The Morris Foundation promotes the cherished American value that a better life is possible to those who seek it, investing in causes that provide opportunities for self-advancement, with an emphasis on youth leadership development, the alleviation of rural poverty, girls’ and women’s empowerment, and access to higher education in Kentucky. Learn more at NateMorris.com/foundation .