Vertiv Announces New Suite of Edge Infrastructure Products and Further Develops Award-Winning Partner Programme in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Vertiv (https://bit.ly/2CYKqli) (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has announced key additions to its award-winning Vertiv™ Partner Programme (VPP) along with an enhanced suite of edge-ready products (https://bit.ly/39ng6NE) including rack power distribution units (rPDU), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), rack cooling systems, dedicated software and services for partners and customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Following the successful launch of the VPP last year(https://bit.ly/2OMA8HM), Vertiv has seen a tenfold increase in its channel partner base across EMEA and is continuing to add benefits for new and existing partners. The brand-new partner relationship management (PRM) system and the enhanced partner portal will enable Vertiv partners to take immediate advantage of tailored trainings to match partner requirements; new sales and marketing tools; online trainings and certification; and product selectors and configurators. The new suite of tools has been designed to help partners develop key skills and knowledge and achieve greater differentiation and profitability along with increased business opportunities.

Loot.co.za said: “Our Vertiv partnership has always been smooth and easy. Vertiv are one of our key partners in providing critical power systems to our South African customers; they are constantly improving and innovating, this goes hand in hand with Loot’s goals to always put our customer’s needs first.”

The new suite of products further enhance Vertiv’s comprehensive portfolio of IT technologies and services, tying these into a complete and flexible single-source rack-based solution including:

The new Vertiv™ VRC IT Rack Cooling unit (https://bit.ly/3fSvfbU) with a self-contained and a split version and Vertiv™ Liebert® CRV Row Cooling unit (https://bit.ly/3jsZCbe), designed specifically for critical equipment in small server rooms, network closets and edge computing sites. The systems uniquely deploy load-matching, variable-capacity compressors and fans, making these one of the industry’s highest capacity, most efficient cooling units for IT cabinets. The Vertiv VRC is complemented by a complete service package including installation, start-up response time and preventive maintenance.

Vertiv™ Geist™ Rack rPDU(https://bit.ly/2CCfY0G) series with a new 2-in-1 combination outlet for flexible plug connectivity and easy cable management. The Geist™ UPDU (https://bit.ly/32FXE1j) is the latest addition to the Geist rPDU family, which features an innovative universal input socket that allows various configurations for customers with multiple deployments across the world. The Geist™ rPDU can access all the devices in the rack to remotely monitor and control these via one single point, monitoring that can be upgraded as technology advances and business needs evolve. The Geist UPDU models enable enhanced performance and management of dynamic IT spaces, while simplifying the buying process and accelerating rapid deployments worldwide. Moreover, the Vertiv Geist rPDU series benefits from the Vertiv™ Distribution Assurance (https://bit.ly/30FRf3q) service package.

High-efficiency single-phase UPS solutions, such as the Vertiv™ Liebert® GXT RT+ (https://bit.ly/3htjPf4) and the innovative Vertiv™ EDGE line-interactive UPS (https://bit.ly/2WKKpbQ), which is anticipated to be available on the EMEA channel market by the end of August. In addition, Vertiv’s Lifecycle Power Assurance Services (https://bit.ly/3fRQMle) delivers convenient and cost-effective support for power delivery to small IT sites. As edge deployments continue to grow in usage and importance for businesses, Vertiv’s five-year protection plan safeguards small IT sites, providing real-time visibility into critical systems resulting in the early detection of any anomalies.

All of these offerings enable EMEA resellers to earn more points through the Vertiv™ Incentive Programme (VIP), which allows partners to quickly monetise rewards. From July 2020, an enhanced programme known as VIP+ will bring even more benefits to resellers through the silver, gold and platinum level of membership, including lower entry barriers, additional incentives upon registering and higher returns on certain packages. The additions to the scheme will enable even more partners to take advantage of the programme while developing key skills and knowledge at their own pace.

Murtaza Loka, Finance and Purchasing Head at BurhanTec, said: “Working in partnership with Vertiv was already a no brainer due to their world class market position and global end to end product set. This has been enhanced significantly by the Vertiv Partner Program with a range of benefits which has allowed us to take even greater advantage of what Vertiv can offer”.

