QIWI Announces Cancellation of Proposed Secondary Offering

/EIN News/ -- NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (Nasdaq:QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) announced today the decision of its selling shareholders not to proceed with the previously announced secondary offering of the Company’s Class B shares represented by American Depositary Shares at this time due to market conditions.



About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 21.8 million virtual wallets, over 127,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 123 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 39 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order to pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

CONTACT: Varvara Kiseleva Investor Relations +357.25028091 ir@qiwi.com