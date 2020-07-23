Advantest Cancels VOICE 2020 Developer Conference in Scottsdale Over Continuing Concerns Surrounding COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Company Announces Dates and Location for VOICE 2021

SAN JOSE, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has announced the cancellation of its VOICE 2020 Developer Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona due to health and safety concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. With the public health emergency showing no signs of relenting, this decision removes the risk of exposing VOICE participants to potential illness.

“We recognize these are unsettling times for everyone, and sadly do not foresee the climate improving to the level that rationalizes encouraging attendance to the conference,” said Judy Davies, Advantest’s vice president of Global Marketing Communications and VOICE 2020 Developer Conference ambassador. “With the well-being of our employees, partners and customers being Advantest’s first priority, we have cancelled the event in its entirety for 2020.”

Despite earnest consideration to host VOICE as an online event this year, the conference will not move to a virtual format. Throughout its 14 years, VOICE has always been recognized as a collaboration of minds with face-to-face networking and demonstrations amongst peers, colleagues, sponsors and suppliers. Advantest would like to retain that program “DNA” so instead will focus on making 2021 the most memorable and dynamic program in the history of VOICE.

VOICE 2021 Dates and Location

Designed by test engineers for test engineers, VOICE remains the industry’s most anticipated annual conference due to its extensive learning and networking opportunities. Advantest appreciates the support and understanding received from participants throughout this unprecedented period and would like to assure all parties that VOICE 2021 will return with an exceptional program. VOICE 2021 will be held on June 22-23, 2021, with a Workshop Day on June 24, 2021. The venue will remain the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa Montelucia in Scottsdale, Arizona. VOICE will only be held in one location in 2021. Additional information will be posted on the VOICE website at https://voice.advantest.com/ as it becomes available.

Keynote Addresses Remain Unchanged

The exceptional line-up of 2020 keynote speakers have all agreed to speak on the 2021 dates. On day one, Steve Pateras, senior director of marketing for the Test Automation Group at Synopsys, will deliver a keynote titled “Test Evolves – New Access to Adaptive Learning,” and research specialist Dr. Kate Darling will discuss the future of human-robot interactions in her keynote. Dr. Darling is a leading expert in social robotics who explores humans’ emotional responses to robots.

On day two, the conference will feature industry expert Dan Hutcheson, CEO and chairman of VLSIresearch, covering 5G, IoT, AI and other critical IC markets including key trends. Fredi Lajvardi, vice president of STEM Initiatives at Si Se Puede Foundation, will discuss how he transformed a group of high school students into a national-champion robotics team. Using humor and compassion to recount his inspiring journey, Lajvardi will illustrate the need to embrace diversity and invest in people to help others realize their potential.

Read more about the VOICE 2021 keynote speakers at https://voice.advantest.com/keynotes/.

Information for 2020 Registered Attendees

Attendees who registered for the conference can expect to receive a refund and more details will be communicated soon. All previously booked Omni hotel reservations for the September 2020 dates will automatically be canceled without penalty.

Sponsoring VOICE 2021

Sponsorship remains a key element of the VOICE Developer Conference and information regarding sponsorship opportunities will be made available during the autumn season.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

Advantest Corporation

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Judy Davies

Judy.davies@advantest.com