Technology Coast Partners Announces the Worldwide Release of the TCP BOT

The TCP BOT is a global platform that connects the Epicor ERP to a company's approved WhatsApp users.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Technology Coast Partners (TCP) announced today the official release of the TCP BOT, a global platform that connects the Epicor ERP to a company's approved WhatsApp users allowing access to critical business information and workflows to drive the business.TCP, a Miami-based consultancy firm that represents software solutions like Epicor ERP, identified a strong need among its customer base to expand the reach of the Epicor ERP throughout their clients’ ecosystem in order to achieve maximum ROI. The ecosystem can span across teams from sales and operations to delivery drivers and inventory specialists each with a need to collaborate while interacting with the ERP. Born from this need, the TCP BOT was developed to offer easy to use functionality that expands access and use of the Epicor ERP, allowing the tool to fully submerge broadly throughout the organization and not just within the direct user base."TCP has been delivering business solutions to our customers for almost 20 years," commented Gonzalo Nunez, CEO and Founder of Technology Coast Partners. "We have seen and actively participated in the evolution of ERP technology, applying it successfully in countless implementation projects. Through this experience, we identified a gap between deployment and full adoption into the client's ecosystem which gave us the insight develop the TCPBOT and meet this critical demand for not only our customers, but the thousands of manufacturing and distribution firms globally."The TCPBOT leverages the power of WhatsApp, the most secure messaging network available in the digital world today that is widely adopted across nearly every country. The BOT was designed to be simple and easy to deploy, and is cost effective, delivering on the promise of a True SaaS model that is a preference among most businesses.Ivan Robolledo, SVP of Sales for TCP added, "The concept behind the TCP BOT is much more than merely enabling mobility; it's about extending the network that interacts with ERP Data in a very efficient and secure way. This allows our small and midsize Manufacturing and Distribution customers to engage in impactful digital transformation and accelerate a true ROI on their ERP Investment. We see the TCPBOT as a transformation catalyst for smaller businesses around the world in a way that was never before thought possible."One TCP customer, Criotec, opted into the TCP BOT Beta program and is reporting positive feedback based on their initial use in beta trial."From an IT department perspective, a whole new landscape has opened with the TCP BOT. The TCP BOT allows us to interact with strategic issues in real time within the simplicity of WhatsApp. The BOT has also allowed us to collaborate more easily and increased reach and mobility. What was most surprising, in a good way, was how quickly we were able to adapt to this technology and expand its use throughout the organization," said Armando Uresti, IT Director from Criotec Mexico.The TCP BOT is available for immediate use.About Technology Coast PartnersTechnology Coast Partners (TCP), is a Miami-based consultancy that accelerates digital transformation for mid-size and large manufacturing and distribution companies. They also represent software solutions, including Epicor, offering sales, marketing, channel development and support for the Latin American region. The Company also serves as an authorized value-added reseller, leveraging their strong ecosystem in the region, as well as the depth of our expertise to ensure high customer satisfaction and commercial success for our partners’ products. Born from the need to drive customer success, TCP developed the TCP BOT, a global platform that connects the Epicor ERP to a company's approved WhatsApp users allowing access to critical business information and workflows to drive the business. For more information or to schedule a demonstration, visit www.tcpbot.com