Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited Announces Partnership with CNLive.com a Leading Content Distributor in China Serving the Top Three Chinese Telecoms with Over 1 Billion Subscribers

BEIJING, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG, GSMGW) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that it has established a strategic cooperation agreement with CNLive.com.

The strategic cooperation creates a new and vast opportunity for Glory Star to leverage, accelerate, monetize, and grow its subscriber base with the technology provided by CNLive.com. More specifically, the Company is able to utilize the augmented reality marker technology and gain access to the expansive multichannel networks of CNLive.com by distributing its content and proprietary inventory of its CHEERS Video library, and its CHEERS e-Mall platform to China’s major media outlets. This includes the three largest mobile telecommunication operators in China, China Mobile Limited, covering more than 946 million users, China Telecom Corporation Ltd., covering more than 343 million users, and China Unicom Limited, covering more than 309 million users.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, commented, “We are pleased to announce our strategic relationship with CNLive.com, who provides services for content output and operations of China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom. Users can scan their favorite content and products through the embedded AR marker technology and directly complete their purchases through their mobile devices, which greatly enhances the next stage of growth and traffic conversion of CHEERS Video and CHEERS e-Mall platform. Our Company already provides content production services for some of the largest E-commerce companies in China such as JD.com, Inc., one of the leading technology driven e-commerce companies and the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ-100. We also provide premium digital content to our all-star clients, including Tencent, Alibaba, Weibo, Iqiyi as well as our traditional consumer brand clients such as Starbucks, Pantene, Louis Vuitton, Samsung, Sony and many more.”

About Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is a leading mobile entertainment operator in China. Glory Star’s ability to integrate premium lifestyle content, including short videos, online variety shows, online dramas, live streaming, its Cheers lifestyle video series, e-Mall, and mobile app, along with innovative e-commerce offerings on its platform enables it to pursue its mission of enriching people’s lives. The Company’s large and active user base creates valuable engagement opportunities with consumers and enhances platform stickiness with thousands of domestic and international brands.

