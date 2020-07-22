It's Time to Come Together on Masks - July 22, 2020

For Immediate Release July 22, 2020

Contact: Donald McFarland Phone: 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN - Today the Executive Council will consider Executive Order 20-81 that requires Minnesotans to wear a face covering in certain settings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Auditor Blaha plans to vote yes on the Order and noted “Data shows that wearing masks is good for both our physical and economic health.”

Auditor Blaha went on to explain, “Anyone who wants schools to re-open and wants our economy to further recover should welcome this Order. Controlling the spread of the virus helps us avoid turning the dial backwards as many other states have had to do. At this point, the facts are clear: wearing masks not only helps control the spread, it’s critical to moving forward.”

A recent Goldman Sachs study highlights the correlation between mask mandates and GDP growth. In that study, mask mandates were found to increase mask wearing enough to impact a state’s ability to keep businesses open. "Minnesotans, like the rest of the world, are anxious about the economic impact of this pandemic," said Blaha. "The case the Goldman Sachs report makes is that mask-wearing is not just about protecting our physical health - it's a simple action that can improve our economic health, too."

“Given the data supporting the benefits of mask mandates, it is not surprising that so many states – red, blue, and every shade in between - are taking this action,” added Blaha. “It’s time for Minnesotans to come together on wearing masks. I am glad we are taking clear action to do that today.”

xxx

The Office of the State Auditor is the constitutional office that oversees nearly $40 billion in local government finances for Minnesota taxpayers. The Office of the State Auditor helps to ensure financial integrity and accountability in local government financial activities. Julie Blaha is Minnesota’s 19th State Auditor. Follow us on Twitter @MNStateAuditor.