Law Firms Are Targeting The Wrong Keywords For Organic Traffic Reveals SEO Agency Owner Joshua Giuliani
EINPresswire.com/ -- The SEO industry is being regularly turned on its head. With more digital marketers offering the service than ever before and search engines constantly updating the goalposts for success, it has become a chaotic and unpredictable sector.
While agency owners climb over each other to stay up to date with the more than 200 citations that Google bases its ranking system on, one SEO expert in Melbourne has innovated.
Joshua Giuliani runs the best SEO agency in Melbourne with a team that has over 25 years of experience delivering fee-paying clients to law firms via organic traffic. His agency is called Tondo Digital and while they also ensure their practices are in compliance with search engine requirements, he thinks most SEO agencies are missing the point.
“Anyone can do SEO - you do a certain set of things and your website will rank - but what separates us from other SEO agencies is that we have the marketing know-how and understanding of human behaviour to choose the right keywords to point all our focus and attention into. Leading to more fee-paying clients.” Joshua explains.
Crucially, law firms all over the world fight for seed keywords like “family lawyer Melbourne” when they would have a higher chance of dominating longer-tail keywords like “need a Melbourne based family lawyer for court next week” (example). The volume might be less than 20 times that of the seed keyword, but the competition is low and the intent is there.
So, even if that long-tail keyword produces only 20 clicks to your website in a month, that traffic could be more valuable to your law firm than 200 clicks from the seed keyword. This is what Tondo Digital has become famous for doing.
“We look for high-value high-intent long-tail keywords that have low competition and the highest chance of conversion in the shortest period of time for law firms.” Joshua continues.
The process of identifying high-value high-intent keywords from raw data is no easy task with multiple elements needing to be considered. It is a balancing act and can sometimes take over 100 hours of researching more than 1,000 long-tail keywords to find the perfect combination. There is no template.
Joshua and his team call this process “Behavioural Keyword Mapping”.
What is the search volume of the long-tail keyword? How much competition does the keyword have? What is the user thinking when they type in that specific combination of keywords? Where does the site currently rank against all of the options?
It is only experience in marketing, razor-sharp strategising skills and an understanding of human-behaviour that ensures the right long-tail keywords are identified and this is why Joshua’s team is dominating for law firms from the southernmost city of Australia’s mainland.
“Law firms need to start looking at their SEO campaigns through a lens of lead generation rather than simply treating it as a strategy for increasing organic traffic.”
It is time to innovate your SEO campaigns, law firms of the world. The intention of “Behavioural Keyword Mapping” is to do just that. Innovate.
It’s not good enough to increase organic traffic anymore, the focus needs to be on the quality of the overall traffic which is generated for your site. Don’t just be in the game, win the game.
In a sector that seems static, innovation is happening. SEO is no longer the lame cousin of direct response advertising. It is becoming a crucial part of a marketing system designed for law firms building online authority and attracting fee-paying clients. Look at your SEO campaigns through a new lens of intent and opportunity, and it will deliver both of those things.
