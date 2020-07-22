Radix Health Honored as one of “Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®”
Award Recognizes Radix Health Culture and Workplace Happiness
I’m proud that we are being recognized for creating a company environment where everyone feels supported.”ATLANTA, GA, US, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Business Resources named Radix Health as one of “Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®.” Every year, this honor is bestowed upon Atlanta companies “that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach.” Companies were evaluated by an independent research firm on categories such as compensation, benefits, engagement and retention, diversity and inclusion, community initiatives, and work-life balance. In addition, winning companies competed for 13 elite awards including the “Best of the Best Overall” award in a digital conference and awards celebration on July 21.
— Arun Mohan, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Radix Health
Jennifer Kluge (President and CEO, Best and Brightest Programs) stated that, “Through the first half of 2020, the ‘Best and Brightest Companies To Work For’ have demonstrated leadership and forward-thinking as they pivoted their business and workforce through COVID-19. As the conversation and focus has shifted, our Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions regarding race. It is in these unique times, the ‘Best and Brightest Companies To Work For’ excel and share their knowledge with others."
Arun Mohan (MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Radix Health) understands the value of surrounding himself with great people and creating an inclusive company culture. “I’m proud that we are being recognized for creating a company environment where everyone feels supported. Recognition goes to our amazing team who embrace our culture and actively collaborate with our leadership team on a daily basis to continue to iterate and grow Radix Health -- for our team, clients, and their patients,” shares Mohan.
Along with the “Best and Brightest” award, Radix Health was recently honored as the best startup in Georgia to work for by Forbes.
About the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives, and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several major markets including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, West Michigan, and Nationally.
About Radix Health
Radix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity, and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey - from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Ellen Sirull
Radix Health
+1 833-723-4999
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn