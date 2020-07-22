MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for Carteret County shellfish lease proposals

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a public hearing by webinar on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Adam Olander has applied for a 0.82-acre shellfish bottom lease in the Newport River.

Barrett Bay, Inc. (Cathrine Barrett, agent) has applied for a 3.84-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease in the White Oak River.

David Osborne and Hardy (Ken) Bobbitt have applied for a 0.59-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease in the South River.

Blackbeard Oyster Company, LLC (Matthew Gruenewald, agent) has applied for a 0.88-acre shellfish bottom lease in the Newport River.

Kenneth Williams has applied for a 2.05-acre shellfish bottom and water column lease in the Newport River.

The public may participate in the meeting online or by telephone. Links to all public hearing information, including webinar instructions, the call-in telephone number, presentation slides, and biological investigation can be found here.

Also, the public may comment on the proposed shellfish leases in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 6 p.m. Aug. 28 and should be submitted to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.

WHO: N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries WHAT: Public hearing on proposed shellfish leases in Carteret County WHEN: Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. WHERE: Meeting Link: Click here Meeting phone number: 1-415-655-0003 Meeting access code: 161 591 9381

