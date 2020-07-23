Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer: John Lewis Represented the Best of Humanity

Some in my generation remember the song, Abraham, Martin, and John. And then, of course, there was Bobby. All four taken from us far too early in their lives. God blessed each of us, this institution, and this country with giving to John Lewis health for eight decades. He used that health and strength, mind and body to serve his God, his faith, his country, and his people.  

