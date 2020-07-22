For Immediate Release:

July 21, 2020

Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former City of Brunswick Building Department Clerk

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office today announced a $13,506 finding for recovery against the former Building Department clerk included in the 2019 audit of the City of Brunswick (Medina County).

Julieanna E. Broestl’s duties as clerk included accepting payments for individuals seeking permits and entering data into the Department’s software package. Complaints and irregularities led to a City investigation which determined between 2015 and 2019, Ms. Broestl stole cash collected for permits totaling $13,506 and attempted to conceal the theft through a manipulation of voids in the software system.

A finding for recovery for public property converted or misappropriated was issued against Julieanna Broestl for $13,506 in favor of the City’s General Fund.

Ms. Broestl was charged with Theft in Office in the Common Pleas Court of Medina County and a guilty plea was accepted by the Court. Yesterday, July 20, 2020, Ms. Broestl was sentenced and full restitution of $13,506 was submitted through the court for the City of Brunswick.

###

