AIT Bioscience Welcomes Victor Wroblewski as VP of Biotherapeutic Development LBA
EINPresswire.com/ -- AIT Bioscience, a premier bioanalytical CRO in Indianapolis, IN, welcomes Victor Wroblewski as VP of Biotherapeutic Development LBA. Victor received his PhD from University of Buffalo and brings more than 33 years of experience in the preclinical and clinical development of monoclonal antibodies, multi-functional antibodies, fusion proteins and peptides as well bioanalytical method development via ELISA, MSD and Mass Spectrometry.
Prior to joining AIT Bioscience, Victor was a Research Fellow at Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, a Distinguished Research Fellow at Eli Lilly, and a Senior Staff Scientist at Bayer Corporation. To date, Victor has primarily lead teams of scientists charged with supporting the development of biologic therapeutics, including engagement with protein engineering scientists to evaluate and optimize the structure-function relationships in the discovery phase. His team integrated with therapeutic area biologists to develop pre-clinical models and biomarkers to support PK/PD modeling and translation of safe and efficacious doses for initial human studies. His teams have contributed directly to the successful development of a number of marketed biologic therapeutics. In his current role, Victor will lead a group that focuses on the development and execution of bioanalytical, immunogenicity and biomarker analyses, focusing on monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies and other novel biologic therapeutic motifs.
AIT Bioscience is an innovative bioanalytical laboratory uniquely positioned to provide solutions in both large molecule and small molecule analytical methods development, validation and analysis using the industry’s only fully integrated electronic laboratory environment. These capabilities and a customer-first mindset allow the company to deliver the highest quality results for its clients.
AIT Bioscience clients include US and international pharma, biotech and animal health companies engaged in drug development of novel medical therapies.
“I’m delighted that Victor is joining AIT Bioscience. Victor has deep roots in the discovery and development of peptide, protein and antibody-based therapeutics and is respected in the industry as an innovative scientist,” said Shelby Anderson, Chief Scientific Officer at AIT Bioscience. “Victor’s scientific foundation and expertise will allow us to continue to deliver innovative analytical solutions to clients in the ever-changing biologics space. Adding Victor to our leadership team will strengthen our scientific focus, client deliverables and innovative mindset.”
About AIT Bioscience, LLC
AIT Bioscience, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is an integrated contract research laboratory that provides continuous process monitoring and real-time quality control processes in Ligand Binding Assay (LBA) analytics for large molecules and LC-MS/MS analytics for small and large molecules in pre-clinical and phase I – III clinical trials. The integration of these services, supported by a state-of-the-art smart electronic laboratory environment, allows AIT Bioscience to formulate the best solution for its clients, across all bioanalytical methods. AIT Bioscience delivers robust analytical methods, highly knowledgeable client consultation, efficient sample logistics and rapid sample analysis from pre-IND through investigational new drug (IND) and new drug application (NDA). For more information, visit www.aitbioscience.com or email info@aitbioscience.com
Jennifer Vance, PhD
