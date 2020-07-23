Less than Truckload Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast To 2026

A new market study, titled “Less than Truckload Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Less than Truckload is a transportation service that is used for shipping relatively small loads of freight. LTL shipments contain lesser quantity in comparison to full truckload (FTL). To reduce the cost to the shipper, an LTL carrier will consolidate several LTL shipments on the same truck.

The analysts forecast the Global Less than Truckload market to grow at a CAGR of 7.74% during the period 2020-2026.



Less than Truckload market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Less than Truckload market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Deutsche Post

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

United Parcel Service of America

XPO Logistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Long-haul carriers

Superregional carriers

Regional carriers

Market segment by Application, split into

Domestic Shipping

International Shipping

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Method of Research

The all-inclusive analysis of the market has been done as per the Porter’s Five Forces parameters. Also, methods such as the bottom-up & top-down approach and the SWOT analysis are also used. It sheds light on the profiles of the leading companies and multiple research methods to provide an accurate and precise estimate of the size of the Less than Truckload market. Some of these methods comprise market shares, splits, breakdowns, among some others that are thoroughly verified through primary and secondary sources.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continued………



