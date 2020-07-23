Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Minister Calleary and EU Fisheries Commissioner Sinkevičius discuss challenges facing fisheries sector

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine,  Dara Calleary T.D, held discussions, by video link, with EU Fisheries Commissioner Virginius Sinkevičius on Ireland’s fisheries priorities. The Minister focused on the issues for fisheries in the ongoing EU negotiations with the UK on a possible future fisheries agreement.

 

Minister Calleary explained the serious concerns Ireland has with the possible implications arising from  the UK departure from the EU and it’s potential impact on the Irish Fishing industry.

 

Minister Calleary said “I explained to Commissioner Sinkevičius that I had met  representatives of Ireland’s fishing sector yesterday and heard at first hand the substantial  impacts if there were significant changes to the current quota shares and access to waters arising from the EU/UK negotiations.    I made clear to the Commissioner that we are placing our full reliance on Mr Barnier and the Commissioner delivering on the agreed EU negotiation mandate that sets down clearly the EU objective to “uphold existing reciprocal access conditions, quota shares and traditional activity of the Union fleet”.

 

The Minister emphasized the absolute necessity that  fisheries not be negotiated in isolation from the other elements of the Future Relationship.  Minister Calleary said “I appreciate that we are facing very challenging negotiations on fisheries.  I made clear that we are seeking that the EU leverage the wider EU/ UK Future relationship to secure the interests of the Irish and EU fishing sector.   I assured Commissioner Sinkevičius of my full commitment and co-operation in working to deliver a fisheries agreement that protects the interests of the Irish fishing sector now and into the  future.”  

 

The discussion also covered other fisheries priorities including the EU funding package for the seafood sector, including  COVID related supports;  the negotiations on a new EU Control framework  and control challenges facing Ireland, which were raised by the Commissioner; and finally the very strong commitment to progressing further our joint EU commitment to sustainable fisheries.

 

ENDS

Date Released: 23 July 2020

