Atomera to Announce Financial Results and Host Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call & Webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2020
/EIN News/ -- LOS GATOS, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary technology into the semiconductor industry, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to present its second quarter 2020 business update and financial results on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm Pacific Time.
The call can be accessed in the following ways:
- via webcast from the company’s web site at www.atomera.com in the investor relations section,
- (844) 263-8318 from within the United States,
- +1 (213) 358-0960 internationally,
- replay available for 7 days (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 passcode 9216988
About Atomera
Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com
Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com