M-90 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Sanilac County starts July 25

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTIES:                              Sanilac Lapeer

HIGHWAY:                                    M-90

CLOSEST CITY:                  Brown City

ESTIMATED START DATE:             Saturday, July 25, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       September 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour M-90 at the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing between James Street and Walter Street. This work is part of an overall $2.6 million investment to resurface 13.6 miles of M-90 from M-53 to M-19. Work includes shoulder improvements, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk ramps compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Starting Saturday, July 25, M-90 traffic will be detoured from M-53 to Maple Valley Road for two weeks. Drivers should use the posted detour via M-53, Peck Road and Maple Valley Road. Following railroad crossing improvements, traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators for the duration of work.  

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface, extending the life of the roadway, and improve the surface of the railroad crossing.

M-90 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Sanilac County starts July 25

