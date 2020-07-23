IT Spending for Smart Homes Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

A new market study, titled “IT Spending for Smart Homes Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Updated Research Report of IT Spending for Smart Homes Market 2020-2026:

Overviwe:-

Smart home solutions require efficient networking infrastructure and hence, investments in upgrading and standardization of ICT infrastructure are rising at a high rate. Leading telecom service providers have tapped into the market to revamp the ICT infrastructure to boost connectivity. IT spending is increasing in wireless technologies to provide seamless connectivity for IoT--enabled smart home appliances. IoT--enabled devices and systems need to communicate with each other in real-time to successfully implement smart home solutions. A standard mobile platform is required to run IoT--enabled applications. We note that the IoT framework has disrupted the market for home appliance systems to a significant extent.

The analysts forecast the global IT spending in smart home market to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% during the period 2020-2026.

IT Spending for Smart Homes market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IT Spending for Smart Homes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Honeywell

Intel

Schneider Electric

Verizon Communications

Accenture

Alcatel Lucent

Amazon Web Services

ARM Holdings

Dell

Ericsson

GE

Google

Huawei

Infosys

Microsoft

Oracle

Qualcomm

Telefonica

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT services

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Security

Entertaiment System

Appliance Control

Home Robots

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Method of Research

The all-inclusive analysis of the market has been done as per the Porter’s Five Forces parameters. Also, methods such as the bottom-up & top-down approach and the SWOT analysis are also used. It sheds light on the profiles of the leading companies and multiple research methods to provide an accurate and precise estimate of the size of the IT Spending for Smart Homes market. Some of these methods comprise market shares, splits, breakdowns, among some others that are thoroughly verified through primary and secondary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………



