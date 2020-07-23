Friendable CEO Interviewed on iHeartRADIO as the Company Prepares for its July 24th Fan Pass Launch Event

/EIN News/ -- Company Adds Additional Artist Slugg Mania to Perform from Atlanta Stage



CAMPBELL, CA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce iHeartRADIO interview featuring the Friendable CEO, Robert A. Rositano, Jr. as well as its new addition to the Atlanta performers line-up, artist Slugg Mania.

“Exciting to be interviewed by iHeartRADIO this week, and to have an interviewer that is also an artist, which David Serero is, couldn’t have been a better fit. The interview was more than just an opportunity to share the Fan Pass vision, but one that allowed more feedback from someone like David, who could bring his objective perspective to what Fan Pass offers; a link to the interview is provided below and hope it proves informative to all,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

LINK to iHeartRadio Interview:

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/53-the-culture-news-28269772/episode/interview-with-ceo-of-fan-pass-68779282/

About Slugg Mania:

Born at Grady Hospital in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia, rapper Slugg Mania formed early and inseparable ties with the star-studded rappers and producers out of the Hip-Hop incubator known as Riverdale, Georgia. Backed by the powerhouse 808 Mafia production team, including mega-producers Southside and TM88, Slugg is destined to leave his own unique mark on the Hip-Hop industry.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Friendable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



Contact:

Friendable: Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com