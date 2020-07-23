M-90 detour for railroad crossing replacement in Sanilac County starts July 25

Contact:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117

COUNTIES: Sanilac Lapeer

HIGHWAY: M-90

CLOSEST CITY: Brown City

ESTIMATED START DATE: Saturday, July 25, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: September 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close and detour M-90 at the Huron and Eastern Railway crossing between James Street and Walter Street. This work is part of an overall $2.6 million investment to resurface 13.6 miles of M-90 from M-53 to M-19. Work includes shoulder improvements, concrete curb and gutter, and sidewalk ramps compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Starting Saturday, July 25, M-90 traffic will be detoured from M-53 to Maple Valley Road for two weeks. Drivers should use the posted detour via M-53, Peck Road and Maple Valley Road. Following railroad crossing improvements, traffic will be maintained with traffic regulators for the duration of work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface, extending the life of the roadway, and improve the surface of the railroad crossing.