Fortran Corporation Receives Purchase Order From Caldwell County School District for 11 Hikvision Thermal Imaging Temperature Sensing Cameras

/EIN News/ -- Conover, NC, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Fortran Corporation (OTC: FRTN) a leading telecommunications system integrator and distributor of Hikvision thermal graphic temperature sensing cameras, is pleased to announce B and L Telephone, LLC, one of Fortran’s wholly owned subsidiaries, has received a purchase order for 11 thermal imaging temperature sensing cameras to be installed in certain schools within the Caldwell County school district. These cameras will play an integral part in providing safety measures for faculty, staff, students, and parents for the upcoming school year.



In addition, B and L Telephone received a contract for the sale and installation of a Hikvision thermal imaging temperature sensing camera for a local research facility in Hickory, North Carolina. This device will allow the research facility to monitor the temperature of the 100 employees who enter their facility each day.

About Fortran Corporation:

Fortran Corporation is a telecommunications system integrator dedicated to designing, implementing and maintaining complex communications solutions. Fortran is comprised of engineering and design, network service, sales, remote monitoring, and on-site services. For more information contact us at: info@fortrancorp.com.

