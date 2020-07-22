Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Research Corporation to Broadcast its 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call Live on the Internet

/EIN News/ -- Lincoln, Nebraska, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced that it will provide an online web simulcast of its 2020 second quarter earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The Company’s results for the 2020 second quarter will be released after the close of the market on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The live broadcast of National Research Corporation’s conference call will begin at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2020. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast. 

A live audio webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ayrm72gm. The webcast will also be available for replay.

For more than 39 years, National Research Corporation has been a leading provider of analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and improvement of the patient and employee experience while also increasing patient engagement and customer loyalty for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. The Company's solutions enable its clients to understand the voice of the customer with greater clarity, immediacy and depth.


Kevin Karas
Chief Financial Officer
402-475-2525

