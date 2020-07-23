Language Services Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

A new market study, titled “Language Services Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The language services market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2020 - 2026). The primary factors that are driving the demand for language services include the rapidly increasing globalization among the businesses, the incremental rise of digitizing content, and the increase in customer service that's becoming more personalized and international.

Language Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Language Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Lionbridge

Mayflower Language Services

RWS Group

SDL Language Services

Semantix

Teleperformance

TransPerfect

Welocalize

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Translation

Interpreting

Subtitling

Software And Website Globalisation

Language Technology Tools Development

International Conference Organisation

Language Teaching

Linguistic Consultancy

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

ICT

BFSI

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Method of Research

The all-inclusive analysis of the market has been done as per the Porter’s Five Forces parameters. Also, methods such as the bottom-up & top-down approach and the SWOT analysis are also used. It sheds light on the profiles of the leading companies and multiple research methods to provide an accurate and precise estimate of the size of the Language Services market. Some of these methods comprise market shares, splits, breakdowns, among some others that are thoroughly verified through primary and secondary sources.

