Leadsurance Brings New Products to Independent Insurance Agencies
From an Email Marketing Suite to a Drag and Drop Webpage Builder and more
We've added email marketing, a DIY webpage builder, and a success dashboard. All of these new products now live on brand new Google Cloud servers that are faster and more secure than ever.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leadsurance, is pleased to announce their newest products and features added to their insurance marketing solution for independent insurance agencies.
Insurance agencies benefit from a complete technology platform paired with dedicated marketing management and campaign optimization services.
The latest updates to the platform include:
1.) Client success dashboard with built-in marketing calendar, analytics, services and support
2.) Email campaign builder and marketing suite for up to 10,000 contacts
3.) Drag and drop webpage builder for anyone to create custom webpages and landing pages
4.) New Google Cloud web hosting infrastructure that is even faster and more secure
These platform updates are designed to empower our clients to do even more marketing in less time using our suite of automated marketing tools.
Keller Tiemann, Founder of Leadsurance, had this to say:
“Email marketing is a standard practice in the insurance industry. By partnering with MailPoet, an industry leader in email marketing, we are able to provide our clients with a premium plan for 10,000 contacts. This includes an email campaign builder, automation tools for creating and scheduling content, extremely high deliverability and more. We’ve added this alongside our new client success dashboard and drag and drop webpage builder in an effort to offer the most complete marketing solution for independent insurance agencies. All of these new products and features now live on brand new Google Cloud servers that are faster and more secure than ever.”
Leadsurance is helping independent insurance agencies “go digital”, ensuring reasonable marketing spend and high quality leads for independent insurance agencies while saving them time.
- Leadsurance recently grew their team by 60% and is investing in future growth
- Leadsurance manages over 2.5M organic pageviews for clients and 1,500+ monthly leads
- Leadsurance is hosting a giveaway contest to win 3 months of free products and services
Leadsurance is helping independent insurance agencies save huge amounts of time and money on customer service, marketing, and lead generation by creating a digital transformation in their business.
About Leadsurance: Founded in Austin, TX, Leadsurance is an exclusive insurance lead generation platform that brings the best marketing technology and services to independent insurance agencies. Using premium technology systems managed by marketing experts, Leadsurance will build an exclusive pipeline of leads for your insurance agency.
