Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2020 with diluted income per share available to common stockholders of $0.25 (as reported) and $0.29 (as adjusted)

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 Change

% / bps 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 Change

% / bps Total assets $ 30,237,545 $ 30,839,893 2.0 % $ 30,237,545 $ 30,839,893 2.0 % Total portfolio loans, gross 20,370,306 22,295,267 9.4 20,370,306 22,295,267 9.4 Total deposits 20,948,464 23,600,621 12.7 20,948,464 23,600,621 12.7 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”)2 131,957 114,508 (13.2 ) 123,338 113,832 (7.7 ) Net income available to common 94,473 48,820 (48.3 ) 105,124 56,926 (45.8 ) Diluted EPS available to common 0.46 0.25 (45.7 ) 0.51 0.29 (43.1 ) Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.15 % (38 ) 3.58 % 3.20 % (38 ) Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans $ 104,664 $ 365,489 249.2 % $ 104,664 $ 365,489 249.2 % ACL to portfolio loans 0.51 % 1.64 % 113 0.51 % 1.64 % 113 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 12.40 $ 13.17 6.2 $ 12.40 $ 13.17 6.2

Adjusted PPNR excluding accretion income was $113.8 million and including accretion income was $123.9 million.

Net interest income was $213.3 million and net interest margin excluding accretion income was 3.05%.

Non-interest income was $26.1 million and was impacted by decreases in gain on securities, securities call income, deposit service charges and commercial loan fee income due to lower transaction volumes.

Total deposits were $23.6 billion, an increase of 11.8% year-over-year. Cost of total deposits was 48 basis points and cost of total funding liabilities was 63 basis points.

Used excess deposit liquidity to redeem $500.0 million of FHLB borrowings.

Funded nearly 3,300 clients and $649.4 million under the SBA Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”).

Increased tangible book value per common share 6.2% to $13.17 over past 12 months.

Capital levels remain strong with tangible common equity to tangible assets of 8.82% and Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.51%.

Key Performance Highlights for the Three Months ended June 30, 2020 vs. March 31, 2020

($ in thousands except per share amounts) GAAP / As Reported Non-GAAP / As Adjusted1 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Change

% / bps 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Change

% / bps PPNR2 $ 144,385 $ 114,508 (20.7 ) $ 126,203 $ 113,832 (9.8 ) Net income available to common 12,171 48,820 301.1 (3,124 ) 56,926 NA Diluted EPS available to common 0.06 0.25 316.7 (0.02 ) 0.29 NA Net interest margin 3.16 % 3.15 % (1 ) 3.21 % 3.20 % (1 ) Operating efficiency3 44.27 52.17 790 42.40 45.08 268 ACL to portfolio loans 1.50 1.64 14 1.50 1.64 14 Tangible book value per common share1 $ 12.83 $ 13.17 2.7 $ 12.83 $ 13.17 2.7

Continued build of credit reserves; ACL - loans was $365.5 million which represented 1.64% of total portfolio loans.

Net charge-offs were $17.6 million, or 0.32% annualized to average loans.

Loan payment deferrals were $1.7 billion, or 7.7% of portfolio loans.



Total operating expense was $124.9 million; included FHLB prepayment penalty of $9.7 million and $5.1 million of COVID-related expenses for charitable contributions, compensation, occupancy and foreclosed property expense.



Declared dividend per common share of $0.07.

1. Non-GAAP / as adjusted measures are defined in the non-GAAP tables beginning on page 18.

2. Pretax pre-provision net revenue represents our net interest income plus non-interest income less operating expenses before tax.

3. Operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See page 20 for an explanation of the operating efficiency ratio.

MONTEBELLO, N.Y., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) (the “Company”), the parent company of Sterling National Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. Net income available to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $48.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $12.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the linked quarter ended March 31, 2020, and net income available to common stockholders of $94.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $61.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income available to common stockholders of $193.9 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

President’s Comments

Jack Kopnisky, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We have continued to work through this challenging operating environment, focusing on our top priorities of providing superior service to our clients and growing our business, while ensuring a safe and healthy working environment for all of our clients and colleagues. We have a strong and growing balance sheet, a diverse mix of lending and deposit businesses, ample liquidity and funding sources, and robust capital and credit reserves. We are well-positioned to continue building a high performing commercial bank that delivers long-term growth and profitability.

“We continue to provide relief to our clients and communities. In the second quarter of 2020, we contributed $1.5 million to the Sterling National Bank Charitable Foundation for grants and donations to various local charities. We funded nearly 3,300 loans under the PPP, which totaled $649.4 million. We are now working with clients on forgiveness of these loans. Through our relationship-based, single point of contact operating model, we have remained in close contact with our clients, providing working capital relief through loan payment deferral programs on $1.7 billion of loan balances.

“On an adjusted basis, we generated net income available to common stockholders of $56.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, while continuing to build our allowance for credit losses given the economic uncertainty. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, provision for credit losses was $56.6 million, or $39.0 million greater than net-charge offs. As of June 30, 2020, our allowance for credit losses was $365.5 million, or 1.64% of total loans.

“Our total deposits were $23.6 billion and core deposit growth was $1.2 billion over the linked quarter. We substantially reduced our funding costs, as our cost of total deposits declined 33 basis points and our cost of total funding liabilities declined 35 basis points. Although we continued to experience pressure on our earning asset yields given decreasing interest rates, our balance sheet actions allowed us to grow our net interest income relative to the linked quarter and maintain our tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income at 3.05%.

“Our adjusted PPNR, which excludes accretion income on acquired loans, was $113.8 million, a decrease of 9.8% relative to the linked quarter. This decline was mainly due to lower transaction activity in our commercial and consumer businesses because of the pandemic. This resulted in lower deposit service charges, wealth management fees and commercial loan fees. We are confident these fees will rebound as the economy and transaction activity normalize, which should allow us to maintain and grow adjusted PPNR.

“Our adjusted non-interest expenses were $107.8 million. Direct expenses related to the pandemic were $5.1 million, which included incremental expenses related to compensation and other special awards, occupancy expense, foreclosed property expense and our contribution to the Sterling National Bank Charitable Foundation. We expect we will reduce expenses in the second half of 2020 as these items are not anticipated will recur.

“We have a strong capital position, as our tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio increased eight basis points in the second quarter and was 8.82% and our Tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.51%. We declared our regular dividend of $0.07 on our common stock, payable on August 17, 2020 to holders of record as of August 3, 2020.

“Finally, I would like to thank our clients, shareholders, and colleagues, and in particular recognize our colleagues who operate and maintain our financial centers, call centers, and other essential operations, all of whom have exhibited extraordinary resilience through these events. The dedication and hard work of our colleagues will position us well to emerge from this as a better company.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Adjusted Results (non-GAAP)

The Company’s GAAP net income available to common stockholders of $48.8 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020, included the following items:

a pre-tax gain of $485 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities;





a net pre-tax loss of $9.7 million related to the early redemption of $500.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings; and



the pre-tax amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets of $172 thousand.

Excluding the impact of these items, adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $56.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For purposes of calculating our adjusted results, we use our estimated annual effective income tax rate for 2020, which declined at June 30, 2020 to 12.5% compared to 17.5% in the first quarter.

Non-GAAP financial measures include references to the terms “adjusted” or “excluding”. See the reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Net Interest Income and Margin

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 6/30/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Interest and dividend income $ 302,457 $ 273,527 $ 253,226 (16.3 %) (7.4 )% Interest expense 70,618 61,755 39,927 (43.5 ) (35.3 ) Net interest income $ 231,839 $ 211,772 $ 213,299 (8.0 ) 0.7 Accretion income on acquired loans $ 23,745 $ 10,686 $ 10,086 (57.5 )% (5.6 )% Yield on loans 5.20 % 4.47 % 4.03 % (117 ) (44 ) Tax equivalent yield on investment securities4 2.92 2.96 3.05 13 9 Tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets4 4.66 4.13 3.79 (87 ) (34 ) Cost of total deposits 0.91 0.81 0.48 (43 ) (33 ) Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.14 1.00 0.61 (53 ) (39 ) Cost of borrowings 2.54 2.49 2.26 (28 ) (23 ) Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.38 1.19 0.78 (60 ) (41 ) Total cost of funding liabilities5 1.15 0.98 0.63 (52 ) (35 ) Tax equivalent net interest margin6 3.58 3.21 3.20 (38 ) (1 ) Average commercial loans $ 16,996,838 $ 18,820,094 $ 19,715,184 16.0 % 4.8 % Average loans, including loans held for sale 19,912,839 21,206,177 21,940,636 10.2 3.5 Average cash balances 289,208 489,691 455,626 57.5 (7.0 ) Average investment securities 5,883,269 5,046,573 4,630,056 (21.3 ) (8.3 ) Average total interest earning assets 26,377,053 26,980,261 27,240,114 3.3 1.0 Average deposits and mortgage escrow 21,148,872 22,692,568 23,463,937 10.9 3.4

4. Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%.

5. Includes interest bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits.

6. Tax equivalent net interest margin is equal to net interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment for tax exempt securities divided by average interest earning assets. The tax equivalent adjustment is assumed at a 21% federal tax rate in all periods presented.

Second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019

Net interest income was $213.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of $18.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2019. This was mainly due to decreases in the yield on floating rate loans and accretion income on acquired loans. Other key components of changes were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.03% compared to 5.20% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. The decrease in yield on loans was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates. Accretion income on acquired loans was $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $23.7 million in the second quarter of 2019.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.05% compared to 2.92% for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Average investment securities were $4.6 billion, or 17.0%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $5.9 billion, or 22.3%, of average total interest earning assets for the second quarter of 2019. The increase in yield was mainly due to the sale of lower yielding securities in 2019.

In the second quarter of 2020, average cash balances were $455.6 million compared to $289.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. We have experienced higher levels of deposit inflows as a result of the pandemic. We used a portion of this excess liquidity to reduce FHLB borrowings.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets decreased 87 basis points to 3.79%.

The cost of total deposits was 48 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 91 basis points for the same period a year ago. The decrease was due to deposit pricing strategies we implemented in response to the declining interest rate environment.

The cost of borrowings was 2.26% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 2.54% for the same period a year ago. The decrease was mainly due to the maturity and repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings.

The total cost of interest bearing liabilities was 0.78% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 1.38% for the same period a year ago.

Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.5 billion during the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period a year ago, due to growth from our commercial banking teams, financial centers and on-line channels. Average borrowings decreased $1.4 billion compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Total interest expense decreased by $30.7 million compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.20% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.58% for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding accretion income, tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.05% for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 3.22% for the second quarter of 2019.

Second quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2020

Net interest income increased $1.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to the reduction in interest expense. Other key components of the changes were the following:

The yield on loans was 4.03% compared to 4.47% for the linked quarter. The decrease was mainly due to the decline in market interest rates and the repricing of floating rate loans. Accretion income on acquired loans decreased $600 thousand to $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2020.

The average balance of commercial loans increased $895.1 million and the average balance of residential mortgage loans declined $146.0 million. The average balance of SBA PPP loans for the period was $377.7 million.

The tax equivalent yield on investment securities was 3.05% compared to 2.96% for the linked quarter. The increase in yield was mainly due to the mix of securities.

The tax equivalent yield on interest earning assets was 3.79% compared to 4.13% in the linked quarter.

The cost of total deposits decreased 33 basis points to 48 basis points, mainly due to improving conditions in our deposit markets and our deposit pricing strategies.

The total cost of borrowings decreased 23 basis points to 2.26%, due to the repayment of higher cost FHLB borrowings and the redemption of our senior notes.

Average deposits and mortgage escrow increased by $771.4 million and average borrowings decreased by $479.9 million relative to the linked quarter. Average municipal deposits declined $404.7 million, average wholesale deposits declined $69.3 million and average on-line deposits declined $6.8 million.

Total interest expense decreased $21.8 million from the linked quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.20% compared to 3.21% in the linked quarter. Excluding accretion income on acquired loans, tax equivalent net interest margin was unchanged at 3.05%.

We originated $649.4 million of PPP loans in the second quarter. We anticipate net fees generated under the program will be $16.4 million, of which $4.3 million was recognized as interest income in the second quarter of 2020. We expect a significant portion of these loans will be forgiven in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-interest Income

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % 6/30/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Deposit fees and service charges $ 7,098 $ 6,622 $ 5,345 (24.7 )% (19.3 )% Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,794 5,538 4,419 (23.7 )% (20.2 )% Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 4,192 5,018 4,950 18.1 % (1.4 )% Loan commissions and fees 5,308 11,024 8,003 50.8 % (27.4 )% Investment management fees 2,050 1,847 1,379 (32.7 )% (25.3 )% Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (528 ) 8,412 485 (191.9 )% (94.2 )% Net gain on security calls — 4,880 — NM NM Other 3,144 3,985 1,509 (52.0 )% (62.1 )% Total non-interest income 27,058 47,326 26,090 (3.6 )% (44.9 )% Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (528 ) 8,412 485 (191.9 )% (94.2 )% Adjusted non-interest income $ 27,586 $ 38,914 $ 25,605 (7.2 )% (34.2 )%

Second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019

Adjusted non-interest income decreased $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $25.6 million, compared to $27.6 million in the same quarter last year. The change was mainly due to lower transaction activity as a result of the pandemic as deposit service charges declined $1.8 million, factoring commissions and fee income declined $1.4 million and swap fee income, which is included in other income, declined $1.7 million.

In the second quarter of 2020, we realized a gain of $485 thousand on the sale of available for sale securities compared to a $528 thousand loss in the year earlier period.

Second quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2020

Adjusted non-interest income decreased approximately $13.3 million relative to the linked quarter to $25.6 million. In the first quarter, we realized a gain on called securities of $4.9 million, which did not recur in the second quarter. Other commissions and loan fees declined $3.0 million, other income declined $2.5 million, mainly due to lower swap fees, and service charges on deposits declined $1.3 million as a result of lower transaction activity in our consumer and commercial businesses.

Non-interest Expense

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 6/30/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Compensation and benefits $ 54,473 $ 54,876 $ 54,668 0.4 % (0.4 )% Stock-based compensation plans 4,605 6,006 5,913 28.4 (1.5 ) Occupancy and office operations 16,106 15,199 14,695 (8.8 ) (3.3 ) Information technology 9,047 8,018 7,312 (19.2 ) (8.8 ) Amortization of intangible assets 4,785 4,200 4,200 (12.2 ) — FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 2,994 3,206 3,638 21.5 13.5 Other real estate owned (“OREO”), net 458 52 1,233 169.2 2,271.2 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398 — — NM NM Other expenses 20,074 23,156 33,222 65.5 43.5 Total non-interest expense $ 126,940 $ 114,713 $ 124,881 (1.6 ) 8.9 Full time equivalent employees (“FTEs”) at period end 1,820 1,619 1,617 (11.2 ) (0.1 ) Financial centers at period end 97 79 79 (18.6 ) — Operating efficiency ratio, as reported8 49.0 % 44.3 % 52.2 % 320 790 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted8 40.9 42.4 45.1 420 270

8 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Second quarter 2020 compared with second quarter 2019

Total non-interest expense decreased $2.1 million relative to the second quarter of 2019. Key components of the change in non-interest expense between the periods were the following:

Compensation and benefits increased $195 thousand between the periods. Total FTEs declined to 1,617 from 1,820, which was mainly due to our ongoing financial center consolidation strategy. The increase in compensation was mainly due to the hiring of commercial bankers, business development officers, information technology, and risk management personnel, which was partially offset by the reduction of financial center personnel.

Occupancy and office operations expense decreased $1.4 million, mainly due to the consolidation of financial centers and other back-office locations. We consolidated 18 financial centers in the past twelve months.

Information technology expense declined $1.7 million, mainly due to a decrease in data processing expenses.

OREO expense increased $775 thousand due to write-downs on properties to fair value based on updated appraisals.

In the second quarter of 2019, we incurred an impairment charge related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy of $14.4 million.

Other expenses increased $13.1 million to $33.2 million, which was mainly due to an early termination charge of $9.7 million associated with the repayment of $500.0 million of FHLB advances. We incurred approximately $3.7 million of operating expenses associated with the pandemic including a donation to the Sterling National Bank Charitable Foundation, compensation for financial center and back-office personnel, and occupancy expense. Depreciation expense of $3.1 million was recorded on operating leases acquired in the fourth quarter of 2019. These increases were partially offset by declines in professional fees, advertising and promotion and other expense.

Second quarter 2020 compared with linked quarter ended March 31, 2020

Total non-interest expense increased $10.2 million to $124.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Key components of the change in non-interest expense were the following:

Compensation and benefits decreased $208 thousand to $54.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease was mainly due to a decline in payroll taxes.

The remaining fluctuations in operating expense are due to the same factors described above for the 2019 second quarter comparison.

Taxes

We recorded income tax expense of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to an income tax benefit of $8.0 million in the linked quarter and income tax expense of $24.0 million in the year earlier period. For the three months ended June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, we recorded income tax expense at an estimated effective income tax rate of 12.5% and 19.9%, respectively. In the second quarter of 2020, we reduced our estimated effective tax rate from 17.5% to 12.5% based on earnings performance and an increase in tax exempt income to total income.

Key Balance Sheet Highlights as of June 30, 2020

($ in thousands) As of Change % / bps 6/30/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total assets $ 30,237,545 $ 30,335,036 $ 30,839,893 2.0 % 1.7 % Total portfolio loans, gross 20,370,306 21,709,957 22,295,267 9.4 2.7 Commercial & industrial (“C&I”) loans 7,514,834 8,483,474 9,166,744 22.0 8.1 Commercial real estate loans (including multi-family) 9,714,037 10,399,566 10,402,897 7.1 — Acquisition, development and construction (“ADC”) loans 338,973 524,714 572,558 68.9 9.1 Total commercial loans 17,567,844 19,407,754 20,142,199 14.7 3.8 Residential mortgage loans 2,535,667 2,077,534 1,938,212 (23.6 ) (6.7 ) BOLI 598,880 616,648 620,908 3.7 0.7 Core deposits9 19,893,875 20,704,023 21,904,429 10.1 5.8 Total deposits 20,948,464 22,558,280 23,600,621 12.7 4.6 Municipal deposits (included in core deposits) 1,699,824 2,091,259 1,724,049 1.4 (17.6 ) Investment securities, net 5,858,865 4,614,513 4,545,579 (22.4 ) (1.5 ) Total borrowings 4,133,986 2,598,698 1,445,909 (65.0 ) (44.4 ) Loans to deposits 97.2 % 96.2 % 94.5 % (270 ) (170 ) Core deposits to total deposits 95.0 91.8 92.8 (220 ) 100 Investment securities, net to earning assets 21.9 17.2 16.7 (520 ) (50 )

9 Core deposits include retail, commercial and municipal transaction, money market, savings accounts and certificates of deposit accounts, and reciprocal Certificate of Deposit Account Registry balances and exclude brokered and wholesale deposits.

Highlights in balance sheet items as of June 30, 2020 were the following:

C&I loans (which includes traditional C&I, PPP, asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment financing and public sector finance loans) represented 41.1% of total portfolio loans; commercial real estate loans (which include multi-family loans) represented 46.6% of total portfolio loans; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 9.7% of total portfolio loans; and ADC loans represented 2.6% of total portfolio loans, respectively. At June 30, 2019, C&I loans represented 36.9%; commercial real estate loans represented 47.7%; consumer and residential mortgage loans combined represented 13.7%; and ADC loans represented 1.7% of total portfolio loans, respectively.

Total commercial loans, which include all C&I loans, commercial real estate and ADC loans, increased by $734.4 million over the linked quarter and $2.6 billion since June 30, 2019. As compared to the linked quarter, C&I loans increased $683.3 million, which was mainly due to PPP loans. Mortgage warehouse loans increased $210.9 million, public sector finance loans increased $165.1 million, and ADC loans increased $47.8 million. ABL loans declined $219.1 million, factored receivables declined $66.6 million and payroll finance loans declined $55.2 million compared to March 31, 2020.

Residential mortgage loans were $1.9 billion at June 30, 2020, a decline of $139.3 million from the linked quarter and a decline of $597.5 million from the same period a year ago. The declines were mainly due to repayments.

The balance of BOLI increased by $4.3 million relative to the prior quarter and was $620.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Core deposits at June 30, 2020 were $21.9 billion and increased $1.2 billion compared to March 31, 2020, and increased $2.0 billion compared to June 30, 2019. The growth was mainly due to successful commercial and digital deposit gathering and the increase in deposits that has occurred since the pandemic.

Total deposits at June 30, 2020 increased $1.0 billion compared to March 31, 2020, and total deposits increased $2.7 billion compared to June 30, 2019.

Municipal deposits at June 30, 2020 were $1.7 billion, a decrease of $367.2 million relative to March 31, 2020. The decrease was associated with seasonal withdrawals by local municipalities.

Investment securities decreased by $68.9 million from March 31, 2020 and $1.3 billion from June 30, 2019, and represented 16.7% of earning assets at June 30, 2020. In 2019, we sold securities to fund commercial loan growth including loan portfolio acquisitions. In the first quarter of 2020, we sold $400.2 million of lower yielding available for sale securities and realized a gain of $8.4 million. In addition, $139.8 million of securities were called prior to maturity.

Total borrowings at June 30, 2020 were $1.4 billion, a decrease of $1.2 billion relative to March 31, 2020 and $2.7 billion relative to June 30, 2019. The sale of securities and deposit inflows allowed us to reduce borrowings. Included in total borrowings at June 30, 2020 was $568.3 million from the Federal Reserve Bank PPP Liquidity Facility. These borrowings have a two year maturity and a rate of 35 basis points. We anticipate these borrowings will be repaid as the PPP loans are redeemed by the SBA.

Credit Quality

($ in thousands) For the three months ended Change % / bps 6/30/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Provision for credit losses $ 11,500 $ 138,280 $ 56,606 392.2 % (59.1 )% Net charge-offs 5,796 6,955 17,561 203.0 152.5 Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) - loans 104,664 326,444 365,489 249.2 12.0 Loans 30 to 89 days past due accruing 76,364 69,769 66,268 (13.2 ) (5.0 ) Non-performing loans 192,647 253,750 260,605 35.3 2.7 Annualized net charge-offs to average loans 0.12 % 0.13 % 0.32 % 20 19 Special mention loans 118,940 132,356 141,805 19.2 7.1 Substandard loans 311,418 402,393 415,917 33.6 3.4 ACL - loans to total loans 0.51 1.50 1.64 113 14 ACL - loans to non-performing loans 54.3 128.6 140.2 8,590 1,160

For the three months ended June 30, 2020, provision for credit losses on portfolio loans was $56.6 million, which was $39.0 million greater than net charge-offs. The provision for credit losses was based on our reasonable and supportable forecasts of future macroeconomic scenarios used to estimate of expected credit losses. ACL - loans increased to $365.5 million, or 1.64% of total portfolio loans and 140.2% of non-performing loans.

Net charge-offs of $17.6 million were recorded mainly on small business equipment finance loans, asset-based lending loans, one commercial real estate loan and taxi medallion loans. Net charge-offs were 32 basis points of total loans on an annualized basis.

Non-performing loans increased by $6.9 million to $260.6 million at June 30, 2020 compared to the linked quarter. The increase was mainly due to relationships in asset-based lending, commercial real estate, ADC and small business equipment finance loans. Loans 30 to 89 days past due increased by $3.5 million.

As of June 30, 2020, we had provided loan payment deferrals on loans with outstanding balances of $1.7 billion, or 7.7% of portfolio loans, most of which were for an initial 90-day period, which may be extended for an additional 90-day period at the Bank’s option.

Capital

($ in thousands, except share and per share data) As of Change % / bps 6/30/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Y-o-Y Linked Qtr Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,459,158 $ 4,422,424 $ 4,484,187 0.6 % 1.4 % Preferred stock 138,011 137,363 137,142 (0.6 ) (0.2 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,777,748 1,789,646 1,785,446 0.4 (0.2 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 10 $ 2,543,399 $ 2,495,415 $ 2,561,599 0.7 2.7 Common shares outstanding 205,187,243 194,460,656 194,458,805 (5.2 ) — Book value per common share $ 21.06 $ 22.04 $ 22.35 6.1 1.4 Tangible book value per common share 10 12.40 12.83 13.17 6.2 2.7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10 8.94 % 8.74 % 8.82 % (12 ) 8 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 9.57 9.41 9.51 (6 ) 10 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company fully implemented — 9.06 9.14 N/A 8 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank 9.98 9.99 10.09 11 10 Est. Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank fully implemented — 9.65 9.69 N/A 4 10 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $61.8 million to $4.5 billion as of June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020. For the second quarter of 2020, net income available to common stockholders of $48.8 million and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $21.0 million was partially offset by common dividends of $13.8 million and preferred dividends of $2.2 million.

We elected the five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. The June 30, 2020 fully implemented ratio data reflects the full impact of CECL and excludes the benefits of phase-ins.

Total goodwill and other intangible assets were $1.8 billion at June 30, 2020, a decrease of $4.2 million compared to March 31, 2020, which was due to amortization.

Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding declined relative to the linked quarter by approximately 2.9 million shares and were 193.5 million shares and 193.6 million shares, respectively. Total common shares outstanding at June 30, 2020 were approximately 194.5 million.

Tangible book value per common share was $13.17 at June 30, 2020, which represented an increase of 6.2% compared to a year ago.

Conference Call Information

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

6/30/2019 12/31/2019 6/30/2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 343,368 $ 329,151 $ 324,729 Investment securities, net 5,858,865 5,075,309 4,545,579 Loans held for sale 27,221 8,125 44,437 Portfolio loans: Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 7,514,834 8,232,719 9,166,744 Commercial real estate (including multi-family) 9,714,037 10,295,518 10,402,897 ADC 338,973 467,331 572,558 Residential mortgage 2,535,667 2,210,112 1,938,212 Consumer 266,795 234,532 214,856 Total portfolio loans, gross 20,370,306 21,440,212 22,295,267 Allowance for credit losses (104,664 ) (106,238 ) (365,489 ) Total portfolio loans, net 20,265,642 21,333,974 21,929,778 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock, at cost 320,560 251,805 193,666 Accrued interest receivable 106,317 100,312 101,296 Premises and equipment, net 250,155 227,070 226,728 Goodwill 1,657,814 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 119,934 110,364 101,964 BOLI 598,880 613,848 620,908 Other real estate owned 13,628 12,189 8,665 Other assets 675,161 840,868 1,058,661 Total assets $ 30,237,545 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,839,893 Liabilities: Deposits $ 20,948,464 $ 22,418,658 $ 23,600,621 FHLB borrowings 3,766,224 2,245,653 975,058 Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility — — 568,350 Other borrowings 20,901 22,678 26,448 Senior notes 173,800 173,504 — Subordinated notes - Company — 270,941 271,096 Subordinated notes - Bank 173,061 173,182 173,307 Mortgage escrow funds 73,176 58,316 69,686 Other liabilities 622,761 693,452 671,140 Total liabilities 25,778,387 26,056,384 26,355,706 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock 138,011 137,581 137,142 Common stock 2,299 2,299 2,299 Additional paid-in capital 3,757,126 3,766,716 3,755,474 Treasury stock (447,748 ) (583,408 ) (660,223 ) Retained earnings 969,124 1,166,709 1,160,885 Accumulated other comprehensive income 40,346 40,216 88,610 Total stockholders’ equity 4,459,158 4,530,113 4,484,187 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,237,545 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,839,893 Shares of common stock outstanding at period end 205,187,243 198,455,324 194,458,805 Book value per common share $ 21.06 $ 22.13 $ 22.35 Tangible book value per common share1 12.40 13.09 13.17 1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 6/30/2019 6/30/2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans and loan fees $ 258,283 $ 235,439 $ 219,904 $ 518,578 $ 455,343 Securities taxable 24,632 20,629 18,855 52,479 39,484 Securities non-taxable 14,423 12,997 12,831 29,280 25,828 Other earning assets 5,119 4,462 1,636 11,520 6,098 Total interest and dividend income 302,457 273,527 253,226 611,857 526,753 Interest expense: Deposits 48,129 45,781 28,110 94,124 73,891 Borrowings 22,489 15,974 11,817 50,388 27,791 Total interest expense 70,618 61,755 39,927 144,512 101,682 Net interest income 231,839 211,772 213,299 467,345 425,071 Provision for credit losses - loans 11,500 136,577 56,606 21,700 193,183 Provision for credit losses - held to maturity securities — 1,703 — — 1,703 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 220,339 73,492 156,693 445,645 230,185 Non-interest income: Deposit fees and service charges 7,098 6,622 5,345 13,310 11,968 Accounts receivable management / factoring commissions and other related fees 5,794 5,538 4,419 11,217 9,956 BOLI 4,192 5,018 4,950 7,833 9,967 Loan commissions and fees 5,308 11,024 8,003 9,146 19,028 Investment management fees 2,050 1,847 1,379 3,950 3,225 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (528 ) 8,412 485 (13,712 ) 8,896 Net gain on security calls — 4,880 — — 4,880 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans — — — 8,313 — Other 3,144 3,985 1,509 6,598 5,496 Total non-interest income 27,058 47,326 26,090 46,655 73,416 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 54,473 54,876 54,668 110,463 109,544 Stock-based compensation plans 4,605 6,006 5,913 9,728 11,919 Occupancy and office operations 16,106 15,199 14,695 32,641 29,894 Information technology 9,047 8,018 7,312 17,722 15,330 Amortization of intangible assets 4,785 4,200 4,200 9,611 8,400 FDIC insurance and regulatory assessments 2,994 3,206 3,638 6,332 6,844 Other real estate owned, net 458 52 1,233 675 1,285 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398 — — 14,398 — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — — 3,344 — Other 20,074 23,156 33,222 37,018 56,378 Total non-interest expense 126,940 114,713 124,881 241,932 239,594 Income before income tax expense (benefit) 120,457 6,105 57,902 250,368 64,007 Income tax expense (benefit) 23,997 (8,042 ) 7,110 52,471 (932 ) Net income 96,460 14,147 50,792 197,897 64,939 Preferred stock dividend 1,987 1,976 1,972 3,976 3,948 Net income available to common stockholders $ 94,473 $ 12,171 $ 48,820 $ 193,921 $ 60,991 Weighted average common shares: Basic 206,932,114 196,344,061 193,479,757 210,022,967 194,909,498 Diluted 207,376,239 196,709,038 193,604,431 210,419,425 195,168,557 Earnings per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.92 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.06 0.25 0.92 0.31 Dividends declared per share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.14 0.14

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended End of Period 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Total assets $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 $ 30,839,893 Tangible assets1 28,459,797 28,304,702 28,792,651 28,545,390 29,054,447 Securities available for sale 3,843,112 3,061,419 3,095,648 2,660,835 2,620,624 Securities held to maturity, net 2,015,753 1,985,592 1,979,661 1,956,177 1,924,955 Loans held for sale2 27,221 4,627 8,125 8,124 44,437 Portfolio loans 20,370,306 20,830,163 21,440,212 21,709,957 22,295,267 Goodwill 1,657,814 1,657,814 1,683,482 1,683,482 1,683,482 Other intangibles 119,934 115,149 110,364 106,164 101,964 Deposits 20,948,464 21,579,324 22,418,658 22,558,280 23,600,621 Municipal deposits (included above) 1,699,824 2,234,630 1,988,047 2,091,259 1,724,049 Borrowings 4,133,986 3,174,224 2,885,958 2,598,698 1,445,909 Stockholders’ equity 4,459,158 4,520,967 4,530,113 4,422,424 4,484,187 Tangible common equity1 2,543,399 2,610,205 2,598,686 2,495,415 2,561,599 Quarterly Average Balances Total assets 29,666,951 29,747,603 30,349,691 30,484,433 30,732,914 Tangible assets1 27,886,066 27,971,485 28,569,589 28,692,033 28,944,714 Loans, gross: Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,486,333 9,711,619 10,061,625 10,288,977 10,404,643 ADC 307,290 387,072 459,372 497,009 519,517 C&I: Traditional C&I 2,446,676 2,435,644 2,399,901 2,470,570 3,130,248 Asset-based lending3 1,070,841 1,151,793 1,137,719 1,107,542 981,518 Payroll finance3 196,160 202,771 228,501 217,952 173,175 Warehouse lending3 990,843 1,180,132 1,307,645 1,089,576 1,353,885 Factored receivables3 246,382 248,150 258,892 229,126 188,660 Equipment financing3 1,285,095 1,191,944 1,430,715 1,703,016 1,677,273 Public sector finance3 967,218 1,087,427 1,189,103 1,216,326 1,286,265 Total C&I 7,203,215 7,497,861 7,952,476 8,034,108 8,791,024 Residential mortgage 2,635,903 2,444,101 2,284,419 2,152,440 2,006,400 Consumer 280,098 262,234 243,057 233,643 219,052 Loans, total4 19,912,839 20,302,887 21,000,949 21,206,177 21,940,636 Securities (taxable) 3,453,858 3,189,027 2,905,545 2,883,367 2,507,384 Securities (non-taxable) 2,429,411 2,250,859 2,159,391 2,163,206 2,122,672 Other interest earning assets 580,945 611,621 835,554 727,511 669,422 Total interest earning assets 26,377,053 26,354,394 26,901,439 26,980,261 27,240,114 Deposits: Non-interest bearing demand 4,218,000 4,225,258 4,361,642 4,346,518 5,004,907 Interest bearing demand 4,399,296 4,096,744 4,359,767 4,616,658 4,766,298 Savings (including mortgage escrow funds) 2,448,132 2,375,882 2,614,523 2,800,021 2,890,402 Money market 7,538,890 7,341,822 7,681,491 7,691,381 8,035,750 Certificates of deposit 2,544,554 2,710,179 3,271,674 3,237,990 2,766,580 Total deposits and mortgage escrow 21,148,872 20,749,885 22,289,097 22,692,568 23,463,937 Borrowings 3,544,661 3,872,840 2,890,407 2,580,922 2,101,016 Stockholders’ equity 4,423,910 4,489,167 4,524,417 4,506,537 4,464,403 Tangible common stockholders’ equity 1 2,504,883 2,575,199 2,606,617 2,576,558 2,538,842 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 18. 2 Loans held for sale mainly includes commercial syndication loans. 3 Asset-based lending, payroll finance, warehouse lending, factored receivables, equipment finance and public sector finance comprise our commercial finance loan portfolio. 4 Includes loans held for sale, but excludes allowance for credit losses.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA AND PERFORMANCE RATIOS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Per Common Share Data 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Basic earnings per share $ 0.46 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share 0.46 0.59 0.52 0.06 0.25 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, non-GAAP 1 0.51 0.52 0.54 (0.02 ) 0.29 Dividends declared per common share 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Book value per common share 21.06 21.66 22.13 22.04 22.35 Tangible book value per common share1 12.40 12.90 13.09 12.83 13.17 Shares of common stock o/s 205,187,243 202,392,884 198,455,324 194,460,656 194,458,805 Basic weighted average common shares o/s 206,932,114 203,090,365 199,719,747 196,344,061 193,479,757 Diluted weighted average common shares o/s 207,376,239 203,566,582 200,252,542 196,709,038 193,604,431 Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.61 % 1.37 % 0.16 % 0.64 % Return on average equity 8.57 10.65 9.18 1.09 4.40 Return on average tangible assets 1.36 1.71 1.45 0.17 0.68 Return on average tangible common equity 15.13 18.56 15.94 1.90 7.73 Return on average tangible assets, adjusted 1 1.51 1.50 1.51 (0.04 ) 0.79 Return on avg. tangible common equity, adjusted 1 16.83 16.27 16.57 (0.49 ) 9.02 Operating efficiency ratio, as adjusted 1 40.9 39.1 39.9 42.4 45.1 Analysis of Net Interest Income Accretion income on acquired loans $ 23,745 $ 17,973 $ 19,497 $ 10,686 $ 10,086 Yield on loans 5.20 % 4.97 % 4.84 % 4.47 % 4.03 % Yield on investment securities - tax equivalent 2 2.92 2.85 2.89 2.96 3.05 Yield on interest earning assets - tax equivalent 2 4.66 4.50 4.41 4.13 3.79 Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.14 1.16 1.10 1.00 0.61 Cost of total deposits 0.91 0.92 0.89 0.81 0.48 Cost of borrowings 2.54 2.41 2.38 2.49 2.26 Cost of interest bearing liabilities 1.38 1.40 1.28 1.19 0.78 Net interest rate spread - tax equivalent basis 2 3.28 3.10 3.13 2.94 3.01 Net interest margin - GAAP basis 3.53 3.36 3.37 3.16 3.15 Net interest margin - tax equivalent basis 2 3.58 3.42 3.42 3.21 3.20 Capital Tier 1 leverage ratio - Company 3 9.57 % 9.78 % 9.55 % 9.41 % 9.51 % Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank only 3 9.98 10.08 10.11 9.99 10.09 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 12.67 12.74 12.32 12.19 12.24 Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank only 3 13.94 13.99 13.63 13.80 13.85 Tangible common equity - Company 1 8.94 9.22 9.03 8.74 8.82 Condensed Five Quarter Income Statement Interest and dividend income $ 302,457 $ 295,209 $ 295,474 $ 273,527 $ 253,226 Interest expense 70,618 71,888 67,217 61,755 39,927 Net interest income 231,839 223,321 228,257 211,772 213,299 Provision for credit losses 11,500 13,700 10,585 138,280 56,606 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 220,339 209,621 217,672 73,492 156,693 Non-interest income 27,058 51,830 32,381 47,326 26,090 Non-interest expense 126,940 106,455 115,450 114,713 124,881 Income before income tax expense 120,457 154,996 134,603 6,105 57,902 Income tax expense (benefit) 23,997 32,549 27,905 (8,042 ) 7,110 Net income $ 96,460 $ 122,447 $ 106,698 $ 14,147 $ 50,792 1 See a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19. 2 Tax equivalent basis represents interest income earned on tax exempt securities divided by the applicable federal tax rate of 21%. 3 Regulatory capital amounts and ratios are preliminary estimates pending filing of the Company’s and Bank’s regulatory reports.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

As of and for the Quarter Ended Allowance for Credit Losses Roll Forward 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 Balance, beginning of period $ 98,960 $ 104,664 $ 104,735 $ 106,238 $ 326,444 Implementation of CECL accounting standard: Gross up from purchase credit impaired loans — — — 22,496 — Transition amount charged to equity — — — 68,088 — Provision for credit losses - loans 11,500 13,700 10,585 136,577 56,606 Loan charge-offs1: Traditional C&I (754 ) (123 ) (470 ) (298 ) (3,988 ) Asset-based lending (3,551 ) (9,577 ) (5,856 ) (985 ) (1,500 ) Payroll finance (84 ) — (168 ) — (560 ) Warehouse lending — — — — — Factored receivables (27 ) (14 ) (68 ) (7 ) (3,731 ) Equipment financing (1,335 ) (2,711 ) (1,739 ) (4,793 ) (7,863 ) Public Sector Finance — — — — — Commercial real estate (238 ) (53 ) (583 ) (1,275 ) (11 ) Multi-family — — — — (154 ) ADC — (6 ) — (3 ) (1 ) Residential mortgage (689 ) (1,984 ) (334 ) (1,072 ) (702 ) Consumer (467 ) (241 ) (401 ) (1,405 ) (172 ) Total charge-offs (7,145 ) (14,709 ) (9,619 ) (9,838 ) (18,682 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged-off1: Traditional C&I 445 136 232 475 116 Payroll finance 3 8 5 9 1 Factored receivables 4 3 9 4 1 Equipment financing 79 422 91 1,105 387 Commercial real estate 649 187 — 60 584 Multi-family 6 90 105 — 1 Acquisition development & construction — — — 105 — Residential mortgage 1 126 5 — — Consumer 162 108 90 1,125 31 Total recoveries 1,349 1,080 537 2,883 1,121 Net loan charge-offs (5,796 ) (13,629 ) (9,082 ) (6,955 ) (17,561 ) Balance, end of period $ 104,664 $ 104,735 $ 106,238 $ 326,444 $ 365,489 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) non-accrual $ 192,109 $ 190,011 $ 179,051 $ 252,205 $ 260,333 NPLs still accruing 538 955 110 1,545 272 Total NPLs 192,647 190,966 179,161 253,750 260,605 Other real estate owned 13,628 13,006 12,189 11,815 8,665 Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) $ 206,275 $ 203,972 $ 191,350 $ 265,565 $ 269,270 Loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 76,364 $ 64,756 $ 52,880 $ 69,769 $ 66,268 Net charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.12 % 0.27 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.32 % NPLs as a % of total loans 0.95 0.92 0.84 1.17 1.17 NPAs as a % of total assets 0.68 0.68 0.63 0.88 0.87 Allowance for credit losses as a % of NPLs 54.3 54.8 59.3 128.6 140.2 Allowance for credit losses as a % of total loans 0.51 0.50 0.50 1.50 1.64 Special mention loans $ 118,940 $ 136,972 $ 159,976 $ 132,356 $ 141,805 Substandard loans 311,418 277,975 295,428 402,393 415,917 Doubtful loans — — — — — 1 There were no charge-offs or recoveries on warehouse lending or public sector finance loans during the periods presented. There were no asset-based lending or ADC during the periods presented.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 8,034,108 $ 89,150 4.46 % $ 8,791,024 $ 84,192 3.85 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 10,288,977 110,742 4.33 10,404,643 106,408 4.11 ADC 497,009 6,320 5.11 519,517 5,762 4.46 Commercial loans 18,820,094 206,212 4.41 19,715,184 196,362 4.01 Consumer loans 233,643 2,939 5.06 219,052 2,233 4.10 Residential mortgage loans 2,152,440 26,288 4.89 2,006,400 21,309 4.25 Total gross loans 1 21,206,177 235,439 4.47 21,940,636 219,904 4.03 Securities taxable 2,883,367 20,629 2.88 2,507,384 18,855 3.02 Securities non-taxable 2,163,206 16,451 3.04 2,122,672 16,242 3.06 Interest earning deposits 489,691 1,832 1.50 455,626 146 0.13 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank Stock 237,820 2,630 4.45 213,796 1,490 2.80 Total securities and other earning assets 5,774,084 41,542 2.89 5,299,478 36,733 2.79 Total interest earning assets 26,980,261 276,981 4.13 27,240,114 256,637 3.79 Non-interest earning assets 3,504,172 3,492,800 Total assets $ 30,484,433 $ 30,732,914 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 7,416,679 $ 13,064 0.71 % $ 7,656,700 $ 7,224 0.38 % Money market deposits 7,691,381 18,396 0.96 8,035,750 11,711 0.59 Certificates of deposit 3,237,990 14,321 1.78 2,766,580 9,175 1.33 Total interest bearing deposits 18,346,050 45,781 1.00 18,459,030 28,110 0.61 Senior notes 173,323 1,434 3.31 127,862 944 2.95 Other borrowings 1,963,428 9,353 1.92 1,528,844 5,684 1.50 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,203 2,360 5.45 173,265 2,361 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company 270,968 2,827 4.17 271,045 2,828 4.17 Total borrowings 2,580,922 15,974 2.49 2,101,016 11,817 2.26 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,926,972 61,755 1.19 20,560,046 39,927 0.78 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,346,518 5,004,907 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 704,406 703,558 Total liabilities 25,977,896 26,268,511 Stockholders’ equity 4,506,537 4,464,403 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 30,484,433 $ 30,732,914 Net interest rate spread 3 2.94 % 3.01 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 6,053,289 $ 6,680,068 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 215,226 3.21 % 216,710 3.20 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,454 ) (3,411 ) Net interest income 211,772 213,299 Accretion income on acquired loans 10,686 10,086 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 204,540 3.05 % $ 206,624 3.05 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 128.9 % 132.5 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate Average

balance Interest Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest earning assets: Traditional C&I and commercial finance loans $ 7,203,215 $ 97,260 5.42 % $ 8,791,024 $ 84,192 3.85 % Commercial real estate (includes multi-family) 9,486,333 115,759 4.89 10,404,643 106,408 4.11 ADC 307,290 4,664 6.09 519,517 5,762 4.46 Commercial loans 16,996,838 217,683 5.14 19,715,184 196,362 4.01 Consumer loans 280,098 4,013 5.75 219,052 2,233 4.10 Residential mortgage loans 2,635,903 36,587 5.55 2,006,400 21,309 4.25 Total gross loans 1 19,912,839 258,283 5.20 21,940,636 219,904 4.03 Securities taxable 3,453,858 24,632 2.86 2,507,384 18,855 3.02 Securities non-taxable 2,429,411 18,257 3.01 2,122,672 16,242 3.06 Interest earning deposits 289,208 1,295 1.80 455,626 146 0.13 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stock 291,737 3,824 5.26 213,796 1,490 2.80 Total securities and other earning assets 6,464,214 48,008 2.98 5,299,478 36,733 2.79 Total interest earning assets 26,377,053 306,291 4.66 27,240,114 256,637 3.79 Non-interest earning assets 3,289,898 3,492,800 Total assets $ 29,666,951 $ 30,732,914 Interest bearing liabilities: Demand and savings 2 deposits $ 6,847,428 $ 13,767 0.81 % $ 7,656,700 $ 7,224 0.38 % Money market deposits 7,538,890 23,020 1.22 8,035,750 11,711 0.59 Certificates of deposit 2,544,554 11,342 1.79 2,766,580 9,175 1.33 Total interest bearing deposits 16,930,872 48,129 1.14 18,459,030 28,110 0.61 Senior notes 173,901 1,365 3.14 127,862 944 2.95 Other borrowings 3,197,738 18,768 2.35 1,528,844 5,684 1.50 Subordinated debentures - Bank 173,022 2,356 5.45 173,265 2,361 5.45 Subordinated debentures - Company — — — 271,045 2,828 4.17 Total borrowings 3,544,661 22,489 2.54 2,101,016 11,817 2.26 Total interest bearing liabilities 20,475,533 70,618 1.38 20,560,046 39,927 0.78 Non-interest bearing deposits 4,218,000 5,004,907 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 549,508 703,558 Total liabilities 25,243,041 26,268,511 Stockholders’ equity 4,423,910 4,464,403 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,666,951 $ 30,732,914 Net interest rate spread 3 3.28 % 3.01 % Net interest earning assets 4 $ 5,901,520 $ 6,680,068 Net interest margin - tax equivalent 235,673 3.58 % 216,710 3.20 % Less tax equivalent adjustment (3,834 ) (3,411 ) Net interest income 231,839 213,299 Accretion income on acquired loans 23,745 10,086 Tax equivalent net interest margin excluding accretion income on acquired loans $ 211,928 3.22 % $ 206,624 3.05 % Ratio of interest earning assets to interest bearing liabilities 128.8 % 132.5 %

1 Average balances include loans held for sale and non-accrual loans. Interest includes prepayment fees and late charges.

2 Includes club accounts and interest bearing mortgage escrow balances.

3 Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest earning assets and the cost of average interest bearing liabilities.

4 Net interest earning assets represents total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities.

Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 23. As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of pretax pre-provision net revenue to adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue 1: Net interest income $ 231,839 $ 223,321 $ 228,257 $ 211,772 $ 213,299 Non-interest income 27,058 51,830 32,381 47,326 26,090 Total net interest income and non-interest income 258,897 275,151 260,638 259,098 239,389 Non-interest expense 126,940 106,455 115,450 114,713 124,881 Pretax pre-provision net revenue 131,957 168,696 145,188 144,385 114,508 Adjustments: Accretion income (23,745 ) (17,973 ) (19,497 ) (10,686 ) (10,086 ) Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 528 (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) Net (gain) loss on termination of Astoria defined benefit pension plan — (12,097 ) 280 — — Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 744 9,723 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398 — — — — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — 5,133 — — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200 200 200 172 172 Adjusted pretax pre-provision net revenue $ 123,338 $ 131,944 $ 131,380 $ 126,203 $ 113,832



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 23. As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity and the tangible common equity ratio 2: Total assets $ 30,237,545 $ 30,077,665 $ 30,586,497 $ 30,335,036 $ 30,839,893 Goodwill and other intangibles (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) (1,785,446 ) Tangible assets 28,459,797 28,304,702 28,792,651 28,545,390 29,054,447 Stockholders’ equity 4,459,158 4,520,967 4,530,113 4,422,424 4,484,187 Preferred stock (138,011 ) (137,799 ) (137,581 ) (137,363 ) (137,142 ) Goodwill and other intangibles (1,777,748 ) (1,772,963 ) (1,793,846 ) (1,789,646 ) (1,785,446 ) Tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,543,399 2,610,205 2,598,686 2,495,415 2,561,599 Common stock outstanding at period end 205,187,243 202,392,884 198,455,324 194,460,656 194,458,805 Common stockholders’ equity as a % of total assets 14.29 % 14.57 % 14.36 % 14.13 % 14.10 % Book value per common share $ 21.06 $ 21.66 $ 22.13 $ 22.04 $ 22.35 Tangible common equity as a % of tangible assets 8.94 % 9.22 % 9.03 % 8.74 % 8.82 % Tangible book value per common share $ 12.40 $ 12.90 $ 13.09 $ 12.83 $ 13.17 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity 3: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,423,910 $ 4,489,167 $ 4,524,417 $ 4,506,537 $ 4,464,403 Average preferred stock (138,142 ) (137,850 ) (137,698 ) (137,579 ) (137,361 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) (1,788,200 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,504,883 2,575,199 2,606,617 2,576,558 2,538,842 Net income available to common 94,473 120,465 104,722 12,171 48,820 Net income, if annualized 378,930 477,932 415,473 48,951 196,353 Reported return on avg tangible common equity 15.13 % 18.56 % 15.94 % 1.90 % 7.73 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 421,651 419,072 431,870 (12,565 ) 228,955 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 16.83 % 16.27 % 16.57 % (0.49 )% 9.02 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets 4: Average assets $ 29,666,951 $ 29,747,603 $ 30,349,691 $ 30,484,433 $ 30,732,914 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,780,885 ) (1,776,118 ) (1,780,102 ) (1,792,400 ) (1,788,200 ) Average tangible assets 27,886,066 27,971,485 28,569,589 28,692,033 28,944,714 Net income available to common 94,473 120,465 104,722 12,171 48,820 Net income, if annualized 378,930 477,932 415,473 48,951 196,353 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.36 % 1.71 % 1.45 % 0.17 % 0.68 % Adjusted net income (loss) (see reconciliation on page 20) $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 Annualized adjusted net income (loss) 421,651 419,072 431,870 (12,565 ) 228,955 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.51 % 1.50 % 1.51 % (0.04 )% 0.79 %





Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24. As of and for the Quarter Ended 6/30/2019 9/30/2019 12/31/2019 3/31/2020 6/30/2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio 5: Net interest income $ 231,839 $ 223,321 $ 228,257 $ 211,772 $ 213,299 Non-interest income 27,058 51,830 32,381 47,326 26,090 Total revenue 258,897 275,151 260,638 259,098 239,389 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 3,834 3,586 3,463 3,454 3,411 Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 528 (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan — (12,097 ) 280 — — Depreciation of operating leases — — — (3,492 ) (3,136 ) Adjusted total revenue 263,259 259,758 264,457 250,648 239,179 Non-interest expense 126,940 106,455 115,450 114,713 124,881 Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — (5,133 ) — — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy (14,398 ) — — — — Gain (loss) on extinguishment of borrowings — — — (744 ) (9,723 ) Depreciation of operating leases — — — (3,492 ) (3,136 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4,785 ) (4,785 ) (4,785 ) (4,200 ) (4,200 ) Adjusted non-interest expense 107,757 101,670 105,532 106,277 107,822 Reported operating efficiency ratio 49.0 % 38.7 % 44.3 % 44.3 % 52.2 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 40.9 39.1 39.9 42.4 45.1 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(non-GAAP) 6: Income before income tax expense $ 120,457 $ 154,996 $ 134,603 $ 6,105 $ 57,902 Income tax expense (benefit) 23,997 32,549 27,905 (8,042 ) 7,110 Net income (GAAP) 96,460 122,447 106,698 14,147 50,792 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 528 (6,882 ) 76 (8,412 ) (485 ) (Gain) loss on termination of pension plan — (12,097 ) 280 — — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 744 9,723 Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398 — — — — Charge for asset write-downs, systems integration, retention and severance — — 5,133 — — Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 200 200 200 172 172 Total pre-tax adjustments 15,126 (18,779 ) 5,689 (7,496 ) 9,410 Adjusted pre-tax income (loss) 135,583 136,217 140,292 (1,391 ) 67,312 Adjusted income tax expense (benefit) 28,472 28,606 29,461 (243 ) 8,414 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) 107,111 107,611 110,831 (1,148 ) 58,898 Preferred stock dividend 1,987 1,982 1,976 1,976 1,972 Adjusted net income (loss) available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 105,124 $ 105,629 $ 108,855 $ (3,124 ) $ 56,926 Weighted average diluted shares 207,376,239 203,566,582 200,252,542 196,709,038 193,604,431 Reported diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.46 $ 0.59 $ 0.52 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 0.51 0.52 0.54 (0.02 ) 0.29



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend beginning on page 24. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported net income (GAAP) and earnings per share to adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 5: Income before income tax expense $ 250,368 $ 64,007 Income tax expense (benefit) 52,471 (932 ) Net income (GAAP) 197,897 64,939 Adjustments: Net loss (gain) on sale of securities 13,712 (8,896 ) Net (gain) on sale or residential mortgage loans (8,313 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy 14,398 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of borrowings 3,344 — (Gain) on extinguishment of borrowings (46 ) 10,467 Amortization of non-compete agreements and acquired customer list intangible assets 441 343 Total pre-tax adjustments 23,536 1,914 Adjusted pre-tax income 273,904 65,921 Adjusted income tax expense 57,520 8,240 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 216,384 $ 57,681 Preferred stock dividend 3,976 3,948 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 212,408 $ 53,733 Weighted average diluted shares 210,419,425 195,168,557 Diluted EPS as reported (GAAP) $ 0.92 $ 0.31 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) 1.01 0.28



Sterling Bancorp and Subsidiaries

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

The Company provides supplemental reporting of non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures as management believes this information is useful to investors. See legend below. For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2020 The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity2: Average stockholders’ equity $ 4,419,703 $ 4,485,470 Average preferred stock (138,245 ) (137,470 ) Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,768,763 ) (1,790,300 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity 2,512,695 2,557,700 Net income available to common stockholders $ 193,921 $ 60,991 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 391,056 122,317 Reported return on average tangible common equity 15.56 % 4.78 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21) $ 212,408 $ 53,733 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 428,337 107,761 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.05 % 4.21 % The following table shows the reconciliation of reported return on avg tangible assets and adjusted return on avg tangible assets3: Average assets $ 30,201,974 $ 30,608,673 Average goodwill and other intangibles (1,768,763 ) (1,790,300 ) Average tangible assets 28,433,211 28,818,373 Net income available to common stockholders 193,921 60,991 Net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 391,056 122,317 Reported return on average tangible assets 1.38 % 0.42 % Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (see reconciliation on page 21) $ 212,408 $ 53,733 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, if annualized 428,337 107,761 Adjusted return on average tangible assets 1.51 % 0.38 % The following table shows the reconciliation of the reported operating efficiency ratio and adjusted operating efficiency ratio4: Net interest income $ 467,345 $ 425,071 Non-interest income 46,655 73,416 Total revenues 514,000 498,487 Tax equivalent adjustment on securities 7,781 6,865 Net loss on sale of securities 13,712 (8,896 ) (Gain) on sale of residential mortgage loans (8,313 ) — Depreciation of operating leases — (6,628 ) Adjusted total net revenue 527,180 489,828 Non-interest expense 241,932 239,594 Charge for asset write-downs, retention and severance (3,344 ) — Impairment related to financial centers and real estate consolidation strategy (14,398 ) — Gain on extinguishment of borrowings 46 (10,467 ) Depreciation of operating leases — (6,628 ) Amortization of intangible assets (9,611 ) (8,400 ) Adjusted non-interest expense $ 214,625 $ 214,099 Reported operating efficiency ratio 47.1 % 48.1 % Adjusted operating efficiency ratio 40.7 % 43.7 %

The non-GAAP/as adjusted measures presented above are used by our management and the Company’s Board of Directors on a regular basis in addition to our GAAP results to facilitate the assessment of our financial performance and to assess our performance compared to our annual budget and strategic plans. These non-GAAP/adjusted financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented above to provide investors, analysts, regulators and others information that we use to manage and evaluate our performance each period. This information supplements our GAAP reported results, and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, our GAAP results. When non-GAAP/adjusted measures are impacted by income tax expense, we present the pre-tax amount for the income and expense items that result in the non-GAAP adjustments and present the income tax expense impact at the effective tax rate in effect for the period presented.



1 Pretax pre-provision net revenue is a financial measure calculated by adjusting pretax income and eliminating provision for credit losses. We believe the use of pretax pre-provision net revenue provides useful information to readers of our financial statements because it enables an assessment of our ability to generate earnings to cover credit losses through a credit cycle.

2 Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets, book value per common share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and tangible book common value per share provides information to help assess our capital position and financial strength. We believe tangible book measures improve comparability to other banking organizations that have not engaged in acquisitions that have resulted in the accumulation of goodwill and other intangible assets.

3 Reported return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity measures provide information to evaluate the use of our tangible common equity.

4 Reported return on average tangible assets and adjusted return on average tangible assets measures provide information to help assess our profitability.

5 The reported operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing our GAAP non-interest expense by the sum of our GAAP net interest income plus GAAP non-interest income. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing non-interest expense adjusted for intangible asset amortization and certain expenses generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans by the sum of net interest income plus non-interest income plus the tax equivalent adjustment on securities income and elimination of the impact of gain or loss on sale of securities. The adjusted operating efficiency ratio is a measure we use to assess our operating performance.

6 Adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share present a summary of our earnings, which includes adjustments to exclude certain revenues and expenses (generally associated with discrete merger transactions and non-recurring strategic plans) to help in assessing our profitability.

23