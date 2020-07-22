When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 22, 2020 FDA Publish Date: July 22, 2020 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Cross contamination with lidocaine Company Name: Fresenius Kabi USA Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride Injection, 200 mcg/50 mL

Company Announcement

Fresenius Kabi USA is voluntarily recalling two lots of Dexmedetomidine HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 200 mcg/50 mL (4 mcg / mL), 50 mL fill in a 50 mL vial. Fresenius Kabi initiated this recall due to the possibility of a trace amount of lidocaine present in these two lots and our investigation indicates that this issue is limited to these two product lots. This recall is being performed to the user level.

To date, no adverse drug experience reports have been received for either of the lots being recalled by Fresenius Kabi. Administration of Dexmedetomidine HCl containing trace amounts of lidocaine to a patient with lidocaine allergy, however, could result in anaphylaxis, a potentially life-threatening condition.

Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection is approved for intravenous use and indicated for sedation of non-intubated patients prior to and/or during surgical and other procedures.

Listed below is a table of the recalled lots distributed nationwide to wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and pharmacies between June 3, 2019 and April 8, 2020, as well as a copy of the label:

Product Name/Product size NDC Number Product Code Batch Number Expiration Date First Ship Date Last Ship Date Dexmedetomidine HCl in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, 200 mcg / 50 mL (4 mcg / mL), 50 mL fill in a 50 mL vial 63323-671-50 671050 6121853 05/2021 06/03/2019 12/04/2019 6122207 06/2020 03/12/2020 04/08/2020

Fresenius Kabi is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and asking customers and distributors to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the use and distribution of any affected product.

Distributors should notify their customers and direct them to quarantine and discontinue distributing or dispensing any affected lots, and to return the product to Fresenius Kabi. The recall letter and response form are available at https://www.fresenius- kabi.com/us/pharmaceutical-product-updates.

Customers with questions regarding this recall may contact Fresenius Kabi at 1-866-716- 2459 Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Time. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany. For more information about Fresenius Kabi worldwide, please visit www.fresenius-kabi.com.