New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in New Mexico to Focus on Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Get the Job Done

"The Advocate is urging the wife and or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma in New Mexico to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.” — New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO , USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging the wife and or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in New Mexico to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for individuals like this. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We fear the Coronavirus has had a dramatic impact on mesothelioma compensation in 2020-because it and mesothelioma have many of the same symptoms. If your loved one is a Navy Veteran, over the age of 60 and you know he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy---please tell the physicians who are treating him in the hospital about his asbestos exposure-if he has been hospitalized with 'suspected' Coronavirus. If his doctors take a second look and decide it might be mesothelioma, please call attorney Erik Karst at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about how to protect your loved one." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Albuquerque, Las Cruses, Rio Rancho, Enchanted Hills, Santa Fe, Roswell, Clovis or anywhere in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New Mexico the New Mexico US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/.

* The MD Anderson Cancer Clinic Houston, Texas: www.mdanderson.org

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma