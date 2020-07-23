AC Immune to Present Advances in Two of the Company’s World Leading Programs at the Upcoming Alzheimer’s Association International Conference

Presentations to highlight the Company’s broad expertise addressing both novel and well-established targets in neurodegenerative diseases

/EIN News/ -- LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced two oral presentations will be delivered at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) which takes place virtually July 27 – 31, 2020.

Key data will be presented on the Company’s alpha-synuclein-positron emission tomography (PET) tracer program along with a second oral presentation by the Coordinating Principal Investigator of the Phase 1b trial of the anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24 in Down syndrome, Dr. Michael Rafii – who is a world authority on Down syndrome-related Alzheimer’s disease. Both research programs are the most advanced in their field.

Prof. Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune SA, commented: “This year’s AAIC presentations reflect the ongoing strength and depth of our industry leading pipeline. There is increasing recognition that the complexity of neurodegenerative disease pathology will only be solved utilizing the type of diversified approach pioneered by AC Immune. This is why our pipeline spans both cutting-edge therapeutic and diagnostic programs on well-established targets like Abeta, as well as novel targets and mechanisms.

“Compelling results1 just published from the first large, multi-national study to track clinical and biomarker changes of Down syndrome-related Alzheimer’s disease further validate the approach of testing our anti-Abeta vaccine ACI-24 in individuals with Down syndrome as a key population for trials to target Alzheimer’s disease in genetic, more homogeneous populations.

“The presentations further highlight the enduring power of our clinically validated proprietary Morphomer™ and SupraAntigen™ platforms to accelerate the discovery, design and development of novel medicines and diagnostics to target misfolded proteins.”

Scientific updates at the AAIC 2020 Virtual Event, July 27–31, 2020

Alpha-synuclein PET tracer Title: Developing a novel alpha-synuclein-positron emission tomography (PET) tracer for the diagnosis of a-synucleinopathies Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 | 12:00am – 11:59pm Session: Neuroimaging: Other Neurodegenerative Disorders Presenter: Oral presentation by Dr. Francesca Capotosti





ACI-24 anti-Abeta vaccine Title: ACI-24 Vaccine in Adults with Down Syndrome (3 Star Trial) Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | 12:00 am – 11:59pm Session: Human: Putative Therapeutic Results for Alzheimer's and Related Dementias Presenter: Oral presentation by Dr. Michael Rafii, Alzheimer’s Therapeutic Research Institute, Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a Nasdaq-listed clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company utilizes two proprietary platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, to design, discover and develop small molecule and biological therapeutics as well as diagnostic products intended to diagnose, prevent and modify neurodegenerative diseases caused by misfolding proteins. The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates, with six currently in clinical trials. It has collaborations with major pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche group, Eli Lilly and Company and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

