MyBioGate Now Shipping COVID-19 Supplies from its Houston and LA Warehouses

One of the world's leading COVID-19 medical supplies and equipment platform is now shipping from two US-based warehouses.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, US, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to medical reports and news outlets, 48 states are now reporting a rapid increase in coronavirus cases. To help hospitals, organizations, and whoever needs COVID-19 supplies or equipment will have quicker access to reliable resources, MyBioGate is shipping supplies from its Houston and Los Angeles warehouses.

"We consider it a privilege to help with quick and easy access to COVID-19 supplies and equipment," said Miao Guo Smith, Vice President of Operations and spokesperson for MyBioGate.

The company has a wide variety of products, including US N95 masks.

"Our US N95 respiratory mask follows the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), under the authorization of the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970," highlighted Guo and added, "This face mask can effectively filter and purify absorb harmful aerosols, including dust, fume, mist, poisonous gases, and help reduce certain inhalable microbial particles such as mold, anthracnose, tuberculosis, etc."

Another product that's important for staying safe during the pandemic is the KN95 Disposable Protective Mask offered by MyBioGate.

KN95 mask is a 5-layer mask. The outer layer of the mask is a water-resistant layer, and middle three layers include two layers of high-quality melt-blown material filters particles from 0.3 to 1.0 pm, and one layer of hot air filter cotton; Inner layer is a water-absorbing layer, which can absorb the moisture from the breath of the wearer, prevent the filtering layer from getting wet.

Disposable Latex Medical Examination Glove. These gloves are made of natural, high-quality Emulsion and are resistant to corrosion and oil. They empower users with anti-slip treatment to maintain excellent hand control performance. In addition, they are strong and puncture-resistant.

Additional Products Include:

• Anesthesia Machine

• Non-invasive Ventilator

• Invasive Ventilator

• 2019-nCoV RT-PCR Test Kit

• Medical Blue Nitrile Glove

• Medical Protective Face Shield

• Patient Monitor

• FDA EUA Surgical Gown

"We have recently received numerous inquiries on sourcing medical supplies from China to fight the coronavirus," Guo said. "Currently, more than 200 top-tier medical device and supply manufacturers with over 4,000 CE and FDA-approved branches have been added to our list of trusted suppliers. If you are in need of any of the products, we invite you to reach out to us."

For more anti-epidemic resources and knowledge sharing provided by MyBioGate, please visit https://covid19.mybiogate.com/knowledge-experience/

About MyBioGate

MyBioGate's mission is to connect China and the world in healthcare innovation. The company is committed to helping top Chinese pharmaceutical, medical device companies, and CROs connect with partners and clients worldwide through our flagship partnering conference China Focus (events.mybiogate.com). It helps industry parks such as Suzhou Industry Park (SIP) build top-tier life science clusters; it also operates a life science innovation center in the Texas Medical Center. In the past eight weeks, MyBioGate has hosted 25 online project pitches selected from 300+ projects covering therapeutics, vaccines, diagnostics, and medical devices and gathered 5000+ industry professionals to help China deal with coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Now that China is moving out of the most difficult period, we feel obligated to help other countries that are combating the virus.

Contact Details:

Feier Chen

Marketing Manager

7707 Fannin Street

Ste. 200

Houston, TX 77054

United States

Phone: (832) 497-2220

Email: feier.chen at mybiogate.com

Source: MyBioGate Inc.