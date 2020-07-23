Turbine Labs Announces Content License Partnership with Reuters

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colorado, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 23, 2020, Denver, CO - Turbine Labs, the AI-powered software platform that streamlines and optimizes information gathering and analysis for executives and policymakers, announced today a content license and display-rights partnership with Reuters, the world’s largest multimedia news provider.



Using Natural Language Processing (NLP) and advanced machine learning (ML), the platform synthesizes any external topic or question into a customized, insights-driven briefing, informed only by the most objective, impactful data. Turbine Labs tames the explosion of external information, misinformation, and noise, enabling decision-makers to quickly uncover new insights, detect opportunities, and remove blind spots.



As part of this agreement, Turbine Labs’ premium content subscribers will be able to access and consume the full text of Reuters news stories within the Turbine Labs platform, removing friction and distractions from the information gathering and analysis process.



“As one of the most well-respected news gathering and distribution organizations in the world, we are honored to integrate Reuters incredible journalism into the Turbine Labs platform,” said Leigh Fatzinger, Founder, and CEO of Turbine Labs. “Through our patent-pending impact scoring and routing technologies, we are able to deliver highly relevant Reuters content directly to our subscribers at the precise moment they need it to make higher quality decisions,” he said.



“This new partnership will give even more customers access to Reuters trusted, impartial information and help them make smart business decisions,” said Eric Danetz, Head of Revenue, Reuters. “I’m delighted that Reuters text and images will now help power Turbine Labs’ AI technology platform, offering their clients time-critical and market-leading information.”

Reuters high-quality journalism and images will be available as a part of Turbine Labs’ Premium Content plan starting August 15, 2020. The plan offers subscribers full-text access to over 5,300 premium and paywall content sources with a single login, and a simple, cost-effective fee structure. Most importantly, the Turbine Labs Premium Content plan ensures publishers are paid fairly for their journalism, helping news organizations - both local and global - thrive and grow.

About Turbine Labs

Turbine Labs’ mission is to advance understanding and improve decision-making by efficiently harnessing, contextualizing, distributing, and displaying the world’s information. Unlike complex dashboards, lengthy presentations, and hard to learn and use software, Turbine Labs offers a friction-free, modern approach to obtaining the intelligence leaders need to mitigate risk and improve outcomes. For more information, visit turbinelabs.com.



About Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest multimedia news provider. Founded in 1851, Reuters is committed to the Trust Principles of independence, integrity, and freedom from bias. With unmatched coverage in over 16 languages, and reaching billions of people worldwide every day, it provides trusted intelligence that powers humans and machines to make smart decisions. Reuters supplies business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via desktop terminals, the world's media organizations, industry events, and directly to consumers. Reuters: The Real World in Real-Time.

Follow news about Reuters at reuters.com/rpb and @ReutersPR.

###

Sarah Evans Sevans Strategy 224-829-8820 sarah@sevanspr.com