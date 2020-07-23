FEMA Partnership Day 2020 goes virtual highlighting the valuable disaster work of faith-based and other organizations
We are honored to work side by side with FEMA and with other National VOAD member organizations to help survivors”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year US communities are devastated by hundreds of disasters, large and small, ranging from hurricanes and tornadoes to earthquakes, floods and mudslides. All disaster responses start out locally but many progress to a statewide or national level response involving many faith-based and other organizations dedicated to helping those in need.
Annually the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) celebrates the unique partnership it has with the nonprofit member organizations of the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (NVOAD) by holding a one-day Partnership Day conference in Washington, DC.
This year due to COVID-19, the conference will be held virtually over a month-long period. As part of this, videos showing activities of many US disaster response organizations are posted on FEMA’s YouTube site.
“I will miss seeing everyone in person at the FEMA annual conference,” said Rev. Susan Taylor, National Director of the Churches of Scientology Disaster Response (CSDR). “However, I commend FEMA for thinking outside the box by featuring videos of many of the faith-based disaster response and relief organizations so individuals all over the United States can see what we do.”
Churches of Scientology Disaster Response and the Scientology Volunteer Ministers are featured along with organizations such as the American Red Cross, Adventist Community Services, Church World Service, Civil Air Patrol, Convoy of Hope, HOPE Animal-Assisted Crisis Response, ICNA Relief USA, Islamic Relief USA, Mennonite Disaster Services, New York Disaster Interfaith Services, Operation BBQ Relief, Operation Blessing, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief, Team Rubicon, The Salvation Army, and many others.
“These dedicated organizations give resilience to our communities when they have been hit hard by disasters,” said Rev. Taylor.
The CSDR video shows some of the Church of Scientology’s numerous activities such as debris removal, clean up, spiritual care, as well as the Church’s How To Stay Well prevention resource campaign which educates the public on how to cope and stay well during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are honored to work side by side with FEMA and with other National VOAD member organizations to help survivors,” concluded Rev. Taylor.
For more information about FEMA go to: www.fema.org
For more information about the National VOAD go to: www.nvoad.org
FEMA YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEApWNTdPEg
CSDR website: www.csdr-us.org
