Dr. David Samadi: Beware, unregulated and unnecessary male sexual enhancement supplements are dangerous

Male sexual Enhancement supplements are very popular and more men are asking about them.Be aware about the unregulated ones it can do more harm than good”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It may be 2020, but quack remedies, especially for improving sexual performance, are still being sold. A recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report focused on men using over-the-counter male sexual enhancement products being sold as supplements posing a health risk to consumers.
— Dr. David Samadi
This report was from an occurrence last year between August and November 2019, when a tainted male sexual enhancement supplement known as V8 was found to have caused more than a dozen men in Virginia to seek emergency medical treatment for dangerously low blood sugar. Their symptoms included confusion, excessive sweating and shaking, all indicative of an extremely low glucose or blood sugar level often brought on taking too much insulin or medication for diabetes. However, none of the men had this disease but all admitted to using V8 to treat erectile dysfunction (ED).
“The use of over-the-counter supplements claiming to improve erectile dysfunction or enhance penis size should never be used,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital on Long Island, New York. “I understand that men with ED want help but buying unregulated products sold in a convenience store, is just a bad idea. It creates a challenge for physicians like me since there are an ever-expanding number of unregulated companies offering these so-called sexual performance enhancers.”
Some of the men’s blood sugar was at a life-threatening low of 11 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dl). Dangerous hypoglycemic seizures and death can occur when blood sugar falls below 40 mg/dl for prolonged periods of time. The normal range for blood sugar should be 70 to 100 mg/dl.
“Apparently this supplement contained sildenafil, the active ingredient in Viagra and glyburide, a diabetes medication prescribed to lower blood sugar to help control high blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes,” explained Dr. Samadi.
The original bottle of the supplement did not list ingredients but when analyzed by a lab, the levels of sildenafil ranged from 55 to 156 mg per tablet which is considered normal for what is found in prescription Viagra. However, the level of the diabetes medication glyburide ranged from 90 to 100 mg per tablet making it five to ten times higher than normal to treat diabetes.
“Misinformation on ED or penile enhancement has always been a problem,” stated Dr. Samadi. “Men who are looking for the “holy grail” of heightened sexual performance are expecting unrealistic outcomes. Worse yet, resorting to ads they see on the Internet or TV only adds to this problem and confusion. These products are very likely unregulated and unnecessary, placing them at a high risk for bodily harm.”
Dr. Samadi went on to add, “As a urologist, it’s important to warn men to stay away from the numerous and often tainted sexual enhancement products available without a prescription from a physician. My best advice for men with bedroom performance issues is talk to your doctor. There are very good treatments addressing ED that can help bring back your manhood. It’s too
risky to your health to do otherwise.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
