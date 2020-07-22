Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury Reported July 8, 2020

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Darrell Thomas (age 32) No permanent address P1-2020-1988A

On July 8, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Darrell Thomas with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on diverse dates sometime on January 29, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 29, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court. Ana Castrillon (age 36) Central Falls, RI P1-2020-1989A

On July 8, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Ana Castrillon with one count of possession of cocaine over one kilogram and one count of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on March 12, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 29, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court. Carmine Depetrillo (age 28) Cranston, RI P1-2020-1990A

On July 8, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Carmine Depetrillo with one count of burglary, one count of felony assault resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of mayhem, and one count of simple assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Cranston sometime on April 15, 2020. The Cranston Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 29, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court. Victor Colebut (age 41) Providence, RI P1-2020-1991ADV

On July 8, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Victor Colebut with one count of murder, domestic; one count of simple assault and battery, third domestic offense; and one count of violating a no contact order, third domestic offense.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime between February 16, 2020 and February 17, 2020. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 29, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

###