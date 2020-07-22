Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Announces July 2020 Monthly Distribution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DREAM HARD ASSET ALTERNATIVES TRUST (TSX: DRA.UN) (“Dream Alternatives” or the “Trust”) today announced its July 2020 monthly distribution in the amount of 3.333 cents per Unit (40 cents annualized). The July distribution will be payable on August 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as at July 31, 2020.



Dream Alternatives provides investors with access to an exceptional portfolio of real estate development opportunities and alternative assets that would not be otherwise available in a public and fully transparent vehicle, managed by an experienced team with a successful track record in these areas. The objectives of the Trust are to provide investors with a portfolio of high-quality real estate development opportunities and alternative assets, concentrated in core geographic markets; balance growth and stability of the portfolio, increasing cash flow, unitholders' equity and NAV over time; and provide predictable cash distributions to unitholders on a tax-efficient basis. For more information, please visit: www.dreamalternatives.ca

