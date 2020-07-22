Atomera to Announce Financial Results and Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call & Webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- LOS GATOS, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM ), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its second quarter 2020 business update and financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time.



The call can be accessed in the following ways:

via webcast from the company’s web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section,

(844) 263-8318 from within the United States,

+1 (213) 358-0960 internationally,

replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 9216988

