Yamaha bLU cRU Racers Top Podiums and Classes as Racing Continues

Fowler Earns 60th XC1 ATV Win on YFZ450R; Yamaha GNCC University Accepting Registrations

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA , bLU cRU racers, including Walker Fowler, Becca Sheets, Chad Wienen, and CJ Greaves, continue to win and lead in their respective ATV, Side-by-Side (SxS), and Motorcycle national off-road classes as racing restarts across the country.



In the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) series, reigning five-time champion, Walker Fowler, captured his 60th all-time win on his Mark Notman-prepared WFR / GBC / Fly Racing YFZ450R in the XC1 Pro ATV class, and his sixth win of the season, on July 11 at the Lily Family Farm in Maidsville, West Virginia. Fellow YFZ450R bLU cRU racers Brycen Neal and Cole Richardson rounded out the podium that round and currently sit second and third, respectively, in the XC1 Pro ATV standings behind Fowler. The following day, AmPro Yamaha race team’s Rachael Archer captured her first WXC Bike win on her YZ250FX. Archer is third overall in the class with Yamaha bLU cRU and BABS Racing’s, Becca Sheets, holding on to the overall lead by 44 points after six class wins and two second-place finishes so far.

Registration is currently open for the Yamaha GNCC University at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia from September 23 to 25 before the 10th round of the series. At the GNCC University, students undergo a master class of off-road racing fundamentals led by GNCC veterans, champions, and current racers including Fowler, Sheets, and Archer, along with Johnny Gallagher, Traci Pickens, Mark Notman, Josh Merritt, Randy Hawkins, Jason Raines, Layne Michael, Mike Witkowski, and their elite mechanics. Topics will encompass sportsmanship, training, proper nutrition, and race preparation, along with hands-on technical riding instruction. Interested riders can register by calling the Snowshoe Mountain Resort at 877-441-4386 or find more information online at GNCCRacing.com . Reservations are on a first-come, first-serve basis with 80 openings evenly split between ATV and motorcycle disciplines.

In the American Motorcycle Association’s ATV Motocross National Championship (ATV MX) series, second all-time winning champion, Chad Wienen, leads the Pro ATV MX series with three wins on his Wienen Motorsports / SSI / Fly Racing YFZ450R as he pursues his seventh ATV MX championship and the $10,000 bLU cRU racing bonus. Wienen is also undefeated in the Pro Stock class so far this season with four wins as he looks to capture the inaugural class championship. Additionally vying to capture a Pro Stock win and the championship series’ bLU cRU payout are YFZ450R racers Thomas Brown and Max Lindquist, who are respectively running second and third in the class.

The Championship Off-Road Tour kicked off its inaugural weekend July 10 and 11 at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minnesota. In the Pro Mod SxS class, bLU cRU racers CJ Greaves and Rodney VanEperen finished the weekend on the podium in each of their YXZ1000R Side-by-Sides. Greaves established an early lead, earning first place in both rounds, while VanEperen holds third overall. Greaves also took the first Pro Stock SxS win and currently holds second place overall.

In addition to the next ATV MX and Championship Off-Road Tour rounds, the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series will kick off their first two national races of the season this weekend at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California, where Brock Heger aims to regain the Production 1000 UTV title in his BHM / Maxxis / Weller Racing YXZ1000R and continue the Yamaha championship streak, which goes back to the SxS class’ inception.

For more information on the bLU cRU program, including all guidelines and requirements for ATV, Side-by-Side, and off-road motorcycle racing, visit Yamaha bLUcRU .com . View Yamaha's entire Proven Off-Road lineup by visiting YamahaMotorsports.com

About Yamaha Motor Corp., USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the Powersports industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Outboard Motors, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, and much more.

YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States. YMUS has a corporate office in Cypress, California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, as well as factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Further U.S.-based Yamaha companies include Skeeter Boats (Texas), G3 Boats (Missouri), Bennet Marine (Florida), Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana), and Kracor, Inc. (Wisconsin).

