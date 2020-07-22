Associa Gulf Coast Partners With Current Initiatives To Offer Free Laundry Service

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, FL, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast recently partnered with Current Initiatives to host “Laundry of Love,” a free laundry volunteer event at a local laundromat.

Incorporated in Florida, Current Initiatives is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization committed to educating and mobilizing communities to be hope dealers through the Laundry Project and other initiatives. Started by Jason Sowell in 2009, The Laundry Project helps lower-income families meet one of the most basic needs—clean clothes and linens, effectively turning laundromats into community centers of hope.

Similar to other Laundry Project events sponsored by Current Initiatives, Associa staff volunteering at Associa Gulf Coast’s “Laundry of Love” event assisted with laundry services, interacted with community members, and created a caring space at the laundromat. All washing and drying fees were paid for, and Associa Supports Kids (ASK) mascot Scout was on-site to entertain, fluff, and fold laundry with children. In total, the event served over 32 families, and Associa volunteers were able to complete 320 loads of laundry. With the help of a vendor sponsor, Associa Gulf Coast was also able to make a $1,000 donation to Current Initiatives.

“Our team at Associa Gulf Coast doesn’t just manage communities; we are also committed to giving back in meaningful ways that improve the lives of others,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “This is especially true during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed unforeseen financial difficulties on many people. We are proud of the partnership we formed with Current Initiatives to make this event happen and are honored to have team members who step up to make a positive difference in their community.”

