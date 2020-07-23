BestLifeRewarded Innovations Selected as Finalist for The HRD Readers’ Choice Award for Best Service Provider in the 2020 Canadian HR Awards

/EIN News/ -- OAKVILLE, Ontario, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

BestLifeRewarded Innovations (BLRI) has been selected as a finalist for The HRD Readers’ Choice Award for Best Service Provider in the seventh annual Canadian HR Awards, presented by HRD Canada and supported by Canadian HR Reporter.

The Canadian HR Awards celebrates the outstanding achievements of HR teams, leaders, employers and service providers across the nation. Finalists were selected following an open call for nominations to HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter’s nationwide readership of 34,800 HR professionals. Winners will be selected by an esteemed independent judging panel and revealed during a virtual awards show on September 16.

Earlier this year, BestLifeRewarded Innovations received the Canadian HR Reporter’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Award in the Top Wellness Programs category and is now delighted to be nominated for the acclaimed Canadian HR Awards.

“BestLifeRewarded Innovations is honoured to be considered for this prestigious award among such distinguished finalists, who are making dynamic advances in the industry,” said Cynthia Hastings-James, co-founder of BestLifeRewarded Innovations. “Especially during these unprecedented times, we appreciate the opportunity to come together with the Canadian HR community and celebrate our achievements.”

“This has been an incredibly challenging year for HR professionals,” said Canadian HR Awards project director Jessica Duce. “The list of finalists is a true snapshot of the best and brightest in HR and honours those who have stepped up and put their people first at a time when it mattered most. It’s our honour to acknowledge and celebrate this deserving group at the September show.”

For the full list of finalists, visit www.hrawards.ca .

About:

BestLifeRewarded (BLR) is a science-based health program aimed at improving your employees’ overall well-being. BLR gives organizational leaders the opportunity to take a proactive role in managing the wellness of their employees by providing resources and programs centred on overall well-being. BestLifeRewarded supports over 12,000 Canadian companies and nearly five million Canadians. With more than ten years of experience in proven behavioural breakthroughs, BestLifeRewarded Innovations has been recognized globally for its evidence-informed innovation in health behaviour change.

About HRD Canada:

Human Resources Director Canada is Canada’s premier news source for senior human resource professionals and top corporate decision-makers. HRD Canada talks to leading HR practitioners worldwide to produce industry-standard reporting that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed on HR leaders in their evolving roles. HRD Canada’s award-winning website ( www.hcamag.com ) features daily breaking news, an industry forum and exclusive multimedia content, and is complemented by sister sites in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

