Rubicon Technical Services Announces Professional Writing Assistance For Mission-Critical Facilities

Technical Writing Services Help Streamline Procedures and Ensure Successful Commissioning

/EIN News/ -- KENNESAW, Ga., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technical Services (RTS), today announced its new professional technical writing services program. The program assists customers with the research, planning, development, and delivery of operating procedures and training materials for data centers and mission-critical facilities. In addition, RTS writers develop standardized templates for data center-specific procedures and test scripts used by field engineers for on-site commissioning procedures as well as implement asset tagging programs to track the life cycle of mission critical assets.



“The RTS technical writing team continues to provide high-quality project management services to meet our customers’ complex needs around the world,” said William J. Pirrone, PE, Founding Principal, RTS. “As an extension of these services, we have productized our writing team’s skills to create common-use templates as well as customized documentation to streamline projects and to help ensure successful commissioning with a well-documented and proper turnover to operations.”

As part of these services, RTS technical writers gather, analyze, and translate information while organizing materials according to industry standards. Sought-after skills within the services program also include:

Electronic and hard-copy manual creation.

Maintaining a comprehensive library of technical terminology and documentation.

Analyzing and editing existing documents to maintain continuity and style guides.

Managing all necessary literature, updates, and revisions.

About Rubicon Technical Services

Rubicon Technical Services provide a world-class team of commissioning experts from across the mission-critical industry, with the sole purpose of helping owners and operators meet their technical and operational goals. The RTS team focuses entirely on critical facilities infrastructure – data centers, call centers, telecom facilities, power plants, and healthcare facilities. Leveraging decades of hands-on electrical, mechanical, controls and commissioning experience, the RTS global team of professionals has quickly become a trusted resource in the mission-critical industry. For more information about Rubicon Technical Services, please visit https://www.rubicontechservices.com/ and Follow on LinkedIn .