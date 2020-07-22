Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2020 with diluted income per share available to common stockholders of $0.25 (as reported) and $0.29 (as adjusted)

/EIN News/ -- Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 vs. June 30, 2019

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported   Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
  6/30/2019   6/30/2020   Change
% / bps		   6/30/2019   6/30/2020   Change
% / bps
Total assets $ 30,237,545     $ 30,839,893     2.0 %   $ 30,237,545     $ 30,839,893     2.0 %
Total portfolio loans, gross 20,370,306     22,295,267     9.4     20,370,306     22,295,267     9.4  
Total deposits 20,948,464     23,600,621     12.7     20,948,464     23,600,621     12.7  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”)2 131,957     114,508     (13.2 )   123,338     113,832     (7.7 )
Net income available to common 94,473     48,820     (48.3 )   105,124     56,926     (45.8 )
Diluted EPS available to common 0.46     0.25     (45.7 )   0.51     0.29     (43.1 )
Net interest margin 3.53 %   3.15 %   (38 )   3.58 %   3.20 %   (38 )
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans $ 104,664     $ 365,489     249.2 %   $ 104,664     $ 365,489     249.2 %
ACL to portfolio loans 0.51 %   1.64 %   113     0.51 %   1.64 %   113  
Tangible book value per common share1 $ 12.40     $ 13.17     6.2     $ 12.40     $ 13.17     6.2  
  • Adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income was $113.8 million and including accretion income was $123.9 million.
  • Net interest income was $213.3 million and net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.05%.
  • Non-interest income was $26.1 million and was impacted by decreases in gain on securities, securities call income, deposit service charges and commercial loan fee income due to lower transaction volumes.
  • Total deposits were $23.6 billion, an increase of 11.8% year-over-year. Cost of total deposits was 48 basis points and cost of total funding liabilities was 63 basis points.
  • Used excess deposit liquidity to redeem $500.0 million of FHLB borrowings.
  • Funded nearly 3,300 clients and $649.4 million under the SBA Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”).
  • Increased tangible book value per common share 6.2% to $13.17 over past 12 months.
  • Capital levels remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.82% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51%.

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 vs. March 31, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported   Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1
  3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Change
% / bps		   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Change
% / bps
PPNR2 $ 144,385     $ 114,508     (20.7 )   $ 126,203     $ 113,832     (9.8 )
Net income available to common 12,171     48,820     301.1     (3,124 )   56,926     NA  
Diluted EPS available to common 0.06     0.25     316.7     (0.02 )   0.29     NA  
Net interest margin 3.16 %   3.15 %   (1 )   3.21 %   3.20 %   (1 )
Operating efficiency3 44.27     52.17     790     42.40     45.08     268  
ACL to portfolio loans 1.50     1.64     14     1.50     1.64     14  
Tangible book value per common share1 $ 12.83     $ 13.17     2.7     $ 12.83     $ 13.17     2.7  
  • Continued build of credit reserves; ACL - loans was $365.5 million which represented 1.64% of total portfolio loans.
  • Net charge-offs were $17.6 million, or 0.32% annualized to average loans.
  • Loan payment deferrals were $1.7 billion, or 7.7% of portfolio loans.
  • Total operating expense was $124.9 million; included FHLB prepayment penalty of $9.7 million and $5.1 million of COVID-related expenses for charitable contributions, compensation, occupancy and foreclosed property expense.
  • Declared dividend per common share of $0.07.

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.
2. Pretax pre-provision net revenue represents our net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.
3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 20 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

1

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $48.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $12.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2020, and net income available to common stockholders of $94.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $61.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $193.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

President’s Comments
Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have continued to work through this challenging operating environment, focusing on our top priorities of providing superior service to our clients and growing our business, while ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for all of our clients and colleagues. We have a strong and growing balance sheet, a diverse mix of lending and deposit businesses, ample liquidity and funding sources, and robust capital and credit reserves. We are well-positioned to continue building a high performing commercial bank that delivers long-term growth and profitability.

“We continue to provide relief to our clients and communities. In the second quarter of 2020, we contributed $1.5 million to the Sterling National Bank Charitable Foundation for grants and donations to various local charities. We funded nearly 3,300 loans under the PPP, which totaled $649.4 million. We are now working with clients on forgiveness of these loans. Through our relationship-based, single point of contact operating model, we have remained in close contact with our clients, providing working capital relief through loan payment deferral programs on $1.7 billion of loan balances.

“On an adjusted basis, we generated net income available to common stockholders of $56.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, while continuing to build our allowance for credit losses given the economic uncertainty. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, provision for credit losses was $56.6 million, or $39.0 million greater than net-charge offs. As of June 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses was $365.5 million, or 1.64% of total loans.

“Our total deposits were $23.6 billion and core deposit growth was $1.2 billion over the linked quarter. We substantially reduced our funding costs, as our cost of total deposits declined 33 basis points and our cost of total funding liabilities declined 35 basis points. Although we continued to experience pressure on our earning asset yields given decreasing interest rates, our balance sheet actions allowed us to grow our net interest income relative to the linked quarter and maintain our tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income at 3.05%.

“Our adjusted PPNR, which excludes accretion income on acquired loans, was $113.8 million, a decrease of 9.8% relative to the linked quarter. This decline was mainly due to lower transaction activity in our commercial and consumer businesses because of the pandemic. This resulted in lower deposit service charges, wealth management fees and commercial loan fees. We are confident these fees will rebound as the economy and transaction activity normalize, which should allow us to maintain and grow adjusted PPNR.

“Our adjusted non-interest expenses were $107.8 million. Direct expenses related to the pandemic were $5.1 million, which included incremental expenses related to compensation and other special awards, occupancy expense, foreclosed property expense and our contribution to the Sterling National Bank Charitable Foundation. We expect we will reduce expenses in the second half of 2020 as these items are not anticipated will recur.

“We have a strong capital position, as our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased eight basis points in the second quarter and was 8.82% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.51%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on August 17, 2020 to holders of record as of August 3, 2020.

“Finally, I would like to thank our clients, shareholders, and colleagues, and in particular recognize our colleagues who operate and maintain our financial centers, call centers, and other essential operations, all of whom have exhibited extraordinary resilience through these events. The dedication and hard work of our colleagues will position us well to emerge from this as a better company.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)
The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $48.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, included the following items:

  • a pre-tax gain of $485 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities;

  • a net pre-tax loss of $9.7 million related to the early redemption of $500.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings; and


2

  • the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $172 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $56.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For purposes of calculating our adjusted results, we use our estimated annual effective income tax rate for 2020, which declined at June 30, 2020 to 12.5% compared to 17.5% in the first quarter.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  6/30/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Interest and dividend income $ 302,457     $ 273,527     $ 253,226     (16.3 %)     (7.4 )%
Interest expense 70,618     61,755     39,927     (43.5 )     (35.3 )
Net interest income $ 231,839     $ 211,772     $ 213,299     (8.0 )     0.7  
                   
Accretion income on acquired loans $ 23,745     $ 10,686     $ 10,086     (57.5 )%     (5.6 )%
Yield on loans 5.20 %   4.47 %   4.03 %   (117 )     (44 )
Tax equivalent yield on investment securities4 2.92     2.96     3.05     13       9  
Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets4 4.66     4.13     3.79     (87 )     (34 )
Cost of total deposits 0.91     0.81     0.48     (43 )     (33 )
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.14     1.00     0.61     (53 )     (39 )
Cost of borrowings 2.54     2.49     2.26     (28 )     (23 )
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.38     1.19     0.78     (60 )     (41 )
Total cost of funding liabilities5 1.15     0.98     0.63     (52 )     (35 )
Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.58     3.21     3.20     (38 )     (1 )
                   
Average commercial loans $ 16,996,838     $ 18,820,094     $ 19,715,184     16.0 %     4.8 %
Average loans, including loans held for sale 19,912,839     21,206,177     21,940,636     10.2       3.5  
Average cash balances 289,208     489,691     455,626     57.5       (7.0 )
Average investment securities 5,883,269     5,046,573     4,630,056     (21.3 )     (8.3 )
Average total interest earning assets 26,377,053     26,980,261     27,240,114     3.3       1.0  
Average deposits and mortgage escrow 21,148,872     22,692,568     23,463,937     10.9       3.4  

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
5.  Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.
6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019

Net interest income was $213.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $18.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to decreases in the yield on floating rate loans and accretion income on acquired loans. Other key components of changes were the following:

  • The yield on loans was 4.03% compared to 5.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates. Accretion income on acquired loans was $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.05% compared to 2.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Average investment securities were $4.6 billion, or 17.0%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $5.9 billion, or 22.3%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in yield was mainly due to the sale of lower yielding securities in 2019.
  • In the second quarter of 2020, average cash balances were $455.6 million compared to $289.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. We have experienced higher levels of deposit inflows as a result of the pandemic. We used a portion of this excess liquidity to reduce FHLB borrowings.

3

  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 87 basis points to 3.79%.
  • The cost of total deposits was 48 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 91 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decrease was due to deposit pricing strategies we implemented in response to the declining interest rate environment. 
  • The cost of borrowings was 2.26% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2.54% for the same period a year ago. The decrease was mainly due to the maturity and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.
  • The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.78% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.38% for the same period a year ago.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.5 billion during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, due to growth from our commercial banking teams, financial centers and on-line channels. Average borrowings decreased $1.4 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019.
  • Total interest expense decreased by $30.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.22% for the second quarter of 2019.

Second quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2020

Net interest income increased $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was  mainly due to the reduction in interest expense. Other key components of the changes were the following:

  • The yield on loans was 4.03% compared to 4.47% for the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates and the repricing of floating rate loans. Accretion income on acquired loans decreased $600 thousand to $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • The average balance of commercial loans increased $895.1 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined $146.0 million. The average balance of SBA PPP loans for the period was $377.7 million.
  • The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.05% compared to 2.96% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was mainly due to the mix of securities.
  • The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.79% compared to 4.13% in the linked quarter.
  • The cost of total deposits decreased 33 basis points to 48 basis points, mainly due to improving conditions in our deposit markets and our deposit pricing strategies.
  • The total cost of borrowings decreased 23 basis points to 2.26%, due to the repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings and the redemption of our senior notes.
  • Average deposits and mortgage escrow increased by $771.4 million and average borrowings decreased by $479.9 million relative to the linked quarter. Average municipal deposits declined $404.7 million, average wholesale deposits declined $69.3 million and average on-line deposits declined $6.8 million.
  • Total interest expense decreased $21.8 million from the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.20% compared to 3.21% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was unchanged at 3.05%.

We originated $649.4 million of PPP loans in the second quarter. We anticipate net fees generated under the program will be $16.4 million, of which $4.3 million was recognized as interest income in the second quarter of 2020. We expect a significant portion of these loans will be forgiven in the third quarter of 2020.

4

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change %
  6/30/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Deposit fees and service charges $ 7,098       $ 6,622     $ 5,345     (24.7 )%   (19.3 )%
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,794       5,538     4,419     (23.7 )%   (20.2 )%
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 4,192       5,018     4,950     18.1 %   (1.4 )%
Loan commissions and fees 5,308       11,024     8,003     50.8 %   (27.4 )%
Investment management fees 2,050       1,847     1,379     (32.7 )%   (25.3 )%
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (528 )     8,412     485     (191.9 )%   (94.2 )%
Net gain on security calls       4,880         NM     NM  
Other 3,144       3,985     1,509     (52.0 )%   (62.1 )%
  Total non-interest income 27,058       47,326     26,090     (3.6 )%   (44.9 )%
  Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (528 )     8,412     485     (191.9 )%   (94.2 )%
  Adjusted non-interest income $ 27,586       $ 38,914     $ 25,605     (7.2 )%   (34.2 )%

Second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019
Adjusted non-interest income decreased $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $25.6 million, compared to $27.6 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to lower transaction activity as a result of the pandemic as deposit service charges declined $1.8 million, factoring commissions and fee income declined $1.4 million and swap fee income, which is included in other income, declined $1.7 million.

In the second quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $485 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities compared to a $528 thousand loss in the year earlier period.

Second quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2020
Adjusted non-interest income decreased approximately $13.3 million relative to the linked quarter to $25.6 million. In the first quarter, we realized a gain on called securities of $4.9 million, which did not recur in the second quarter. Other commissions and loan fees declined $3.0 million, other income declined $2.5 million, mainly due to lower swap fees, and service charges on deposits declined $1.3 million as a result of lower transaction activity in our consumer and commercial businesses.

5

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  6/30/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Compensation and benefits $ 54,473     $ 54,876     $ 54,668     0.4 %   (0.4 )%
Stock-based compensation plans 4,605     6,006     5,913     28.4     (1.5 )
Occupancy and office operations 16,106     15,199     14,695     (8.8 )   (3.3 )
Information technology 9,047     8,018     7,312     (19.2 )   (8.8 )
Amortization of intangible assets 4,785     4,200     4,200     (12.2 )    
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 2,994     3,206     3,638     21.5     13.5  
Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 458     52     1,233     169.2     2,271.2  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398             NM     NM  
Other expenses 20,074     23,156     33,222     65.5     43.5  
Total non-interest expense $ 126,940     $ 114,713     $ 124,881     (1.6 )   8.9  
Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,820     1,619     1,617     (11.2 )   (0.1 )
Financial centers at period end 97     79     79     (18.6 )    
Operating efficiency ratio, as reported8 49.0 %   44.3 %   52.2 %   320     790  
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted8 40.9     42.4     45.1     420     270  

8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019
Total non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million relative to the second quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

  • Compensation and benefits increased $195 thousand between the periods. Total FTEs declined to 1,617 from 1,820, which was mainly due to our ongoing financial center consolidation strategy. The increase in compensation was mainly due to the hiring of commercial bankers, business development officers, information technology, and risk management personnel, which was partially offset by the reduction of financial center personnel.
  • Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $1.4 million, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We consolidated 18 financial centers in the past twelve months.
  • Information technology expense declined $1.7 million, mainly due to a decrease in data processing expenses.
  • OREO expense increased $775 thousand due to write-downs on properties to fair value based on updated appraisals.
  • In the second quarter of 2019, we incurred an impairment charge related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy of $14.4 million.
  • Other expenses increased $13.1 million to $33.2 million, which was mainly due to an early termination charge of $9.7 million associated with the repayment of $500.0 million of FHLB advances. We incurred approximately $3.7 million of operating expenses associated with the pandemic including a donation to the Sterling National Bank Charitable Foundation, compensation for financial center and back-office personnel,  and occupancy expense. Depreciation expense of $3.1 million was recorded on operating leases acquired in the fourth quarter of 2019. These increases were partially offset by declines in professional fees, advertising and promotion and other expense. 

Second quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2020
Total non-interest expense increased $10.2 million to $124.9 million in the second quarter of 2020.  Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

  • Compensation and benefits decreased $208 thousand to $54.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in payroll taxes.
  • The remaining fluctuations in operating expense are due to the same factors described above for the 2019 second quarter comparison.

6

Taxes
We recorded income tax expense of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an income tax benefit of $8.0 million in the linked quarter and income tax expense of $24.0 million in the year earlier period. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 12.5% and 19.9%, respectively. In the second quarter of 2020, we reduced our estimated effective tax rate from 17.5% to 12.5% based on earnings performance and an increase in tax exempt income to total income.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2020

($ in thousands) As of   Change % / bps
  6/30/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Total assets $ 30,237,545     $ 30,335,036     $ 30,839,893     2.0 %   1.7 %
Total portfolio loans, gross 20,370,306     21,709,957     22,295,267     9.4     2.7  
Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 7,514,834     8,483,474     9,166,744     22.0     8.1  
Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,714,037     10,399,566     10,402,897     7.1      
Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 338,973     524,714     572,558     68.9     9.1  
Total commercial loans 17,567,844     19,407,754     20,142,199     14.7     3.8  
Residential mortgage loans 2,535,667     2,077,534     1,938,212     (23.6 )   (6.7 )
BOLI 598,880     616,648     620,908     3.7     0.7  
Core deposits9 19,893,875     20,704,023     21,904,429     10.1     5.8  
Total deposits 20,948,464     22,558,280     23,600,621     12.7     4.6  
Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,699,824     2,091,259     1,724,049     1.4     (17.6 )
Investment securities, net 5,858,865     4,614,513     4,545,579     (22.4 )   (1.5 )
Total borrowings 4,133,986     2,598,698     1,445,909     (65.0 )   (44.4 )
Loans to deposits 97.2 %   96.2 %   94.5 %   (270 )   (170 )
Core deposits to total deposits 95.0     91.8     92.8     (220 )   100  
Investment securities, net to earning assets 21.9     17.2     16.7     (520 )   (50 )

Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of June 30, 2020 were the following:

  • C&I loans (which includes traditional C&I, PPP, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 41.1% of total portfolio loans; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 46.6% of total portfolio loans; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 9.7% of total portfolio loans; and ADC loans represented 2.6% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At June 30, 2019, C&I loans represented 36.9%; commercial real estate loans represented 47.7%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 13.7%; and ADC loans represented 1.7% of total portfolio loans, respectively.
  • Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate and ADC loans, increased by $734.4 million over the linked quarter and $2.6 billion since June 30, 2019. As compared to the linked quarter, C&I loans increased $683.3 million, which was mainly due to PPP loans. Mortgage warehouse loans increased $210.9 million, public sector finance loans increased $165.1 million,  and ADC loans increased $47.8 million. ABL loans declined $219.1 million, factored receivables declined $66.6 million and payroll finance loans declined $55.2 million compared to March 31, 2020.
  • Residential mortgage loans were $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020, a decline of $139.3 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $597.5 million from the same period a year ago. The declines were mainly due to repayments.
  • The balance of BOLI increased by $4.3 million relative to the prior quarter and was $620.9 million at June 30, 2020. 
  • Core deposits at June 30, 2020 were $21.9 billion and increased $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2020, and increased $2.0 billion compared to June 30, 2019. The growth was mainly due to successful commercial and digital deposit gathering and the increase in deposits that has occurred since the pandemic. 
  • Total deposits at June 30, 2020 increased $1.0 billion compared to March 31, 2020, and total deposits increased $2.7 billion compared to June 30, 2019.

7

  • Municipal deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.7 billion, a decrease of $367.2 million relative to March 31, 2020. The decrease was associated with seasonal withdrawals by local municipalities.
  • Investment securities decreased by $68.9 million from March 31, 2020 and $1.3 billion from June 30, 2019, and represented 16.7% of earning assets at June 30, 2020. In 2019, we sold securities to fund commercial loan growth including loan portfolio acquisitions. In the first quarter of 2020, we sold $400.2 million of lower yielding available for sale securities and realized a gain of $8.4 million. In addition, $139.8 million of securities were called prior to maturity.
  • Total borrowings at June 30, 2020 were $1.4 billion, a decrease of $1.2 billion relative to March 31, 2020 and $2.7 billion relative to June 30, 2019. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings. Included in total borrowings at June 30, 2020 was $568.3 million from the Federal Reserve Bank PPP Liquidity Facility. These borrowings have a two year maturity and a rate of 35 basis points. We anticipate these borrowings will be repaid as the PPP loans are redeemed by the SBA.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended   Change % / bps
  6/30/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Provision for credit losses $ 11,500     $ 138,280     $ 56,606     392.2 %   (59.1 )%
Net charge-offs 5,796     6,955     17,561     203.0     152.5  
Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans 104,664     326,444     365,489     249.2     12.0  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due accruing 76,364     69,769     66,268     (13.2 )   (5.0 )
Non-performing loans 192,647     253,750     260,605     35.3     2.7  
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 %   0.13 %   0.32 %   20     19  
Special mention loans 118,940     132,356     141,805     19.2     7.1  
Substandard loans 311,418     402,393     415,917     33.6     3.4  
ACL - loans to total loans 0.51     1.50     1.64     113     14  
ACL - loans to non-performing loans 54.3     128.6     140.2     8,590     1,160  

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, provision for credit losses on portfolio loans was $56.6 million, which was $39.0 million greater than net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses was based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic scenarios used to estimate of expected credit losses. ACL - loans increased to $365.5 million, or 1.64% of total portfolio loans and 140.2% of non-performing loans.

Net charge-offs of $17.6 million were recorded mainly on small business equipment finance loans, asset-based lending loans, one commercial real estate loan and taxi medallion loans. Net charge-offs were 32 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis.

Non-performing loans increased by $6.9 million to $260.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to relationships in asset-based lending, commercial real estate, ADC and small business equipment finance loans. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased by $3.5 million.

As of June 30, 2020, we had provided loan payment deferrals on loans with outstanding balances of $1.7 billion, or 7.7% of portfolio loans, most of which were for an initial 90-day period, which may be extended for an additional 90-day period at the Bank’s option.

8

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of   Change % / bps
  6/30/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   Y-o-Y   Linked Qtr
Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,459,158     $ 4,422,424     $ 4,484,187     0.6 %   1.4 %
Preferred stock 138,011     137,363     137,142     (0.6 )   (0.2 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,777,748     1,789,646     1,785,446     0.4     (0.2 )
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10 $ 2,543,399     $ 2,495,415     $ 2,561,599     0.7     2.7  
Common shares outstanding 205,187,243     194,460,656     194,458,805     (5.2 )    
Book value per common share $ 21.06     $ 22.04     $ 22.35     6.1     1.4  
Tangible book value per common share 10 12.40     12.83     13.17     6.2     2.7  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10 8.94 %   8.74 %   8.82 %   (12 )   8  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.57     9.41     9.51     (6 )   10  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented     9.06     9.14     N/A     8  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.98     9.99     10.09     11     10  
Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented     9.65     9.69     N/A     4  
                   
 10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $61.8 million to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, net income available to common stockholders of $48.8 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $21.0 million was partially offset by common dividends of $13.8 million and preferred dividends of $2.2 million. 

We elected the five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The June 30, 2020 fully implemented ratio data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins. 

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to March 31, 2020, which was due to amortization.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 2.9 million shares and were 193.5 million shares and 193.6 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 were approximately 194.5 million.

Tangible book value per common share was $13.17 at June 30, 2020, which represented an increase of 6.2% compared to a year ago.

Conference Call Information
Sterling Bancorp will host a teleconference and webcast on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Analysts, investors and interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast and view accompanying slides on the Company’s website at www.sterlingbancorp.com or by dialing (800) 367-2403 Conference ID 7783050. A replay of the teleconference can be accessed through the Company’s website.

About Sterling Bancorp
Sterling Bancorp, whose principal subsidiary is Sterling National Bank, specializes in the delivery of services and solutions to business owners, their families and consumers within the communities it serves through teams of dedicated and experienced relationship managers. Sterling National Bank offers a complete line of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services. For more information, visit the Sterling Bancorp website at www.sterlingbancorp.com.

9

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may concern Sterling Bancorp’s current expectations about its future results, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position,  plans, operations and prospects. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks, including the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which include, but are not limited to, the federal, state and local government actions and reactions to COVID-19, the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our, our clients’ and our third party providers’ operations, the increased likelihood of cyber and payment fraud risk, the continued ability of our borrowers to repay their loans throughout and following the pandemic, the potential decline in collateral values resulting from COVID-19 and its effects, and the resulting impact upon our financial position, results of operations, cash flows and our outlook, as well as the following: business disruption; a failure to grow revenues faster than we grow expenses; a deterioration in general economic conditions, either nationally, internationally, or in our market areas, including extended declines in the real estate market and constrained financial markets; inflation; the effects of, and changes in, trade; changes in asset quality and credit risk; introduction, withdrawal, success and timing of business initiatives; capital management activities; customer disintermediation; and the success of Sterling Bancorp in managing those risks. Other factors that could cause Sterling Bancorp’s actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements are included in the “Risk Factors” section of Sterling Bancorp’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Financial information contained in this release should be considered to be an estimate pending the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. While the Company is not aware of any need to revise the results disclosed in this release, accounting literature may require information received by management between the date of this release and the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q to be reflected in the results of the fiscal period, even though the new information was received by management subsequent to the date of this release.

10

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries                                                                                                                                  
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION   
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  6/30/2019   12/31/2019   6/30/2020
Assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,368     $ 329,151     $ 324,729  
Investment securities, net 5,858,865     5,075,309     4,545,579  
Loans held for sale 27,221     8,125     44,437  
Portfolio loans:          
Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 7,514,834     8,232,719     9,166,744  
Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,714,037     10,295,518     10,402,897  
ADC 338,973     467,331     572,558  
Residential mortgage 2,535,667     2,210,112     1,938,212  
Consumer 266,795     234,532     214,856  
Total portfolio loans, gross 20,370,306     21,440,212     22,295,267  
Allowance for credit losses (104,664 )   (106,238 )   (365,489 )
Total portfolio loans, net 20,265,642     21,333,974     21,929,778  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 320,560     251,805     193,666  
Accrued interest receivable 106,317     100,312     101,296  
Premises and equipment, net 250,155     227,070     226,728  
Goodwill 1,657,814     1,683,482     1,683,482  
Other intangibles 119,934     110,364     101,964  
BOLI 598,880     613,848     620,908  
Other real estate owned 13,628     12,189     8,665  
Other assets 675,161     840,868     1,058,661  
Total assets $ 30,237,545     $ 30,586,497     $ 30,839,893  
Liabilities:          
Deposits $ 20,948,464     $ 22,418,658     $ 23,600,621  
FHLB borrowings 3,766,224     2,245,653     975,058  
Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility         568,350  
Other borrowings 20,901     22,678     26,448  
Senior notes 173,800     173,504      
Subordinated notes - Company     270,941     271,096  
Subordinated notes - Bank 173,061     173,182     173,307  
Mortgage escrow funds 73,176     58,316     69,686  
Other liabilities 622,761     693,452     671,140  
Total liabilities 25,778,387     26,056,384     26,355,706  
Stockholders’ equity:          
Preferred stock 138,011     137,581     137,142  
Common stock 2,299     2,299     2,299  
Additional paid-in capital 3,757,126     3,766,716     3,755,474  
Treasury stock (447,748 )   (583,408 )   (660,223 )
Retained earnings 969,124     1,166,709     1,160,885  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,346     40,216     88,610  
Total stockholders’ equity 4,459,158     4,530,113     4,484,187  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,237,545     $ 30,586,497     $ 30,839,893  
           
Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 205,187,243     198,455,324     194,458,805  
Book value per common share $ 21.06     $ 22.13     $ 22.35  
Tangible book value per common share1 12.40     13.09     13.17  
1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

11

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries                                                                                                                                  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

   For the Quarter Ended   For the Six Months Ended
  6/30/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020   6/30/2019   6/30/2020
Interest and dividend income:                  
Loans and loan fees $ 258,283     $ 235,439     $ 219,904     $ 518,578     $ 455,343  
Securities taxable 24,632     20,629     18,855     52,479     39,484  
Securities non-taxable 14,423     12,997     12,831     29,280     25,828  
Other earning assets 5,119     4,462     1,636     11,520     6,098  
Total interest and dividend income 302,457     273,527     253,226     611,857     526,753  
Interest expense:                  
Deposits 48,129     45,781     28,110     94,124     73,891  
Borrowings 22,489     15,974     11,817     50,388     27,791  
Total interest expense 70,618     61,755     39,927     144,512     101,682  
Net interest income 231,839     211,772     213,299     467,345     425,071  
Provision for credit losses - loans 11,500     136,577     56,606     21,700     193,183  
Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities     1,703             1,703  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 220,339     73,492     156,693     445,645     230,185  
Non-interest income:                  
Deposit fees and service charges 7,098     6,622     5,345     13,310     11,968  
Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,794     5,538     4,419     11,217     9,956  
BOLI 4,192     5,018     4,950     7,833     9,967  
Loan commissions and fees 5,308     11,024     8,003     9,146     19,028  
Investment management fees 2,050     1,847     1,379     3,950     3,225  
Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (528 )   8,412     485     (13,712 )   8,896  
Net gain on security calls     4,880             4,880  
Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans             8,313      
Other 3,144     3,985     1,509     6,598     5,496  
Total non-interest income 27,058     47,326     26,090     46,655     73,416  
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and benefits 54,473     54,876     54,668     110,463     109,544  
Stock-based compensation plans 4,605     6,006     5,913     9,728     11,919  
Occupancy and office operations 16,106     15,199     14,695     32,641     29,894  
Information technology 9,047     8,018     7,312     17,722     15,330  
Amortization of intangible assets 4,785     4,200     4,200     9,611     8,400  
FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 2,994     3,206     3,638     6,332     6,844  
Other real estate owned, net 458     52     1,233     675     1,285  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398             14,398      
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance             3,344      
Other 20,074     23,156     33,222     37,018     56,378  
Total non-interest expense 126,940     114,713     124,881     241,932     239,594  
Income before income tax expense (benefit) 120,457     6,105     57,902     250,368     64,007  
Income tax expense (benefit) 23,997     (8,042 )   7,110     52,471     (932 )
Net income 96,460     14,147     50,792     197,897     64,939  
Preferred stock dividend 1,987     1,976     1,972     3,976     3,948  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 94,473     $ 12,171     $ 48,820     $ 193,921     $ 60,991  
Weighted average common shares:                  
Basic 206,932,114     196,344,061     193,479,757     210,022,967     194,909,498  
Diluted 207,376,239     196,709,038     193,604,431     210,419,425     195,168,557  
Earnings per common share:                  
Basic earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.06     $ 0.25     $ 0.92     $ 0.31  
Diluted earnings per share 0.46     0.06     0.25     0.92     0.31  
Dividends declared per share 0.07     0.07     0.07     0.14     0.14  

12

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries 
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the Quarter Ended
End of Period 6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020
Total assets $ 30,237,545     $ 30,077,665     $ 30,586,497     $ 30,335,036     $ 30,839,893  
Tangible assets1 28,459,797     28,304,702     28,792,651     28,545,390     29,054,447  
Securities available for sale 3,843,112     3,061,419     3,095,648     2,660,835     2,620,624  
Securities held to maturity, net 2,015,753     1,985,592     1,979,661     1,956,177     1,924,955  
Loans held for sale2 27,221     4,627     8,125     8,124     44,437  
Portfolio loans 20,370,306     20,830,163     21,440,212     21,709,957     22,295,267  
Goodwill 1,657,814     1,657,814     1,683,482     1,683,482     1,683,482  
Other intangibles 119,934     115,149     110,364     106,164     101,964  
Deposits 20,948,464     21,579,324     22,418,658     22,558,280     23,600,621  
Municipal deposits (included above) 1,699,824     2,234,630     1,988,047     2,091,259     1,724,049  
Borrowings 4,133,986     3,174,224     2,885,958     2,598,698     1,445,909  
Stockholders’ equity 4,459,158     4,520,967     4,530,113     4,422,424     4,484,187  
Tangible common equity1 2,543,399     2,610,205     2,598,686     2,495,415     2,561,599  
Quarterly Average Balances                  
Total assets 29,666,951     29,747,603     30,349,691     30,484,433     30,732,914  
Tangible assets1 27,886,066     27,971,485     28,569,589     28,692,033     28,944,714  
Loans, gross:                  
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,486,333     9,711,619     10,061,625     10,288,977     10,404,643  
ADC 307,290     387,072     459,372     497,009     519,517  
C&I:                  
Traditional C&I 2,446,676     2,435,644     2,399,901     2,470,570     3,130,248  
Asset-based lending3 1,070,841     1,151,793     1,137,719     1,107,542     981,518  
Payroll finance3 196,160     202,771     228,501     217,952     173,175  
Warehouse lending3 990,843     1,180,132     1,307,645     1,089,576     1,353,885  
Factored receivables3 246,382     248,150     258,892     229,126     188,660  
Equipment financing3 1,285,095     1,191,944     1,430,715     1,703,016     1,677,273  
Public sector finance3 967,218     1,087,427     1,189,103     1,216,326     1,286,265  
Total C&I 7,203,215     7,497,861     7,952,476     8,034,108     8,791,024  
Residential mortgage 2,635,903     2,444,101     2,284,419     2,152,440     2,006,400  
Consumer 280,098     262,234     243,057     233,643     219,052  
Loans, total4 19,912,839     20,302,887     21,000,949     21,206,177     21,940,636  
Securities (taxable) 3,453,858     3,189,027     2,905,545     2,883,367     2,507,384  
Securities (non-taxable) 2,429,411     2,250,859     2,159,391     2,163,206     2,122,672  
Other interest earning assets 580,945     611,621     835,554     727,511     669,422  
Total interest earning assets 26,377,053     26,354,394     26,901,439     26,980,261     27,240,114  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing demand 4,218,000     4,225,258     4,361,642     4,346,518     5,004,907  
Interest bearing demand 4,399,296     4,096,744     4,359,767     4,616,658     4,766,298  
Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,448,132     2,375,882     2,614,523     2,800,021     2,890,402  
Money market 7,538,890     7,341,822     7,681,491     7,691,381     8,035,750  
Certificates of deposit 2,544,554     2,710,179     3,271,674     3,237,990     2,766,580  
Total deposits and mortgage escrow 21,148,872     20,749,885     22,289,097     22,692,568     23,463,937  
Borrowings 3,544,661     3,872,840     2,890,407     2,580,922     2,101,016  
Stockholders’ equity 4,423,910     4,489,167     4,524,417     4,506,537     4,464,403  
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,504,883     2,575,199     2,606,617     2,576,558     2,538,842  
                   
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.
2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans.
3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio.
4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

13

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries                                                                                                                                  
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the Quarter Ended
Per Common Share Data 6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020
Basic earnings per share $ 0.46     $ 0.59     $ 0.52     $ 0.06     $ 0.25  
Diluted earnings per share 0.46     0.59     0.52     0.06     0.25  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.51     0.52     0.54     (0.02 )   0.29  
Dividends declared per common share 0.07     0.07     0.07     0.07     0.07  
Book value per common share 21.06     21.66     22.13     22.04     22.35  
Tangible book value per common share1 12.40     12.90     13.09     12.83     13.17  
Shares of common stock o/s 205,187,243     202,392,884     198,455,324     194,460,656     194,458,805  
Basic weighted average common shares o/s 206,932,114     203,090,365     199,719,747     196,344,061     193,479,757  
Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 207,376,239     203,566,582     200,252,542     196,709,038     193,604,431  
Performance Ratios (annualized)                  
Return on average assets 1.28 %   1.61 %   1.37 %   0.16 %   0.64 %
Return on average equity 8.57     10.65     9.18     1.09     4.40  
Return on average tangible assets 1.36     1.71     1.45     0.17     0.68  
Return on average tangible common equity 15.13     18.56     15.94     1.90     7.73  
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.51     1.50     1.51     (0.04 )   0.79  
Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 16.83     16.27     16.57     (0.49 )   9.02  
Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 40.9     39.1     39.9     42.4     45.1  
Analysis of Net Interest Income                  
Accretion income on acquired loans $ 23,745     $ 17,973     $ 19,497     $ 10,686     $ 10,086  
Yield on loans 5.20 %   4.97 %   4.84 %   4.47 %   4.03 %
Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.92     2.85     2.89     2.96     3.05  
Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.66     4.50     4.41     4.13     3.79  
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.14     1.16     1.10     1.00     0.61  
Cost of total deposits 0.91     0.92     0.89     0.81     0.48  
Cost of borrowings 2.54     2.41     2.38     2.49     2.26  
Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.38     1.40     1.28     1.19     0.78  
Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.28     3.10     3.13     2.94     3.01  
Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.53     3.36     3.37     3.16     3.15  
Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.58     3.42     3.42     3.21     3.20  
Capital                  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.57  %   9.78  %   9.55  %   9.41  %   9.51  %
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 9.98      10.08      10.11      9.99      10.09   
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 12.67      12.74      12.32      12.19      12.24   
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.94      13.99      13.63      13.80      13.85   
Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.94      9.22      9.03      8.74      8.82   
Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement                  
Interest and dividend income $ 302,457      $ 295,209      $ 295,474      $ 273,527      $ 253,226   
Interest expense 70,618      71,888      67,217      61,755      39,927   
Net interest income 231,839      223,321      228,257      211,772      213,299   
Provision for credit losses 11,500      13,700      10,585      138,280      56,606   
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 220,339      209,621      217,672      73,492      156,693   
Non-interest income 27,058      51,830      32,381      47,326      26,090   
Non-interest expense 126,940      106,455      115,450      114,713      124,881   
Income before income tax expense 120,457      154,996      134,603      6,105      57,902   
Income tax expense (benefit) 23,997      32,549      27,905      (8,042 )   7,110   
Net income $ 96,460      $ 122,447      $ 106,698      $ 14,147      $ 50,792   
                   
1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.
2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.
3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

14

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries                                                                                                                                                  
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of and for the Quarter Ended
Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020
Balance, beginning of period $ 98,960     $ 104,664     $ 104,735     $ 106,238     $ 326,444  
Implementation of CECL accounting standard:                  
Gross up from purchase credit impaired loans             22,496      
Transition amount charged to equity             68,088      
Provision for credit losses - loans 11,500     13,700     10,585     136,577     56,606  
Loan charge-offs1:                  
Traditional C&I (754 )   (123 )   (470 )   (298 )   (3,988 )
Asset-based lending (3,551 )   (9,577 )   (5,856 )   (985 )   (1,500 )
Payroll finance (84 )       (168 )       (560 )
Warehouse lending                  
Factored receivables (27 )   (14 )   (68 )   (7 )   (3,731 )
Equipment financing (1,335 )   (2,711 )   (1,739 )   (4,793 )   (7,863 )
Public Sector Finance                  
Commercial real estate (238 )   (53 )   (583 )   (1,275 )   (11 )
Multi-family                 (154 )
ADC     (6 )       (3 )   (1 )
Residential mortgage (689 )   (1,984 )   (334 )   (1,072 )   (702 )
Consumer (467 )   (241 )   (401 )   (1,405 )   (172 )
Total charge-offs (7,145 )   (14,709 )   (9,619 )   (9,838 )   (18,682 )
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1:                  
Traditional C&I 445     136     232     475     116  
Payroll finance 3     8     5     9     1  
Factored receivables 4     3     9     4     1  
Equipment financing 79     422     91     1,105     387  
Commercial real estate 649     187         60     584  
Multi-family 6     90     105         1  
Acquisition development & construction             105      
Residential mortgage 1     126     5          
Consumer 162     108     90     1,125     31  
Total recoveries 1,349     1,080     537     2,883     1,121  
Net loan charge-offs (5,796 )   (13,629 )   (9,082 )   (6,955 )   (17,561 )
Balance, end of period $ 104,664     $ 104,735     $ 106,238     $ 326,444     $ 365,489  
Asset Quality Data and Ratios                  
Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 192,109     $ 190,011     $ 179,051     $ 252,205     $ 260,333  
NPLs still accruing 538     955     110     1,545     272  
Total NPLs 192,647     190,966     179,161     253,750     260,605  
Other real estate owned 13,628     13,006     12,189     11,815     8,665  
Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 206,275     $ 203,972     $ 191,350     $ 265,565     $ 269,270  
Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 76,364     $ 64,756     $ 52,880     $ 69,769     $ 66,268  
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.12 %   0.27 %   0.17 %   0.13 %   0.32 %
NPLs as a % of total loans 0.95     0.92     0.84     1.17     1.17  
NPAs as a % of total assets 0.68     0.68     0.63     0.88     0.87  
Allowance for credit losses as a % of NPLs 54.3     54.8     59.3     128.6     140.2  
Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.51     0.50     0.50     1.50     1.64  
Special mention loans $ 118,940     $ 136,972     $ 159,976     $ 132,356     $ 141,805  
Substandard loans 311,418     277,975     295,428     402,393     415,917  
Doubtful loans                  
                   
1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending or ADC during the periods presented.

15

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31, 2020   June 30, 2020
  Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 8,034,108     $ 89,150     4.46 %   $ 8,791,024     $ 84,192     3.85 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,288,977     110,742     4.33     10,404,643     106,408     4.11  
ADC 497,009     6,320     5.11     519,517     5,762     4.46  
Commercial loans 18,820,094     206,212     4.41     19,715,184     196,362     4.01  
Consumer loans 233,643     2,939     5.06     219,052     2,233     4.10  
Residential mortgage loans 2,152,440     26,288     4.89     2,006,400     21,309     4.25  
Total gross loans 1 21,206,177     235,439     4.47     21,940,636     219,904     4.03  
Securities taxable 2,883,367     20,629     2.88     2,507,384     18,855     3.02  
Securities non-taxable 2,163,206     16,451     3.04     2,122,672     16,242     3.06  
Interest earning deposits 489,691     1,832     1.50     455,626     146     0.13  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 237,820     2,630     4.45     213,796     1,490     2.80  
Total securities and other earning assets 5,774,084     41,542     2.89     5,299,478     36,733     2.79  
Total interest earning assets 26,980,261     276,981     4.13     27,240,114     256,637     3.79  
Non-interest earning assets 3,504,172             3,492,800          
Total assets $ 30,484,433             $ 30,732,914          
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 7,416,679     $ 13,064     0.71 %   $ 7,656,700     $ 7,224     0.38 %
Money market deposits 7,691,381     18,396     0.96     8,035,750     11,711     0.59  
Certificates of deposit 3,237,990     14,321     1.78     2,766,580     9,175     1.33  
Total interest bearing deposits 18,346,050     45,781     1.00     18,459,030     28,110     0.61  
Senior notes 173,323     1,434     3.31     127,862     944     2.95  
Other borrowings 1,963,428     9,353     1.92     1,528,844     5,684     1.50  
Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,203     2,360     5.45     173,265     2,361     5.45  
Subordinated debentures - Company 270,968     2,827     4.17     271,045     2,828     4.17  
Total borrowings 2,580,922     15,974     2.49     2,101,016     11,817     2.26  
Total interest bearing liabilities 20,926,972     61,755     1.19     20,560,046     39,927     0.78  
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,346,518             5,004,907          
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 704,406             703,558          
Total liabilities 25,977,896             26,268,511          
Stockholders’ equity 4,506,537             4,464,403          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,484,433             $ 30,732,914          
Net interest rate spread 3         2.94 %           3.01 %
Net interest earning assets 4 $ 6,053,289             $ 6,680,068          
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     215,226     3.21 %       216,710     3.20 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment     (3,454 )           (3,411 )    
Net interest income     211,772             213,299      
Accretion income on acquired loans     10,686             10,086      
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans     $ 204,540     3.05 %       $ 206,624     3.05 %
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 128.9 %           132.5 %        

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.  Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

16

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  For the Quarter Ended
  June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020
  Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate   Average
balance 		  Interest   Yield/Rate
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,203,215     $ 97,260     5.42 %   $ 8,791,024     $ 84,192     3.85 %
Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,486,333     115,759     4.89     10,404,643     106,408     4.11  
ADC 307,290     4,664     6.09     519,517     5,762     4.46  
Commercial loans 16,996,838     217,683     5.14     19,715,184     196,362     4.01  
Consumer loans 280,098     4,013     5.75     219,052     2,233     4.10  
Residential mortgage loans 2,635,903     36,587     5.55     2,006,400     21,309     4.25  
Total gross loans 1 19,912,839     258,283     5.20     21,940,636     219,904     4.03  
Securities taxable 3,453,858     24,632     2.86     2,507,384     18,855     3.02  
Securities non-taxable 2,429,411     18,257     3.01     2,122,672     16,242     3.06  
Interest earning deposits 289,208     1,295     1.80     455,626     146     0.13  
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 291,737     3,824     5.26     213,796     1,490     2.80  
Total securities and other earning assets 6,464,214     48,008     2.98     5,299,478     36,733     2.79  
Total interest earning assets 26,377,053     306,291     4.66     27,240,114     256,637     3.79  
Non-interest earning assets 3,289,898             3,492,800          
Total assets $ 29,666,951             $ 30,732,914          
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,847,428     $ 13,767     0.81 %   $ 7,656,700     $ 7,224     0.38 %
Money market deposits 7,538,890     23,020     1.22     8,035,750     11,711     0.59  
Certificates of deposit 2,544,554     11,342     1.79     2,766,580     9,175     1.33  
Total interest bearing deposits 16,930,872     48,129     1.14     18,459,030     28,110     0.61  
Senior notes 173,901     1,365     3.14     127,862     944     2.95  
Other borrowings 3,197,738     18,768     2.35     1,528,844     5,684     1.50  
Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,022     2,356     5.45     173,265     2,361     5.45  
Subordinated debentures - Company             271,045     2,828     4.17  
Total borrowings 3,544,661     22,489     2.54     2,101,016     11,817     2.26  
Total interest bearing liabilities 20,475,533     70,618     1.38     20,560,046     39,927     0.78  
Non-interest bearing deposits 4,218,000             5,004,907          
Other non-interest bearing liabilities 549,508             703,558          
Total liabilities 25,243,041             26,268,511          
Stockholders’ equity 4,423,910             4,464,403          
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,666,951             $ 30,732,914          
Net interest rate spread 3         3.28 %           3.01 %
Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,901,520             $ 6,680,068          
Net interest margin - tax equivalent     235,673     3.58 %       216,710     3.20 %
Less tax equivalent adjustment     (3,834 )           (3,411 )    
Net interest income     231,839             213,299      
Accretion income on acquired loans     23,745             10,086      
Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans     $ 211,928     3.22 %       $ 206,624     3.05 %
Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 128.8 %           132.5 %        

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans.  Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.
2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.
3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.
4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

17

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 23.
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue1:
                   
Net interest income $ 231,839     $ 223,321     $ 228,257     $ 211,772     $ 213,299  
Non-interest income 27,058     51,830     32,381     47,326     26,090  
Total net interest income and non-interest income 258,897     275,151     260,638     259,098     239,389  
Non-interest expense 126,940     106,455     115,450     114,713     124,881  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue 131,957     168,696     145,188     144,385     114,508  
                   
Adjustments:                  
Accretion income (23,745 )   (17,973 )   (19,497 )   (10,686 )   (10,086 )
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 528     (6,882 )   76     (8,412 )   (485 )
Net (gain) loss on termination of Astoria defined benefit pension plan     (12,097 )   280          
Loss on extinguishment of debt             744     9,723  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398                  
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance         5,133          
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200     200     200     172     172  
Adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue $ 123,338     $ 131,944     $ 131,380     $ 126,203     $ 113,832  


18

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 23.
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio2:
                   
Total assets $ 30,237,545     $ 30,077,665     $ 30,586,497     $ 30,335,036     $ 30,839,893  
Goodwill and other intangibles (1,777,748 )   (1,772,963 )   (1,793,846 )   (1,789,646 )   (1,785,446 )
Tangible assets 28,459,797     28,304,702     28,792,651     28,545,390     29,054,447  
Stockholders’ equity 4,459,158     4,520,967     4,530,113     4,422,424     4,484,187  
Preferred stock (138,011 )   (137,799 )   (137,581 )   (137,363 )   (137,142 )
Goodwill and other intangibles (1,777,748 )   (1,772,963 )   (1,793,846 )   (1,789,646 )   (1,785,446 )
Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,543,399     2,610,205     2,598,686     2,495,415     2,561,599  
Common stock outstanding at period end 205,187,243     202,392,884     198,455,324     194,460,656     194,458,805  
Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 14.29 %   14.57 %   14.36 %   14.13 %   14.10 %
Book value per common share $ 21.06     $ 21.66     $ 22.13     $ 22.04     $ 22.35  
Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.94 %   9.22 %   9.03 %   8.74 %   8.82 %
Tangible book value per common share $ 12.40     $ 12.90     $ 13.09     $ 12.83     $ 13.17  
 
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity3:
                   
Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,423,910     $ 4,489,167     $ 4,524,417     $ 4,506,537     $ 4,464,403  
Average preferred stock (138,142 )   (137,850 )   (137,698 )   (137,579 )   (137,361 )
Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,780,885 )   (1,776,118 )   (1,780,102 )   (1,792,400 )   (1,788,200 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,504,883     2,575,199     2,606,617     2,576,558     2,538,842  
Net income available to common 94,473     120,465     104,722     12,171     48,820  
Net income, if annualized 378,930     477,932     415,473     48,951     196,353  
Reported return on avg tangible common equity 15.13 %   18.56 %   15.94 %   1.90 %   7.73 %
Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,124     $ 105,629     $ 108,855     $ (3,124 )   $ 56,926  
Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 421,651     419,072     431,870     (12,565 )   228,955  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.83 %   16.27 %   16.57 %   (0.49 )%   9.02 %
                   
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets4:
                   
Average assets $ 29,666,951     $ 29,747,603     $ 30,349,691     $ 30,484,433     $ 30,732,914  
Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,780,885 )   (1,776,118 )   (1,780,102 )   (1,792,400 )   (1,788,200 )
Average tangible assets 27,886,066     27,971,485     28,569,589     28,692,033     28,944,714  
Net income available to common 94,473     120,465     104,722     12,171     48,820  
Net income, if annualized 378,930     477,932     415,473     48,951     196,353  
Reported return on average tangible assets 1.36 %   1.71 %   1.45 %   0.17 %   0.68 %
Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,124     $ 105,629     $ 108,855     $ (3,124 )   $ 56,926  
Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 421,651     419,072     431,870     (12,565 )   228,955  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.51 %   1.50 %   1.51 %   (0.04 )%   0.79 %
                   


19

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 24.
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  6/30/2019   9/30/2019   12/31/2019   3/31/2020   6/30/2020
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio5:
                   
Net interest income $ 231,839     $ 223,321     $ 228,257     $ 211,772     $ 213,299  
Non-interest income 27,058     51,830     32,381     47,326     26,090  
Total revenue 258,897     275,151     260,638     259,098     239,389  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 3,834     3,586     3,463     3,454     3,411  
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 528     (6,882 )   76     (8,412 )   (485 )
(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan     (12,097 )   280          
Depreciation of operating leases             (3,492 )   (3,136 )
Adjusted total revenue 263,259     259,758     264,457     250,648     239,179  
Non-interest expense 126,940     106,455     115,450     114,713     124,881  
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance         (5,133 )        
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy (14,398 )                
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of borrowings             (744 )   (9,723 )
Depreciation of operating leases             (3,492 )   (3,136 )
Amortization of intangible assets (4,785 )   (4,785 )   (4,785 )   (4,200 )   (4,200 )
Adjusted non-interest expense 107,757     101,670     105,532     106,277     107,822  
Reported operating efficiency ratio 49.0   38.7 %   44.3 %   44.3 %   52.2 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 40.9     39.1     39.9     42.4     45.1  
                   
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP)6:
                   
Income before income tax expense $ 120,457     $ 154,996     $ 134,603     $ 6,105     $ 57,902  
Income tax expense (benefit) 23,997     32,549     27,905     (8,042 )   7,110  
Net income (GAAP) 96,460     122,447     106,698     14,147     50,792  
Adjustments:                  
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 528     (6,882 )   76     (8,412 )   (485 )
(Gain) loss on termination of pension plan     (12,097 )   280          
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt             744     9,723  
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398                  
Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance         5,133          
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200     200     200     172     172  
Total pre-tax adjustments 15,126     (18,779 )   5,689     (7,496 )   9,410  
Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 135,583     136,217     140,292     (1,391 )   67,312  
Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) 28,472     28,606     29,461     (243 )   8,414  
Adjusted net income (loss)  (non-GAAP) 107,111     107,611     110,831     (1,148 )   58,898  
Preferred stock dividend 1,987     1,982     1,976     1,976     1,972  
Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 105,124     $ 105,629     $ 108,855     $ (3,124 )   $ 56,926  
                   
Weighted average diluted shares 207,376,239     203,566,582     200,252,542     196,709,038     193,604,431  
Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.46     $ 0.59     $ 0.52     $ 0.06     $ 0.25  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.51     0.52     0.54     (0.02 )   0.29  


20

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend beginning on page 24.
     
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2019   2020
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)5:
Income before income tax expense   $ 250,368     $ 64,007  
Income tax expense (benefit)   52,471     (932 )
Net income (GAAP)   197,897     64,939  
         
Adjustments:        
Net loss (gain) on sale of securities   13,712     (8,896 )
Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans   (8,313 )    
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   14,398      
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of borrowings   3,344      
(Gain) on extinguishment of borrowings   (46 )   10,467  
Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets   441     343  
Total pre-tax adjustments   23,536     1,914  
Adjusted pre-tax income   273,904     65,921  
Adjusted income tax expense   57,520     8,240  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 216,384     $ 57,681  
Preferred stock dividend   3,976     3,948  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)   $ 212,408     $ 53,733  
         
Weighted average diluted shares   210,419,425     195,168,557  
Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP)   $ 0.92     $ 0.31  
Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)   1.01     0.28  


21

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors.  See legend below.
    For the Six Months Ended June 30,
    2019   2020
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2:
Average stockholders’ equity   $ 4,419,703     $ 4,485,470  
Average preferred stock   (138,245 )   (137,470 )
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (1,768,763 )   (1,790,300 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity   2,512,695     2,557,700  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 193,921     $ 60,991  
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   391,056     122,317  
Reported return on average tangible common equity   15.56 %   4.78 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21)   $ 212,408     $ 53,733  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   428,337     107,761  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity   17.05 %   4.21 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets3:
Average assets   $ 30,201,974     $ 30,608,673  
Average goodwill and other intangibles   (1,768,763 )   (1,790,300 )
Average tangible assets   28,433,211     28,818,373  
Net income available to common stockholders   193,921     60,991  
Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   391,056     122,317  
Reported return on average tangible assets   1.38 %   0.42 %
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21)   $ 212,408     $ 53,733  
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized   428,337     107,761  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets   1.51 %   0.38 %
The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4:
Net interest income   $ 467,345     $ 425,071  
Non-interest income   46,655     73,416  
Total revenues   514,000     498,487  
Tax equivalent adjustment on securities   7,781     6,865  
Net loss on sale of securities   13,712     (8,896 )
(Gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans   (8,313 )    
Depreciation of operating leases     (6,628 )
Adjusted total net revenue   527,180     489,828  
Non-interest expense   241,932     239,594  
Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance   (3,344 )    
Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy   (14,398 )    
Gain on extinguishment of borrowings   46     (10,467 )
Depreciation of operating leases       (6,628 )
Amortization of intangible assets   (9,611 )   (8,400 )
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 214,625     $ 214,099  
Reported operating efficiency ratio   47.1 %   48.1 %
Adjusted operating efficiency ratio   40.7 %   43.7 %

22

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.

1 Pretax pre-provision net revenue is a financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income and eliminating provision for credit losses. We believe the use of pretax pre-provision net revenue provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength.  We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance. 

6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

23

STERLING BANCORP CONTACT:
Emlen Harmon, SVP - Director of Investor Relations
212.309.7646
http://www.sterlingbancorp.com

Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2020 with diluted income per share available to common stockholders of $0.25 (as reported) and $0.29 (as adjusted)

