Reunión Virtual de Participación Ciudadana con la Comunidad Latina (Virtual Community Meeting with the Hispanic Community)

El Departamento de Transporte de Dakota del Norte busca recibir las ideas y recomendaciones del público para el futuro del sistema de transporte

El Departamento de Transporte de Dakota del Norte (NDDOT) está preparando un plan para mejorar el sistema de movilidad del estado y responder a las necesidades de todos sus usuarios - desde peatones, ciclistas, y usuarios del transporte público hasta conductores y transportistas.

El plan, llamado “Transportation Connection,” busca proveer a todos los residentes del estado con un sistema de movilidad que los conecte con sus destinos diarios con seguridad y eficiencia.

Para recibir las ideas y comentarios de la comunidad latina, el Departamento de Transporte celebrará una reunión virtual el martes 28 de julio, de las 8 a las 9 de la noche hora centro / 7 a 8 pm hora montaña.

La reunión se llevará a cabo completamente en español, e incluirá varias oportunidades para recibir sus comentarios, además de una breve encuesta.

Para participar, visite www.transportationconnection.org , pulse en la pestaña que dice “En español” y regístrese siguiendo los enlaces proveídos allí (se le recomienda registrarse antes del 28 de julio para reservar su puesto).

Opciones para participar

En vivo: Regístrese y participe el 28 de julio, y envíe sus comentarios durante la reunión

Regístrese y participe el 28 de julio, y envíe sus comentarios durante la reunión Desde el sitio web: Una presentación grabada estará disponible en el mismo sitio web desde el 29 de julio, e incluirá un breve encuesta para recibir sus ideas y comentarios - sus comentarios podrán ser recibidos hasta el 1ro de setiembre

Una presentación grabada estará disponible en el mismo sitio web desde el 29 de julio, e incluirá un breve encuesta para recibir sus ideas y comentarios - sus comentarios podrán ser recibidos hasta el 1ro de setiembre En escrito: También puede enviar sus comentarios en escrito haciéndolo antes del 1ro de setiembre y enviándolos a Antonio Rosell, PO Box 8096, Saint Paul, MN 55108 - Email: arosell@c-d-g.org (favor de incluir “NDDOT” en el encabezado de su mensaje)

Para preguntas o para solicitar información adicional

Para cualquier pregunta, para solicitar ayuda para enviar sus comentarios, o para solicitar copias impresas de la información disponible, favor de contactar a Antonio Rosell, 612-234-7078, arosell@c-d-g.org

Peticiones de acomodo razonable

El Departamento de Transporte de Dakota del Norte (NDDOT) considerará cada solicitud de acomodo razonable para proporcionar:

un acomodo razonable para facilitar la participación de personas con discapacidades,

interpretación idiomática para personas con dominio limitado del inglés (LEP), y

traducciones de material escrito que sean necesarias para acceder a programas e información de NDDOT.

Para solicitar adaptaciones o arreglos razonables, favor de contactar a Paula Messmer, División de Derechos Civiles, NDDOT, al 701-328-2978 o al correo electrónico civilrights@nd.gov . Los usuarios de TTY podrán utilizar el Servicio de Retransmisión de Dakota del Norte llamando al 711 o al 1-800-366-6888.

(English version below) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The North Dakota Department of Transportation is seeking ideas and recommendations from the public for the transportation system’s future

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is preparing a plan to improve the state’s transportation system and respond to the needs of all its users - from pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users to automobile and cargo drivers.

The plan, named “Transportation Connection,” seeks to provide all residents of the state with a transportation system that connects them safely and efficiently to their daily needs.

To receive ideas and comments from the Hispanic community, the Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting on Tuesday July 28, from 8 to 9 pm Central Time / 7 to 8 pm Mountain Time.

The meeting will be held entirely in Spanish, and will include several opportunities to receive your comments, in addition to a brief survey.

To participate, visit www.transportationconnection.org , click on the tab that says “In Spanish” and register using the links provided there (it’s recommended you register ahead of July 28 to reserve your space).

Options for participating

Live: Register and participate on July 28, and send your comments during the meeting

Register and participate on July 28, and send your comments during the meeting Through the website: A recorded presentation will be available in the same website starting on July 29, and will include a brief survey to receive your ideas and comments - your comments can be received until September 1st

A recorded presentation will be available in the same website starting on July 29, and will include a brief survey to receive your ideas and comments - your comments can be received until September 1st In writing: You can also send your written comments before September 1st by mailing them to Antonio Rosell, PO Box 8096, Saint Paul, MN 55108 - Email: arosell@c-d-g.org (please include “NDDOT” in your message’s heading)

For questions or to request additional information

For any questions, to request assistance for sending your comments, or to request printed copies of the available information, please contact Antonio Rosell, 612-234-7078, arosell@c-d-g.org

Requests for reasonable accommodations

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

accessible accommodation to facilitate the participation of people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material that may be needed to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request reasonable accommodation, please contact Paula Messmer, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or email civilrights@nd.gov . TTY users may use the North Dakota Relay Service by calling 711 or 1-800-366-6888.