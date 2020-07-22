National Association of Healthcare Professionals Incorporates Virtual Events in Unbound eLearning Portal as a Result of COVID-19 Impact

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, Mass., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider in cloud-based digital experience software, announced today that Bridgeline has entered into multiple agreements with a national professional association of healthcare professionals for continuing education and certifications while expanding functionality to handle virtual events as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Association supports the professional needs of over 67,000 members by leveraging the Unbound CMS site variant functionality to easily create and distribute robust eLearning course modules for healthcare board exam preparation and assessments. The Association has multiple specialty portals powered by the Unbound CMS that provide for a personalized experience tailored to the member based on their membership level. The Association has incorporated the ability to manage virtual events, ensuring members maintain the opportunity to learn, engage, network and interact together in digital forums.

The solutions deliver valuable resources customized to meet the healthcare professional’s educational needs at every stage of their career. The platform provides critical, online educational course material and assessments required to maintain their certifications and accreditations to improve skills, track and manage learning activities, review and submit transcripts and more. Quality improvement courses deliver information, tools and resources needed to identify and close practice gaps, improve documentation and follow-up and better educate and engage patients.

In addition to managing the content of the eLearning courses and virtual events, the solution also provides aggregated progress reporting for the Association’s course administrators to monitor the performance of its members. In addition, the implementation has third-party integrations with Association Management Software and NetForum for course rosters and accreditations.

The Association has recently invested nearly $400,000 in this fiscal year alone in their Unbound CMS implementation to incorporate additional features, accommodate handling of virtual events as well as further scale the implementation to other specialty divisions throughout the association.

"Bridgeline is proud to know that our software powers continuing education, networking and engagement of critical healthcare professionals," says Ari Kahn, CEO for Bridgeline. "Our customer had to quickly pivot their business model to bring their in-person events online. Bridgeline is pleased to be their trusted partner to help drive their ongoing digital transformation initiatives.”

“Our Unbound platform can power any digital experience - addressing unique business requirements while providing ease of content publishing, compliance and governance. Our software can handle complex workflows and transactions with ease while supporting third-party integrations for a more seamless digital experience” says Carl Prizzi, EVP of Product. “Our solutions help businesses transform and thrive in this ever-evolving economic landscape.”

