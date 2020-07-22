Makoshika State Park to host paleo program, full moon hike, youth game day

Recreation News - Region 7

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Glendive – Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) announce three upcoming opportunities:

Game Day: Makoshika Board Games

Makoshika State Park’s Summer Youth Program will host kids ages 7-13 for a morning of learning about nature, as we present “Game Day: Makoshika Board Games” on Thursday, July 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Students will win prizes as we play Makoshika Board Games. We will also enjoy snacks as we recall all the fun activities we enjoyed this summer. The youth program is free, and participants should meet at the visitor center at 1301 Snyder Avenue in Glendive. If the weather is inclement, we will have to cancel the program. Due to social distancing restrictions, we are not able to hold the programs inside the visitor center.

Paleontology Experience

Join us Saturday, Aug. 1, as the Makoshika State Park staff take you on a Paleontology Experience which will include an in-depth visitor center tour, a visit to the paleo lab, and a paleontology project everyone can take home. The program runs from 9 a.m.-noon.

This program costs $10 per person, and participants should meet at the Makoshika State Park Visitor Center. We are limiting the number of participants to 10, so please RSVP your spot by calling 406-377-6256. Please bring anything that will make your experience enjoyable including a water bottle, bug spray and sunscreen, and dress appropriately for the weather.

Full Moon Hike

Makoshika State Park invites you to join us for a full moon hike. Makoshika State Park staff will lead you on a hike through the park under the full moon light under the Makoshika night sky.

This program is free and open to the public and participants should meet at the Kiwanis Pavilion in the park at 9 p.m. Please bring anything you may need to be comfortable, such as appropriate clothing and footwear, insect repellent, water, etc.

COVID-19 Visitors to these events must keep in mind Gov. Steve Bullock’s directives on face coverings and social distancing. Face coverings are always encouraged, and if proper social distancing of at least six feet is not possible or not observed, face coverings will be required. This rule applies to everyone over the age of 5. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19, please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

For more information call the visitor center at (406) 377-6256 or visit http://stateparks.mt.gov/makoshika/

Makoshika, the name of which is a variant spelling of a Lakota phrase meaning “bad earth,” is Montana’s largest state park Encompassing 11,583 acres. Known for its pine and juniper studded badland formations, Makoshika also houses the fossil remains of such dinosaurs as Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops.

Media contact: Sue Veroye, Park Tour Guide, Makoshika State Park, 406-377-6256, makoshika@mt.gov.