Road Closure Scheduled for Railroad Work in Cambridge Springs, Crawford County

​A section of Route 6/19 (Venango Avenue) in Cambridge Springs Borough, Crawford County will be closed to through traffic from August 4 to August 14, 2020 for railroad surface and track replacement work.

Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad will be replacing the railroad crossing near the intersection of Venango Avenue and Wall Street.

A detour will be posted using Route 198 and Route 86.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

