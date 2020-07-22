Boysworth Named Warden of Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women

The Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice has named Theodore “T.A.” Boysworth as the new warden at the Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women in Black Mountain.

He had been the deputy warden for custody and operations at the facility since 2018.

“Warden Boysworth is a leader with decades of experience managing a secure and productive prison,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “He brings a passion for rehabilitating offenders and a vision for building on the facility’s culture of excellence and responsiveness to the needs of the female population. I’m proud to welcome him to the ranks of our wardens, who do so much to protect our communities.”

In his new position, Boysworth is responsible for all operations at the prison, which is a female minimum custody facility that opened in 2008.

The prison features a variety of educational classes in conjunction with Warren Wilson College and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, as well as self-improvement programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Read Me a Story and more. The prison also has an operating greenhouse and garden area. Some offenders may participate in work release, a program started in 1958 in North Carolina.

Boysworth began his career in 1994 as a correctional officer at Marion Correctional Institution in McDowell County. He was promoted to sergeant in 2005 and to housing assistant unit manager in 2007. He was named the facility’s housing unit manager in 2012, where he served until he was promoted to deputy warden at Swannanoa in 2018.

Boysworth holds an Advanced Corrections Certificate issued by the North Carolina Criminal Justice Education & Training Standards Commission.

He is a graduate of McDowell High School. He has been a junior high school and a high school wrestling coach.

His hobbies include camping, hunting, fishing and horseback riding.

###