Verizon Connect Helped Allegiant Electric Increase Revenue by 581 Percent

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Nevada-based electrical company Allegiant Electric increased revenue by 581 percent since the implementation of the Verizon Connect Reveal mobile resource management software platform in early 2017. Prior to using Reveal to run their fleet, Allegiant would complete three jobs per day. Since implementation, Allegiant has been able to complete upwards of 30 jobs per day, add additional vehicles and grow their workforce from 3 to 15.



Allegiant Electric provides full service electric contracting, solar installation, and maintenance and repair for residential customers and commercial and industrial businesses. Allegiant uses the Reveal live map and scheduling functions to locate vehicles in the field and quickly and efficiently schedule jobs according to the location of workers in the field. Allegiant also uses Reveal’s notes functionality to help improve efficiency while completing jobs in the field, which is particularly important during COVID-19 when detailed notes and additional precautions are crucial to keeping employees and customers safe.

“We knew we needed something to help manage our scheduling, but never imagined how much the Reveal platform would transform our business,” said Allegiant Electric co-owner and founder Andrea Vigil. “The platform and its many features have given us visibility into our business like never before, enabling us to become a more productive, efficient and profitable business.”

With Reveal, Allegiant has been able to significantly increase the number of jobs completed daily, improve employee productivity, and receive location data for their fleet of vehicles and people in the field, substantially improving their bottom line. All of the vehicles in Allegiant Electric’s fleet are running on Reveal, with plans to add more.

“Allegiant Electric provides essential services, so delivering the software solutions they need to safely service their customer, drive revenue growth, and improve efficiency and productivity is essential,” said Kevin Aries, head of global product success at Verizon Connect. “This is a great example of how Verizon Connect is helping organizations of all sizes drive positive business impact and safely service customers.”

